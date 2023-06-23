Twelve Comal County nonprofit organizations received grant funding from the McKenna Foundation in the organization’s first round of grant-making this year, which totaled more than $1 million.
The McKenna Foundation is committed to caring for the community through “advancing the health and well-being of the New Braunfels community now and for generations to come,” according to a June 8 press release. It has awarded more than 500 grants since 2009 to 85 nonprofits serving Comal County and New Braunfels. The foundation surpassed the $25 million mark in grant funding last year while awarding 36 grants totaling nearly $2 million.
Funding areas include programs that provide assistance for the community regarding transportation, food, finances, housing and workforce/employability.
The foundation’s basic living needs grant portfolio gears funding toward nonprofit organizations that “assist individuals and families in crises with prevention, intervention and services that lead to decreased dependence on improved stability,” according to the foundation.
In continuing its investment toward housing initiatives, the foundation awarded $200,000 to NB Housing Partners as it transitions to long-term space for its First Footing program. The former fire station on Loop 337 is undergoing renovations for use as a permanent facility to house the city’s population experiencing homelessness.
The Rock Haus Foundation received $300,000 for assistance with improvements, renovations and construction for a multi-phase expansion project at the Comal County Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) Center on North Street. The Salvation Army of New Braunfels received $100,000 for its Home Sweet Home program. It also received funds for a mission planning study to assess the best ways for the agency to serve the community.
The foundation also distributed basic living needs grants to organizations such as Comal County Habitat for Humanity, Family Life Center of New Braunfels, Helping Hands Food Pantry and others.
“During this grant cycle, we were fortunate to fund impactful work being done for our community through nonprofits in three of McKenna’s strategic initiative areas: hunger, housing and services for people with IDD,” said McKenna Foundation CEO Alice Jewell. “Our nonprofit community is growing and strengthening alongside our community through the development of infrastructure that provides for residents’ needs. We envision a community that cares for everyone in all ways and makes investments in people through partnership with these nonprofits.”
Verified 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organizations that serve New Braunfels or Comal County residents may apply for grant funding. The foundation maintains a geographical limitation that requires grant funds to be used in Comal County.
The application window for grants in education and health is open now, and applications are due July 5. Education includes school-readiness, literacy programs, after-school programs, and education access and support. Health includes physical health, mental health, healthcare support services and access to care.
The application window for grants in family relationships and community development will open Aug. 15, and applications are due Sept. 9. Family relationships includes child and youth development, parenting support, abuse/neglect prevention and senior services. Community development includes arts programs, parks and recreation and development of public spaces and services.
