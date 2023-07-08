Lynn Silver, in her June 24 letter, expressed her displeasure with Mayor Neal Linnartz because he refused to sign the “proclamation of LGBTQIA+ Pride Month.”
I ask her, “Why should he?”
Why should we celebrate homosexuality, if, as we are told, it is the way some people are born? It would make just as much sense to celebrate being left-handed, or red-headed. We normally celebrate meritorious accomplishments brought about by extraordinary effort.
Logically, she can’t have it both ways; either the LGBTQIA+ lifestyle is a choice, or it doesn’t deserve special recognition.
Thank you, Mayor Linnartz, for taking a more logical and inclusive approach.
(1) comment
David: Perhaps if you educated yourself on Pride Month you wouldn’t take such a simplistic approach to it. You’re partially correct though. If everyone accepted others for who they are, if the Stonewall Riot and similar events hadn’t occurred, perhaps Pride Month wouldn’t be needed. Unfortunately, that’s not reality. Pride Month isn’t just about celebrating, it’s an opportunity to educate. Educate people about the major contributions the LGBTQ+ community has made to our Country and society. Educate people and promote tolerance of people regardless of what they look like, what their gender is, how they identify, who they love, etc., etc. Perhaps you should try treating these people the way God would treat them, not the way you have convinced yourself they should be treated. I think in the back of your mind, you know you’re wrong. You know others are wrong in the way they treat the LGBTQ+ community. So, who knows, treating them as God would truly treat them, might even ease your conscience. It would be great if you and others like you, made it goal to develop your understanding and become a positive, supporting force for change before October, which is LGBTQ History Month.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.