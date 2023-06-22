In April of 1975, just a month before I graduated from high school, I heard a song on a San Antonio radio station called “Beautiful Loser” by Bob Seger. The lyrics caught my attention immediately. My favorite line was “he wants to dream like a young man, with the wisdom of an old man.”
I learned that Seger was a Detroit guy and that “Beautiful Loser” was his eighth album. I bought the album and tracked down the previous seven releases. He wasn’t well known at the time, but in 1976 he released the killer “Live Bullet” album, and later that same year, the “Night Moves” album came along.
After being a local star for 10 years in Detroit, he became an overnight sensation. I saw Seger on his 1978 Stranger in Town tour in San Antonio and saw him on every tour after that.
One funny memory from that night is that when he walked up to the microphone, he yelled “Hello, Houston!” The San Antonio fans were not amused.
He quickly corrected himself and the remainder of the concert was incredible. It was on Oct. 13 at the Hemisphere Arena, which was a cool venue in 1978.
To make up for the slipup on the city name, he added three songs that night that he rarely played on the ’78 tour: “Famous Final Scene,” “Heavy Music” and a cover of Chuck Berry’s “Little Queenie.” In 2019 he announced he would retire from touring.
We were able to catch one of his final Texas shows on March 7 at the Erwin Center in Austin. Even though he is still a heavy smoker, his voice was fine and his show was fantastic. He played for over two hours and did 23 songs. Since you can no longer see Seger in concert, the local band Knotty Grove have worked up a great tribute show to honor his music.
This show was first scheduled for April 14 but had to be rescheduled after a band member was involved in a motorcycle accident. The show will take place tomorrow, June 23 at the Brauntex Theatre.
Band members include Kyle Abercrombie on lead vocals, Ross Anderson on keyboards, Korbin Gillis on rhythm guitar, Tommy Thompson on lead guitar, Dennis Peek on bass, Scott Abercrombie on drums, Jay Malone and Joel McMinn-Reyna on saxophone, and LeAnn Pearce and Tracy Mock on background vocals. I have seen their setlist and caught a few of the rehearsals.
Trust me, it’s going to be an incredible salute to one of the best singers in classic rock history. At press time, some tickets were still available at Brauntex.org. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
Redbird Listening Room starts song swap on Wednesday nights
Musician Michael Kelton has played drums for several Texas artists, including Zane Williams, Hayes Carll, Wade Bowen and Pat Green. He is also a singer songwriter who hosts an acoustic songwriter night called Sideman Song Swap.
Over the years he has met and befriended many band members that are also talented singers and songwriters. When his schedule permits, Kelton hosts a Wednesday night show and invites fellow sidemen to join him for a song swap to perform their original songs.
Next Wednesday Michael will bring his show to the Redbird Listening Room with special guest Dustin Schaefer, who is the guitarist for Shane Smith & the Saints. Dustin is a talented singer songwriter that released his first solo album last year.
The show will start at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at RedbirdListeningRoom.com. While you are on their website, check out the great upcoming shows featuring songwriters Austin Mayse, Eric Middleton, Oscar Ornelas, Richie Allbright, Slaid Cleaves, Houston Marchman and Keith Davis.
Charlie Robison makes a comeback
Songwriting brothers Bruce and Charlie Robison have had a huge impact on the Texas music scene. Bruce has evolved into a more songwriting and producing role, while Charlie became famous from his rowdy live shows.
Charlie met Emily Erwin when her band, the Dixie Chicks, played Gruene Hall in 1999. They were married soon after and had three children together before divorcing in 2008. Charlie and fellow Texas artist Kevin Fowler were credited with mixing rock and roll with their traditional brand of country music.
Fowler had been the guitarist for the heavy metal band Dangerous Toys before cutting his hair and changing over to country music.
Charlie’s secret weapon was bandmember Mark Tokach, a hard rock guitar player living in New Braunfels. With Mark in his band, it was common for Charlie to add songs by AC/DC, Queen or Ted Nugent to his set list.
Then, in September of 2018, Charlie abruptly announced that he was retiring from live performing due to a botched surgical procedure on his vocal cords. His legions of fans were devastated.
Charlie had been a staple on the Texas music scene for two decades.
He issued a short statement on his website to bid farewell to his fans.
After a five-year hiatus, he has returned to the live concert stage.
Charlie dipped his toes in the live music waters over Thanksgiving weekend last year, when a YouTube video surfaced of Charlie singing onstage again. This year, he has performed in Bandera, at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth and at Gruene Hall.
A few weeks ago, he was set to appear at Devil’s Backbone Tavern. His sister, songwriter Robyn Ludwick, owns the tavern, so I was sure Charlie would eventually play there as his comeback tour continues. An unexpected illness caused the two shows to be rescheduled to June 30 and July 1. Several of my friends have attended one of Charlie’s recent shows and said his voice seems to be fine. They did note that he sits in a chair while performing, but otherwise, it was like he never took a break. At press time, tickets were still available at DevilsBackBoneTavern.com.
Random notes from the music scene
Gruene Hall has two new shows added to their schedule. The Bacon Brothers will play on Sept. 28 and Cadillac Three will be at the hall on Nov. 17. Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at GrueneHall.com.
Rocker John Mellencamp just released a new album titled “Orpheus Descending.” It follows closely with the theme of last year’s release, “Strictly A One-Eyed Jack.” On his last few releases, Mellencamp has used his music to question our politicians, often challenging some of their recent actions.
Southern rock and blues band Gov’t Mule just released a new album called “Peace Like A River.” It features guest appearances by Ruthie Foster, Ivan Neville, Billy Gibbons and Billy Bob Thornton.
Country artist Carrie Underwood now has her own Sirius XM channel called Carrie’s Country, which can be heard on Sirius Channel 60. It will feature her favorite music, both country and rock.
Guitarist Joe Bonamassa has a new album out now titled “Blues Deluxe Vol. 2.” It was released on the 20th anniversary of his best-selling album called “Blues Deluxe.”
Kool & the Gang fans will want to read the new memoir by founding member George Brown. The book is called “Too Hot: Kool & the Gang & Me” and will be available on July 11.
Rock band Candlebox will release their final studio album, “The Long Goodbye,” on Aug. 25. Last week they began their final tour as well, starting in Evansville, Indiana. The tour will cover most major American cities before it ends in October in North Carolina. There are three Texas dates scheduled so far, Sept. 20 in Austin, Sept. 22 in Dallas and Sept. 23 in Houston. Tickets for their farewell tour can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
Jay Eric & Rumor Town will play a free concert tonight in Landa Park at 7 p.m.
Last week’s excessive heat forced a few outdoor shows to be canceled. Hopefully, things will cool down enough for Zack Walther’s show on Saturday at Faust Brewing.
Reckless Kelly are calling it quits in 2025 but are touring hard for the next two years. Their four nights of shows this week at Gruene Hall are all sold out.
The Van Halen tribute show featuring local musicians Josh Holden and Mark Tokach will be at the Happy Cow Bar & Grill on Saturday. If you haven’t had a chance to catch a performance, head out to Happy Cow in Hunter for this amazing concert.
Soul Sessions will bring their Motown music to Krause’s Café stage on Friday night.
You can see Cadillac Drive, one of my favorite classic rock bands, on Saturday night at the Phoenix Saloon.
The Squeezebox Bandits will play Riley’s Tavern this Saturday night.
Villa at Gruene welcomes Cameron Allbright tonight at 7 p.m. Cameron is the nephew of local country artist Richie Allbright.
Whitewater Amphitheater has two nights of concerts this weekend. Friday night will feature G Love & Special Sauce, Yelawolf and Dirty Heads. On Saturday night you can catch The Greyhounds opening the show for Paul Cauthen.
