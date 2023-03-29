Mary Lou Brown, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the age of 85. Mary was born on September 21, 1937 in New Braunfels, Texas to Robert and Deora DeLockroy.
Mary is preceded in death by her sister, Christine (DeLockroy) Mills-Weems. Mary is survived by her husband of 67 years, Samuel Brown; children, Sherry (Sheldon) Shoults, Roger (Vanessa) Brown, Patricia (John) Gebauer, and Barbara (George) Phillips. Mary is survived by eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Services will be held March 30, 2023 at Lux Funeral Home Chapel, 1254 Business IH 35N, New Braunfels, TX; visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, funeral at 11:00 AM. Graveside services will be held at Thompsonville Cemetery at 1:30 PM, 2774 CR 423, Waelder, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rock Hill Gospel Church, 1121 Oasis, New Braunfels, TX 78130. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
