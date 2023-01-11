New Braunfels residents are cleaning out their homes in search of hidden treasures to be appraised by experts in hopes some may be worth a pretty penny or two.
The Masonic Lodge is hosting an antique and appraisal fair where those wanting to know what their antiques and collectibles are worth can be appraised for a small fee with proceeds benefiting a good cause.
For $7 per item, curious collectors and household curators will get the answers they seek from experienced auctioneers who are prepared to thoroughly research an item to give its owner the best estimate of its value.
New Braunfels’ own Lark Mason III, an appraiser featured on PBS’s “Antiques Roadshow,” will also be on hand to lend his expertise to identify an item’s worth.
The event came about from Masonic Lodge member Gary Rogers, who has over 20 years of experience as an auctioneer and hosts dozens of estate sales in New Braunfels every year.
For the last several years Rogers has helped another organization in Comal County host a similar event using his experience as an auctioneer to raise money for worthy causes.
This year Rogers wanted to take the event and put it on for the charities the Masonic Lodge supports.
“I was very, very dedicated, and it takes a lot to take a day out of your life and a day away from your business to come and do this, but it’s for the charity,” Rogers said.
During his time as an auctioneer Rogers has seen everything from vintage collectibles like Beanie Babies and Barbies to 100-year-old furniture — with a German painting being the most expensive thing he’s ever sold.
It’s items such as these Rogers is hoping people bring in for appraisal.
The small donation will go toward several charities the Masonic Lodge works with, including the Happy Teeth Program, which sees members of the Lodge visit children in schools to teach them about oral healthcare, and Shriners Hospitals for Children-Texas in Galveston.
The work the children’s hospitals do is a cause near and dear to Rogers’ heart.
“When I was a child, I had a cousin who (had spinal problems) and the Masonic Lodge and (hospital) totally rehabilitated him through a series of operations and he ended up being … able to stand … on his own,” Rogers said. “They do wonderful charity work and as a child I said if I ever had the chance to pay it back for what they did for my (cousin, I would).”
In addition to serving children, the members of the Masonic Lodge give out scholarships throughout the year and honor school teachers with stipends.
“It’s just such a good organization that does so many wonderful things, and gives back to the community,” Rogers said.
Those interested in having items or photos of larger items appraised for charity can bring them by the Masonic Lodge located at 1353 Wald Road in New Braunfels from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
