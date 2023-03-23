For Taylor Swift’s first live concert performance since 2018, she let the music world know there’s a new sheriff in town — or maybe a new Boss — since many Bruce Springsteen fans have been less than impressed with his current tour.
True, Bruce is 73 and has been touring longer than Swift has been alive. However, his 27-song, two-hour-and-45-minute set pales in comparison to her 44-song, three-hour-and-20-minute concert.
Swift’s Eras Tour kicked off on Friday at the State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona, and will continue for 51 more shows. She divided her massive show into separate sections that put the spotlight on each one of her albums.
Swift coordinated her stage outfits to match the era the song was recorded in. The show opened with “Miss Americana” and continued through every hit from all of her 10 albums, ending more than three hours later with her hit song “Karma.”
On Saturday night, Swift returned to the stage in Phoenix for a second show. On this night, she dropped “Mirrorball” and “Tim McGraw” from the set, but added acoustic versions of “State of Grace” and “This Is Me Trying.”
Say what you will about Swift, but she is a force to be reckoned with in the music world. While other acts accepted Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing, Taylor’s fans joined forces and forced Congress to get involved to investigate Ticketmaster’s business model.
When her old record label refused to sell her the master tapes from her early albums, Swift simply went back in the studio and re-recorded them for her own label.
Then she added bonus songs on the new versions, making the old albums obsolete and worthless. It cost her old record label billions in lost sales because they tried to call her bluff. They learned a hard lesson — never make the most popular female singer in the world mad at you.
You have six chances to see Swift’s Eras Tour when it passes through Texas. On March 31, April 1 and 2 she will be at AT&T Stadium in Dallas and on April 21, 22 and 23 she will play NRG Stadium in Houston.
If Swift is able to keep up this level of stamina for the entire tour, she will set the bar really high for any other band touring this year.
Lennon Aid on Sunday at Villa on the Gruene
On Sunday, March 26, the 2023 Lennon Aid will be held at Villa at Gruene. This year, it’s Lennon’s Birthday Bash and will feature a family-friendly afternoon of music and fun. Things kick off at 1 p.m., and admission is free with a canned or non-perishable food item.
There will be local non-profit organizations attending, a bounce house for the kiddos, Mi Frijoles Taco Cart, Kona Ice and lots of fun for the entire family.
Music will be provided by Bo Brumble, Garrett Mann, Susan Gibson and Jason Eady. It is a perfect way to spend a fun Sunday afternoon and help out a very worthy cause.
For more information on this event and the history of Lennon Walther, check out Lennon-Aid.org.
Brett Cline launches website and releases a new album
Local piano player extraordinaire Brett Cline recently posted some exciting news on his Facebook page. His new website, BrettClineMusic.com is now up and running.
If that wasn’t enough good news, he also released his first solo piano album titled “The Circus Behind Us.” It features a whopping 20 original compositions that were written over the last three years, but recently recorded at Brett’s home studio.
His good friend Phillip Henderson was on hand to help and contributed lyrics and vocals to the final track, “For No Other (Here I Am)”.
Check out his new website to see his live performance schedule, sign up for his email list, sample and purchase the new album, sign up for lessons or purchase other merchandise.
Random notes from the music scene
Whitewater Amphitheater announced a new concert for their summer schedule. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. for the Randy Rogers Band on July 2. Special guest will be William Beckman, and tickets can be purchased at WhiteWaterRocks.com.
Rock band Matchbox Twenty has a new album coming soon, titled “Where The Light Goes.” It is scheduled to be released on May 26 and they will begin their North American Tour on May 16. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com for their June 29 show in Dallas and the June 30 show at the Woodlands.
Chris Stapleton brings his All-American Road Show Tour to the AT&T Center in San Antonio on Oct. 19. Opening the show for Chris will be Nikki Lane and Charley Crockett. You can purchase tickets at TicketMaster.com. I’m sure ticket prices will be several thousand dollars each, plus your first-born child, keys to a new Ford pickup and two pints of O Positive blood.
Country artist Miranda Lambert has just released her first cookbook titled “Y’all Eat Yet?” With a name like that, you are definitely a country girl. It contains many of her favorite recipes and can be purchased on her website.
Kenny Loggins is currently on his farewell tour and you have three chances to catch him in Texas. He will be at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on April 28, then after a few months break, he is in Sugarland on Aug. 3 and at Moody Amphitheater in Austin on Aug. 5.
After postponing three concerts for an undisclosed illness, Bruce Springsteen resumed his current tour last Thursday with a sold-out show in Philadelphia. The tour continued on with stops in University Park, then Boston, and he plays tonight in Buffalo, New York.
Scott H. Biram will be at Riley’s Tavern on Saturday night.
At last Sunday’s Miracle Jam Benefit concert at Billy’s Ice, a poster autographed by the late Allan Goodman went to the highest bidder for $15,000.
Rock band the Black Crowes just released a new live album that has them performing the entire “Shake Your Money Maker” album in concert.
Gruene Hall just added new shows to their calendar that include Arc Angels, Max Stalling, Rodney Crowell and Megan Moroney. Tickets go on-sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. at GrueneHall.com.
