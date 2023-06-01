When Tina Turner died last week, the music world lost one of its most iconic performers. Hers is a well-known story of joining Ike Turner’s band in 1957 and later marrying him in 1962. It was an abusive marriage and Ike often beat Tina.
After a fight in Dallas on July 1, 1976, Tina fled their hotel with just the clothes on her back.
A sympathetic hotel manager at a nearby Ramada Inn gave her a free room and food until she could contact friends to help her escape Ike’s wrath.
Her divorce was finalized in 1978 and Ike got the bulk of everything; all Tina wanted was the rights to her stage name of Tina Turner.
She was born Anna Mae Bullock, but Ike changed her name to Tina because it rhymed with Sheena, Queen of the Jungle. He obtained the trademark to the name so that in case Tina ever left him, he could just hire another Tina.
Little did he realize there could never be another Tina.
Karma has a way of dealing with life’s injustices, because Ike died of a drug overdose in 2007. He was virtually penniless, with his career and health in shambles.
Tina, on the other hand, was worth almost $300 million at the time of her death.
Her final years were plagued with many health issues. Her years of high blood pressure caused kidney failure, and her husband, Erwin Bach, donated one of his kidney’s to help prolong her life.
A few days after her death, Erwin announced that part of their massive $76 million estate would be turned into a museum to honor her.
Tina’s original birthplace of Brownsville, Tennessee, is planning to build a statue in her honor. She played her final concert on May 5, 2009, in Sheffield, England, at the end of her final tour. After an encore of “Proud Mary” and “Nutbush City Limits,” she returned to the stage one final time to sing “Be Tender With Me Baby.”
I was fortunate to see her in concert twice at the Alamodome in San Antonio, once in 1997 and again in 2000. She left a legacy that will live forever.
Marty Stuart releases new album
Country singer and guitarist Marty Stuart recently released a new album titled “Altitude” that he recorded with his band, the Fabulous Superlatives.
It is his first album of original music since “Way Out West,” which was released in 2017.
The songs and album cover were influenced by the classic Byrds album, “Sweetheart of the Rodeo.”
Clarence White, the guitarist for the Byrds, had invented a B-Bender guitar using the body of a Fender Telecaster.
It allowed the player to raise the B string to give it a more pedal steel guitar sound.
The guitar is hollowed out to house the springs and wires and has a large steel plate covering the back.
I’ve held the guitar several times, and it is very heavy.
Marty bought it in 1980 from Clarence White’s widow. He uses the guitar on the new album to give the entire collection the country rock sounds of the Byrds back in the late 1960s.
When original members Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman reunited for a Byrds reunion tour, Stuart and the Superlatives were their backing band.
It was on this tour that inspiration struck, and Marty started writing songs at soundchecks, in dressing rooms and on the tour bus.
Before long he had enough for an album.
He booked studio time and recorded the album live with his band and a few veteran Nashville session players. It is an amazing album that mixes traditional country with the California folk country sounds of the 60s. You can catch Marty and his ace band in concert on October 7 at the Paramount Theatre in Austin.
Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers ask you to ‘Hold Their Beer and Watch This’
Local musicians and residents Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers have been close friends for almost two decades.
Back in 2015 they decided to record a duet album and jokingly titled it “Hold My Beer and Watch This.” This is somewhat of a redneck mission statement that is often followed by a less than responsible stunt.
The pairing was so successful that they followed it up in 2020 with a Volume 2 release.
Now, it seems as if the third time is the charm, because Volume 3 is ready and will be released on July 7.
The six-song EP was written by Wade and Randy, plus guest songwriters that include Drew Kennedy, Rhett Atkins, Brad Clawson, Aaron Raitiere, Taylor Phillips and Allen Shamblin.
The song titles are “Shooting Hand,” “We Ain’t The Only Ones,” “Things That Never Change,” “It’s A Beautiful Day,” “I Moved Into A Bar” and “Dumb Kids.”
Bowen and Rogers will play seven shows in support of the new album, starting July 19 in College Station and ending on August 19 at Floores Country Store in Helotes.
Leon Russell gets in-depth look in new biography
I was never a huge fan of Leon Russell. Sure, I knew some of his songs and was aware of his amazing talent as a musician, but I did not know much about his life.
That changed when I read the new book written by Bill Janovitz.
He titles the massive book “The Master of Space & Time; A Journey Through Rock and Roll History.”
This is one of the best written, most in depth books I have ever read.
It follows Claude Russell Bridges from his birth in Lawton, Oklahoma, in 1942 to his death in Nashville in 2016.
He was born with a birth defect that caused his right arm to be weak, and he walked with a pronounced limp his entire life. In his later years it was determined he was also born with autism and had bipolar issues.
After learning piano and guitar at an early age, he moved to Los Angeles and soon joined the famous group of studio musicians known as the Wrecking Crew.
Glen Campbell was a member of this group and declared that Leon was the most talented musician of them all.
Urged to branch out as a solo artist, he adopted the stage name of Leon Russell and recorded his first solo album.
It was an instant classic and earned him accolades from thousands of fellow artists.
Elton John lists Leon as his greatest influence as a piano player and singer.
Leon soon joined up with Joe Cocker and was the band leader for the Mad Dogs & Englishmen tour, often considered the greatest touring band in the history of rock music.
Next he was hired by George Harrison to put a band together for his Concert for Bangladesh at Madison Square Garden.
Leon was also credited with helping to invent the first drum machine and the first synthesizer, though he never received any money for his input.
Later in his life, divorces, bad health and business decisions sidelined his career. He was often forced to play in small bars and clubs just to survive.
In 2010, Elton John heard that Leon was struggling financially and came to the rescue. He recorded a duet album with him titled “The Union” with such special guests as Brian Wilson, Booker T. Jones and Neil Young.
The album jumpstarted Leon’s career again and with Elton’s help, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The book is a fascinating look at the life of one of the most talented, yet often overlooked, musicians of our time.
Random notes from the music scene
Gruene Hall just announced a new summer concert featuring The Great Divide on July 14. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. at GrueneHall.com.
William Beckman will be playing on the outdoor stage at Floores Country Store on Saturday. His special guests will be Lance Roark and Braxton Keith.
Kool & the Gang just announced their new album titled “People Just Wanna Have Fun” will be released on July 14.
Texas singer songwriter Aaron Watson just released two new singles. One is a remake of the Roseanne Cash hit “Seven Year Ache” with guest vocals by Jenna Paulette. The other single, “Never Grow Up” features Aaron’s daughter Jolee Kate Watson.
Brookshire Brothers in Canyon Lake welcomes Kyle Park to their outdoor stage on Friday night. Hayden McBride will open the show.
Billy’s Ice welcomes Radio Journey, a popular Journey tribute band, to their stage on Saturday.
Brett Cline will play a solo set on Sunday at Gruene’s Last Call at 3 p.m.
Two Tons of Steel start their Two Ton Tuesday next week at Gruene Hall starting June 6.
Lazy L & L Campgrounds start their live music series this Saturday at their covered pavilion. The featured band will be County Line starting at 7p.m.
The Alli Mattice Band play a free show on Saturday night at the Phoenix Saloon.
The Redbird Listening Room welcomes Bob Livingston on Saturday night and Adam and Chris Carroll on Sunday afternoon.
Sun Valley Station will be making their debut appearance at the Faust Brewing Biergarten Stage on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.