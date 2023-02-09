If I had a nickel for every time I’ve written about Willie Nelson in this column, I would have a lot of nickels. Probably a five-gallon bucket full.
I continue to be amazed at his longevity and continued output of music while still playing more than 150 concerts a year.
On April 29, he will turn 90 years old, which is an unheard-of feat in the music world.
As I write this column, emails are filling my in box with the latest activities in Willie’s world. He was just added to the list of inductees for the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
It’s hard to believe that Dolly Parton was inducted before Willie was. I love Dolly, but Willie crossed over to the rock side more than Dolly did.
On March 3 he will release a new album titled “I Don’t Know A Thing About Love,” a tribute to the songs of legendary Nashville songwriter Harlan Howard.
You can hear the first single, “Busted,” on the local radio stations now.
It will feature other classic Howard hits like “The Chokin’ Kind” and “Tiger By The Tail.”
There will be a two day star-studded concert on April 29 and 30 at the Hollywood Bowl to celebrate his 90th birthday.
On April 14 and 15, Willie Nelson will be at Whitewater Amphitheater on a co-headlining bill with ZZ Top.
Tickets are almost sold out, but a few remain at WhitewaterRocks.com. There are only a few of the country music icons left. There’s Willie, Dolly Parton and Kris Kristofferson, which I consider the top three still around.
Kris no longer performs or records, so that just leaves Willie and Dolly. Sure, there are a lot of the older Grand Ol’ Opry stars still performing, but none in the same league as Willie and Dolly.
Texas artists take home Grammy Awards
As predicted, Texas acts cleaned up at the recent Grammy Awards.
Winning a Grammy is a very prestigious accomplishment, one that can boost record sales and artist fees for live concerts.
As always, the winners are often as surprised as the audience due to the slightly unorthodox way the voting is handled.
For example, one year Jethro Tull won for best heavy metal album instead of the also-nominated Metallica.
Jethro Tull are a great band, but certainly can’t be classified as heavy metal. Classic rock maybe, but not heavy metal.
Here’s a list of the Texas artists that took home a trophy:
Record of the Year went to Lizzo for her song, “About Damn Time.” Beyonce won Best Dance Recording for “Break My Soul,” Best Dance Album for “Renaissance” and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic Off The Sofa.”
Willie Nelson won for Best Country Solo Performance with his remake of the Billy Joe Shaver tune, “Live Forever” and Best Country Album for “A Beautiful Time.” Cody Johnson won Best Country Song with his hit tune, “Til You Can’t.” Edgar Winter won Best Contemporary Blues Record for “Brother Johnny.”
Collin Raye at the Brauntex Theatre
On Saturday night, Midales Entertainment are bringing country artist Collin Raye to town for an acoustic trio concert. Local artist Bret Graham will open the show.
Raye is touring to promote his latest album, “Scars.” It is a very special project for Collin, since he wrote or co-wrote all but two of the 14 songs. He got to work with his brother Scotty on the album. Scotty passed away in February 2022 after being in Miranda Lambert’s band for more than 20 years.
I spoke with Collin last week to talk about the album and why it held such a special place in his heart.
“(Scotty) wrote some songs with me and sang on the album,” Collin said. “We haven’t done that since we were in our 20s. I was blown away that Audium Records wanted to do an album like that.
“They told me they wanted an Americana record ,and that meant I could do anything I wanted. They loved the idea of me writing most of the songs. I had to dust off that mental muscle a bit, because it had been awhile since I’ve written that many songs for an album.
“I’m real proud of it — I think it’s one of my best records.”
Collin has several guests on the album, including Black Keys guitarist Dan Auerbach.
“The things he did on the record were very tasteful,” Collin said. “He was definitely the icing on the cake. I had some great people helping me on this project, like Vince Gill and Miranda Lambert.
“It was a full circle thing with Vince because he sang on my very first single back in 1990, “All I Can Be.” On this album he sings on “Rodeo Girl.” I’ve known Miranda since she was 17. My brother Scotty was in her band from the beginning.
She always loved the song “Scars,” but thought she was too young to record it. The lyrics talk about an older person looking back at their life, which is where I’m at now. So, I thought it would be great to have her sing on it.”
During our conversation, Collin and I realized we shared a common story. Foghat was the first rock concert we went to. Seeing them inspired him to write “Rock & Roll Bone,” my favorite song on his album.
Collin also talked about his favorite country song, “Dreaming My Dreams” by Waylon Jennings. He wanted to write a song like that, and recalled a time in Portland, Oregon, when he saw a homeless man dancing down the middle of the street.
“I thought, man, what is his story,” Collin said. “I held onto that story for about 40 years, then I finally wrote ‘Dancing Alone In The Street.’ Dan did an amazing job on the guitars he played on that song.”
The entire album is full of one fantastic song after another, and I highly recommend you pick up a copy of Collin’s new album. Tickets to see Collin Raye with special guest Bret Graham are on sale now at Brauntex.org.
Bruce Springsteen kicks off 2023 tour
After a six-year hiatus, the famous E Street Band joined Bruce Springsteen on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, to kick off their yearlong world tour.
The show clocked in at 2 hours and 45 minutes, which is short for a Springsteen show that normally runs well past the 3-hour mark.
Over the course of 28 songs, he and the band touched on many of his best-loved songs and added some new ones.
He has released three albums since his last tour, but only “Letter To You” and “Only The Strong Survive” were represented. No songs from “Western Stars” were performed during the first few nights of the tour.
He opened the first three shows with “No Surrender” from the “Born in the USA” album.
He did six songs from “Letter to You,” including “Ghosts,” “Last Man Standing,” “House of 1,000 Guitars,” “Burnin’ Train,” “I’ll See You In My Dreams” and the title track. He dipped back into his 1973 era with performances of “Rosalita,” “Kitty’s Back” and “E Street Shuffle.” “Thunder Road” was omitted from opening night but returned to the set on the third night in Orlando. Bruce made no mention of the Ticketmaster fiasco that saw some tickets being priced at more than $1,000.
Longtime fans fully expect the setlist to change as the tour continues and feel like Bruce is wanting to work out the kinks before making radical changes.
After the first leg, they move overseas for a few months then return to America for a stadium tour this summer.
I will be attending his show next Thursday in Austin, and will post a full review after that.
Random notes from the music scene
Gruene Hall has an incredible lineup of live music scheduled for this weekend that includes Lyle Lovett, Riley Green and Jon Wolfe.
All shows are sold out, so hopefully you already have your tickets. Tickets are still available at GrueneHall.com for Dale Watson’s show on Valentine’s Day next Tuesday.
Tonight you can catch Yesenia McNett and her ace band doing a very special tribute to the music of Carole King. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available at Brauntex.org.
Fans of singer-songwriter Amos Lee will be happy to learn his debut self-titled album from 2005 is now available on heavy vinyl.
Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke will return to Floore’s Country Store on April 21.
Elton John will release a 2-CD 50th Anniversary Edition of his classic 1972 album, “Honky Chateau” on March 24.
In addition to unreleased studio outtakes, there will also be a live concert from 1972 recorded at the Festival Hall in London.
Mike McClure and Courtney Patton both have solo acoustic shows this week at Redbird Listening Room on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Dallas Burrow will headline a full band show on Saturday at Freiheit Country Store.
The Percolators will host a Valentine Day themed dance on Friday night at the New Braunfels Elks Lodge.
