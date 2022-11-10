Whether you are a fan of Taylor Swift or not, you have to respect her work ethic. This girl has been extremely busy these past few years. The last time she did an actual tour was in 2018. Last week she announced a massive 27 date stadium tour scheduled to start March 18 in Glendale, Arizona. Two days later she added an additional eight shows, bringing the total to 35 shows spread over six months. After the Glendale show, the tour heads to Las Vegas, Arlington, Tampa, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, Foxborough, East Rutherford, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Denver, Seattle, Santa Clara and ending in Los Angeles with three shows on August 3, 4 & 5.
It is officially titled The Eras Tour to include songs from all 10 of her studio albums released since 2006. After she completed her Reputation Tour in 2018, she released a new album in 2019 titled Lover and planned a four-city stadium tour called Lover Fest but had to cancel it due to the COVID pandemic.
She has released six albums since 2019 that include Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights plus the re-recorded albums Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version).
Each of her re-recorded albums contained 10 previously unreleased songs from the vaults. This means she has a lot of new material to cover every night, especially since she plans to cover all 10 of her albums. Either she does two songs from each one or does a three-hour plus show like Bruce Springsteen and Eric Church do.
Bruce and Eric change their setlist every night in case fans attend more than one show, so it will be interesting to see how Taylor handles this. Texas fans have three chances to see Swift. She plays April 1, 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and April 22 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Tickets to all 35 shows are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
It’s no secret that I rarely agree with the inductees in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Every year, major rock acts are overlooked, often so a one-hit wonder pop act can get chosen. The selection committee is extremely biased, a fact they have all admitted to. Bands like Bad Company, Motley Crue, The Guess Who, Steppenwolf, 3 Dog Night, Jethro Tull, and Iron Maiden are routinely snubbed.
There are over 100 major rock acts still waiting to be inducted so hopefully sometime in the next 20 years they will make it in.
This year’s inductees were Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Eminem, Carly Simon, The Eurythmics, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Judas Priest and Dolly Parton. As with every year, there is always some controversy. Dolly Parton turned down her nomination, telling the selection committee to pick someone more deserving.
After months of begging, they finally convinced her to accept the nomination. During her acceptance speech, Parton said since she was now a rock star, she was going to record an album of rock songs. Her husband since 1966, Carl Dean, has convinced her in the past to record a country version of Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven, so he will most likely have some input on song ideas.
Pat Benatar created the other Hall of Fame drama. She has been eligible for several years but refused the nomination until they would include her husband Neil Giraldo. This year the committee finally relented and Neil was included in the induction ceremony. HBO plans to broadcast the entire three-hour ceremony on Nov. 19.
John Mellencamp coming to the Majestic Theatre
The Majestic Theatre is one of the most beautiful historic theatres in Texas. Every time I go to a show there, I always look at the ceiling before they dim the lights and think about how long it took to paint all the images on it.
It was built in 1929 and seats 2,264 patrons. For many years it was the largest theatre in Texas and the largest movie theatre in America. It was also the first theatre in Texas to be fully air conditioned.
Chances are you won’t need any air conditioning on Sunday Feb. 26 when John Mellencamp makes one of four Texas tour stops in the Alamo City. He will also play Sugarland, Austin and Grand Prairie in the Lone Star State. Mellencamp is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame and a long list of additional awards and accolades, far too many to mention here.
Mellencamp has always been a plain-spoken individual. Go to his website’s home page and read his thoughts on our current status in America. I have followed his career from the early John Cougar days when people were labeling him a shallow pop star wannabe. Finally in 1983 when he released the Uh Huh album that contained the hit songs Crumblin Down, Pink Houses and Authority Song, did he start getting respect as a serious songwriter.
In 1985 he released Scarecrow and asked the record label to remove Cougar from his name, but they refused. It wasn’t until 1991 on the Whenever We Wanted album that they finally dropped the Cougar moniker. He also joined forces with Willie Nelson and Neil Young to create the Farm Aid organization. I caught two shows in 1986 on his Scarecrow tour, Feb. 16 in Austin and Feb. 19 in Houston. While his concerts were amazing, I did notice that both shows were identical, right down to his between song chatter. Scarecrow was his most popular album and on Nov. 4 he released a deluxe two-CD set that includes rare B sides, alternate versions and a few previously unreleased songs.
Earlier this year he released Strictly A One-Eyed Jack, an album of all new songs with three duets with Bruce Springsteen. Johnny Cash once labeled Mellencamp as one of the greatest songwriters in America. Tickets are available to any of his Texas shows at Ticketmaster.com.
New shows at Brauntex
The Brauntex Theatre just announced some new shows for their 2023 season. There is a special acoustic night of songs and stories by Americana artist Sean McConnell. Folk icon Judy Collins will make her debut appearance on the Brauntex stage.
Two traditional country stars, Neal McCoy and John Conlee, will return for repeat performances. One of my all-time favorite rock bands, Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers, will make a stop on their February Texas tour. The previous Local Live series has been renamed Live From Downtown but will still feature local bands paying tribute to their favorite artists. Yesenia McNett will pay tribute to Carole King; Soul Sessions will pay tribute to the soul music of Motown and classic rockers Knotty Grove will tackle the music of Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band.
The Late Night at the Brauntex Comedy series returns with three excellent comedians, William Lee Martin, Basile and Jose Sarduy. Tickets for all shows are on-sale now at Brauntex.org.
Random notes from the music scene
Gruene Hall has some new shows scheduled for early next year. They include Squeezebox Bandits, Ian Munsick, Josh Ward and Mike Ryan. Tickets go on-sale Friday at 10 a.m. at GrueneHall.com.
Pop star Aaron Carter passed away at the young age of just 34 years old. No cause of death was given, but his older brother Nick issued a statement saying Aaron suffered from addiction and mental illness.
Country superstar Shania Twain will embark on a massive tour covering Canada, America and Europe. She will be in Dallas on July 21 and at the Woodlands on July 22.
Monte Good is hosting a benefit for the Old River City Café on Tuesday Nov. 15 at Krause’s Café. Monte played a regular gig there every week so he wants to help the restaurant reopen and help the employees who lost their jobs when it burned down last week. Music starts at 6 p.m. and 100% of all the money raised will go to this great cause.
On Dec. 2, Cody Johnson will release his first live album, aptly titled Cody Johnson & the Rockin’ CJB Live. You can preorder it now at his website, CodyJohnsonMusic.com.
A few weeks ago, I caught a few sets by the band Rock Castle at Krause’s Café and was very impressed. They did an incredible version of In The Air Tonight by Phil Collins, which is not an easy song to play. I noticed they are playing again tonight so if you happen to be downtown, check them out.
The Great Divide have a new album out now titled Providence that is amazing. You can catch lead singer Mike McClure on Sunday afternoon at Red Bird Listening Room at 4 p.m.
