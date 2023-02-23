Bruce Springsteen is finally back on tour after a six-year hiatus caused by a series of events that included a two-year pandemic.
He had just finished his second run of his one man show on Broadway and started writing songs for what would become his “Letter to You” album. Springsteen gathered the E Street Band in his home studio in New Jersey in late 2019, and within a week the album was done.
He is much more efficient these days, since recording sessions in his younger days could last several years.
Just as the band was planning to tour, COVID shut the world down, especially live music. While many acts hit the road in 2022 when the pandemic started getting under control, Bruce waited until this year to tour.
At 73 years old, many fans wondered if he could still perform his marathon shows like he had done on previous tours. The tour kicked off in Tampa on Feb. 1 with a 28-song set that clocked in at just under three hours.
By the time the tour rolled into Austin last Thursday, I was hoping he would change his setlist and add some new songs. Bruce is famous for spontaneous live concerts where no one, including his band, knows what song he will play next.
For some strange reason, he’s been sticking with a standard set of songs every night. There have been a few changes, but not enough to excite his diehard fans.
The show we saw at the Moody Center in Austin was a high energy barnburner that roared through the setlist like a runaway freight train.
Even though they were seven shows into the tour, Bruce and the band were obviously having a great time. COVID had hit the band the previous week, causing Steve Van Zandt, Soozie Tyrell and Nils Lofgren to miss a few shows.
They were back for the Austin show, but saxophonist Jake Clemons was out with COVID.
It was our first time to see a concert at the Moody Center. It was a fantastic venue, but I will never complain about prices at any of our local venues again.
Two drinks, a bottle of water and a small box of popcorn was $98 not including a tip. We are getting a second mortgage on our house to help pay the credit card bills next month.
Austin fans got an extra bonus when George Strait walked onstage at the start of the concert to introduce Bruce and the band.
Though the setlist didn’t include a lot of my favorite Bruce songs, it was fun hearing tunes that were rarely played on previous tours. Songs like “Kitty’s Back,” “E Street Shuffle” and “Candy’s Room” fell into this category.
For his seven song encore, he added “Cadillac Ranch” for his Austin fans. Each night he ends his show with the solo acoustic “I’ll See You In My Dreams,” a song that continued the night’s theme of looking back on your life with fond memories.
We sat next to a couple from New Jersey who have followed Bruce’s career as long as I have. Their theory about this tour is that this will be his final world tour with the E Street Band; that’s why the set list was carefully selected to touch on certain albums in his catalog.
Though Bruce has made no official announcement about this being his final tour, it will get tough to do these marathon shows as he gets older. After the first American leg, the tour will move overseas for a few months then return for a stadium run across the states this summer. So far, no Texas stadium dates have been announced, but I can’t imagine he won’t at least hit the AT&T Stadium in Dallas. You can purchase digital downloads of each concert at BruceSpringsteen.net.
The Gatlin Brothers coming to Gruene Hall
The three Gatlin brothers, Larry, Steve and Rudy, got their start in the mid ’50s singing in church in Abilene, Texas. By 1964 they were singing gospel songs all across America, which included a performance at the World’s Fair in New York City.
In 1971, Larry auditioned for the Imperials, the backing band for Elvis. He didn’t get the job, but met country singer Dottie West, who encouraged him to pursue a solo career as a songwriter.
Larry sent her a demo tape of eight songs he had written, and she sent him a plane ticket to Nashville.
There he met Kris Kristofferson, who helped him get a record deal with Monument Records.
In 1975, Rudy and Steve were both recent graduates from Texas Tech in Lubbock when a call from Larry had them heading to Nashville rather than finding the dreaded day job.
Their 50-year career continues today, still touring the world and performing for their legions of fans.
Their long list of hits include “Broken Lady,” “All The Gold in California,” “Houston Means I’m One Day Closer to You” and “Love Is Just A Game.”
Rudy recently filled in for Joe Bonsall in the Oak Ridge Boys when Joe was sidelined with a severe blood clot issue. On Friday night, the group will be bringing their fantastic live show to the Gruene Hall stage. Tickets are available at GrueneHall.com.
RJ Smith releases ‘Chuck Berry – An American Life’
Music writer RJ Smith has attempted to write the definitive story about rock and roll icon Chuck Berry. He starts the story in Chuck’s hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, but spends most of the entire first two chapters telling the reader the complete history of the city.
Did you know that there was a movement in the 1850s to move the nation’s capitol from Washington, D.C. to St. Louis? Smith takes great pains to paint a picture of racial strife and despair surrounding the city in those early days.
Things were a bit calmer when Chuck was born on Oct. 18, 1926. His teen years were filled with trouble, and he was sentenced to 10 years of hard labor at Algoa Intermediate Reformatory in Jefferson City.
The charges were armed robbery and auto theft, and the sentence seemed like forever for the 18-year-old Berry. Fortunately, the warden was impressed with his music skills when he joined the prison band, and after three years he was paroled for good behavior.
This would not be Berry’s only brush with the law, and he would serve prison time two more times in his life.
Back in St. Louis he joined piano player Johnnie Johnson’s band, and before long he was the star of the group.
One night Chuck decided that since he was the star, he should keep all the tips from the tip jar. Little did he know that Johnson was an ex-boxer, and one punch to Chuck’s nose convinced him that the tips should continue to be split evenly. During this time he perfected his guitar playing by studying the styles of Muddy Waters and Lightnin’ Hopkins when they passed through town.
He also listened closely to the humorous country songs he was hearing on the local radio stations. One night, he took the best parts of “Hillbilly Boogie” by the Delmore Brothers and “Hot Rod Race” by Arkie Shibley and wrote a song called “Ida Rae.” He borrowed part of the melody from the Bob Wills swing tune “Ida Red” that they often covered in their live shows.
After seeing how much the crowds loved the song at their weekly gigs at the Cosmopolitan Club, Chuck decided to travel to Chicago and play the song for Leonard Chess, the owner of Chess Records. They loved the song and scheduled a recording session the next day. Chess wasn’t too happy with the title and suggested he change the name. Chuck spotted a tube of Maybelline mascara on the secretary’s desk, and the rock classic “Maybellene” was born. He would continue churning out one classic hit after another, like “Johnny B. Goode,” “Sweet Little 16,” and “Roll Over Beethoven.” He was one of the first artists to appeal to both black and white music fans. Chuck’s motto was “it takes the black keys and the white keys on the piano to play the Star Spangled Banner.”
He was one of the first artists inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. Chuck always toured solo with just a guitar, hiring a local band to back him up at each city. He lived out his final days in Wentzville, a small city near St. Louis. He was found unresponsive on March 18, 2017, and was pronounced dead from an apparent heart attack at the age of 90 years old. Smith’s book does justice to the legendary Berry, not shying away from the details of his often troubled life.
Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers return to NB
One of my favorite rock bands of the 1990s were The Refreshments, especially their hit song “Banditos.” I loved the line in the song, “I have the pistol so I’ll keep the pesos, that seems fair.” When they broke up in 1997, lead singer Roger Clyne and drummer Paul Naffah formed a new group called Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers. They released three albums: “Honky Tonk Union,” “Real to Reel” and “Sonoran Hope & Madness” between 1999 and 2002, with not much success. Then they hit paydirt with their “Americano” album in 2004 and the hit tune, “Switchblade.” They were off and running and have never looked back.
I saw them open for John Fogerty in 2005 and all 10,000 fans sang along to every one of Roger’s songs. Not bad for an opening act. His fans follow him from city to city much like Grateful Dead fans did back in the 70s. This Friday, he and the Peacemakers will make their debut on the Brauntex Theatre stage for what will surely be a high-energy loud rock concert. Tickets can be purchased online at Brauntex.org.
Random notes from the music scene
Pat Green is coming to Whitewater Amphitheater on May 28 and is bringing friend Kevin Fowler with him as a special guest. Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. on their website at WhitewaterRocks.com. Pat will also be in Luckenbach on July 4 with fellow songwriter Cory Morrow.
Gruene Hall just announced that guitarist Tab Benoit will be returning to their stage on June 10. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at GrueneHall.com. If you missed the Van Halen tribute that Mark Tokach and Josh Holden put together, you can catch it on Saturday night at the Watering Hole Saloon.
Freiheit Country Store will feature the dueling pianos from Howl at the Moon on Saturday night. Joel Hoffman will bring his band to the Gruene Grove stage at 7 p.m. on Friday night. Soul Sessions leader Jamie Cameron will play a rare solo gig tonight at Gruene’s Last Call at 6 p.m.
John Mellencamp will bring his Live & In Person Tour to the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio on Sunday night.
Trombone Shorty just announced a summer tour featuring special guests Yola, Mavis Staples and the Robert Randolph Band. At press time the only Texas date was August 13 in Irving at the Toyota Music Factory Pavilion.
Last but certainly not least, one of my favorite Texas artists Zac Wilkerson will be back at the Redbird Listening Room on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.