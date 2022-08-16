Players sit face to face in deep concentration, contemplating their next moves before the piece is selected and glides across the chess board to settle in its chosen space.
Black takes white in a series of exchanges in quick succession until one word — “checkmate.”
These are the school-aged competitors of Complete Chess — New Braunfels’ newest chess club that is looking to develop the next generation of chess players.
Under the tutelage of national chess master Jesse James, young players are learning some of the most respected opening moves in chess — the Sicilian Defense, the Queen’s Gambit and Caro-Kann.
“I want to see chess grow,” James said. “There seems to be a very big population here that likes chess, so that’s why I wanted to (open a chess club in New Braunfels) — I want to keep growing chess here.”
James began playing at a young age and started competing in tournaments at 15 years old. To train, he would consume chess books, studying every play and familiarizing himself with techniques to use against his opponents.
All his hard work paid off when he finally earned the title of national master.
“These days, the thing I love about chess is really just teaching,” James said. “I love to play, but I really love seeing my kids grow. It’s just amazing how much work they put into it, and it’s just like handing the baton to the next level.”
To many, chess is just a board game — but it also imparts life lessons.
Through the game of chess, James’ students are learning problem solving and critical thinking skills that can be used in life.
“Kids that play chess with us are thinking three to five moves ahead, which is my move, your movement — they go back and forth,” James said. “You can see how that would be very important for life when you’re making decisions and (how this) will affect me.”
Stephen Rodriguez has been taking his son to James’ club to train, and through the experience of playing the game, Rodriguez’s son has learned more than that.
“I’ve been searching for a way for my son to be in an environment where he competes against others, so he learns how to win and lose,” Rodriguez said.
His son, who is one of the younger players at age 6, played in his first tournament on Saturday where he learned he wasn’t supposed to speak during a match.
“The good news is that the directors, the staff, they’re telling him, they’re teaching him, you need to be quiet during tournaments,” Rodriguez said.
Teaching him to recognize appropriate times and places to talk is a transferable skill that can be applied in a school setting, Rodriguez said.
Some of James’ students spend time at their local Comal ISD school chess clubs and play district tournaments, like Asher Lippe, who is steadily improving his skill level.
“I don’t even bother trying to play him anymore — there’s absolutely no point if we do play at home because he’ll take his queen away, so he doesn’t even have that piece available,” said Jon Lippe, his father.
Beyond the senior Lippe’s skill level, he sought out the club to help his son get stronger by getting private lessons.
“I’ve been doing even better with Coach Jesse,” Asher Lippe said. “He’s one of the best teachers I’ve ever had … (I’ve learned) how to get better and do better in games.”
When students come looking to improve their skills, he has them run drills, study game play and play one another.
The club, located on the second floor of suite 1203 at 921 S Interstate 35, holds camps for interested players, offers lessons and hosts free beginners chess tournaments once a month.
