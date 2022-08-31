The RSVP America Reads Program will be hosting its kickoff luncheon and volunteer training at the McKenna Events Center beginning next week.
This RSVP is not the French phrase “repondez s’il vous plait” that means, “please reply,” but stands for “Retired Senior Volunteer Program.”
RSVP Coordinator Cindy Peterman said this is a tremendous program.
“We coordinate with the school principal and teachers who select the students,” Peterman said. “We work out a schedule where our volunteer comes once a week to work with the students for 30 minutes.”
According to a press release, RSVP’s America Reads Program provides 65 adult volunteers from the ages 55 or older to help mentor elementary students from kindergarten through third grade from New Braunfels and Comal Independent School Districts.
The volunteers meet with students individually for a 30-minute tutoring session during school hours where they read and review sight words and use this time to listen to the students.
Peterman, the former owner and “trophy wife” of Star Awards trophy and engraving shop, who retired over five years ago, said the program is needed because no one is talking to the students.
“You see it all the time,” Peterman said. “There’s no more speaking to the child, but all they hear are commands. ‘Let’s go to the car, brush your teeth, eat your breakfast, do this and do that.’ It is all about words — sound, hearing, speaking and communicating is important. It’s such a basic thing that’s necessary to further their education.”
Sheila Angerer, who is a volunteer with RSVP America Reads, said the goal of the program is to get as many people involved with the program as possible.
“There are so many kids that are constantly far behind in their reading,” Angerer said. “They need extra help — as much as can be given to these children.”
Angerer, who has been with the program over six years, remembers helping a struggling kindergartner improve with her reading.
“I had her at the beginning of our semester and by the second semester, her reading improved so much and she was a different little girl,” Angerer said. “I do not know what happens when I’m not with her but I did have a good rapport with her. She blossomed during that school year and got a whole lot more invested in her reading skills.”
RSVP America Reads is hosting three orientation lunches from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting on Sept. 8.
For any other information about the RSVP America Reads Program, call NBISD contact Peterman at 830-625-1835 or 830-946-0013, or email cindyspeterman@gmail.com. For CISD, contact Betty Niven at 210-416-9465 or email bettyniven800@gmail.com.
