Stories of an artist getting a second chance in the music business are few and far between. In most cases, when your career stalls, you end up touring small venues and playing your hits until you retire.
One of the most famous comebacks in music history happened in 1994 when record producer Rick Rubin convinced Johnny Cash to record an album of just him and his guitar. It pulled Cash’s career back to the forefront of popularity. That spawned six more critically-acclaimed albums and put Cash back on the huge stages.
Elton John did the same for his idol Leon Russell. They recorded a duet album and toured together. It even helped Leon finally be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Back in 2019, singer songwriter Brandi Carlile convinced a hesitant Tanya Tucker to let her produce a new album for her. Tucker was touring constantly, but had not released any new music in years. Tanya even admitted she had no idea who Brandi Carlile was.
The resulting album, “While I’m Living,” won Tucker her first Grammy Award and bolstered her career in a major way.
Last week, Tucker released another Carlile-produced album titled “Sweet Western Sound.” Shooter Jennings co-produced the first album and returns on the new one. The title of the album comes from the lyrics of the song “Waltz Across A Moment.”
While the album is not the blockbuster that “While I’m Living” was, it comes in a close second. There is a fan letter to her idol Linda Ronstadt called “Letter to Linda” that is a heartfelt tribute. “Breakfast in Birmingham” is a fantastic track, easily one of the best on the album.
“The List” is a witty nod to Tanya’s younger and wilder days with catchy lyrics that say, “make me a list of things you don’t like about me, but it won’t be as long as my list about you.” Tucker’s voice has never sounded better, especially on the final track, “When The Rodeo is Over, Where Does The Cowboy Go?” You can grab a copy of the new album at her show on June 24 at Floores Country Store in Helotes. Tickets can be purchased at LiveAtFloores.com.
Zack Walther & Zane Williams play Freiheit for Lennon Aid Benefit
It is always a treat when two talented singer songwriters join forces for a show at one of our local venues.
Zack Walther and Zane Williams will share the stage tonight at Freiheit Country Store for a very special song swap. The Duke Ryan Duo will open the show.
The proceeds from this one-of-a-kind night of songs and stories will benefit Lennon Aid, the children’s charity founded by Zack and Marci Walther. Everyone is familiar with Zack’s music, and Zane is an amazing singer songwriter with a successful solo career and is a member of the popular band Wilder Blue. Tickets for this special show can be purchased at FreiheitCountryStore.net. In other Zack Walther news, his Wednesday night residency shows at Freiheit now feature Matt Briggs plus Brett Cline and drummer Gordon Bartling. These shows are free and start at 6:30 p.m.
Alex Meixner plays Krause’s Café
Local polka king Alex Meixner will return to Krause’s Café stage on Friday night for a full band performance. He has been on tour all over America this summer, so it will be fun to welcome him home for a one-night concert.
Joining Alex will be longtime drummer Tommy Haller, Art Hays on guitar and saxophone, Mike Atkins and Michael Morris. If you recognize Art Hays’ name, it might be because he has played with a wide variety of jazz groups plus rock band Matchbox Twenty.
Meixner always surrounds himself with first-class musicians and his high-energy shows are legendary. He has more fun onstage than any musician I have ever seen. In fact, there should be a law against having this much fun in public. There probably is a law on the books, but thankfully no one is enforcing it.
While at the show, be sure to pick up a copy of his latest CD, “Music With My Friends.” It is my favorite album in his large catalog of music. The show is almost sold-out so get your tickets now at KrausesCafe.com.
Jimmie Vaughan at Brauntex Theatre
Way back in 1983, I did a phone interview with a young guitar player named Stevie Ray Vaughan. He had just released his first album titled “Texas Flood” and was doing several interviews to promote it.
One thing that stood out during our talk was how much Stevie admired his older brother Jimmie. Many of the answers to my questions kept coming back to his brother: Who taught you how to play guitar? Who is your biggest influence? Who introduced you to the legendary blues artists? The answer was always “my brother Jimmie.”
This prompted me to seek out Jimmie’s music. He was a member of the Fabulous Thunderbirds, a hot blues rock band in Austin. I followed the careers of both Vaughan brothers. Jimmie was onstage with Stevie at his final show at Alpine Valley Amphitheatre in East Troy, Wisconsin. Shortly after playing their final song together, an all-star jam on “Sweet Home Chicago,” Stevie was killed in a helicopter crash.
Jimmie became the executor of Stevie’s estate and has overseen all posthumous album releases. Though devastated by his younger brother’s death, Jimmie has soldiered on with his successful solo career. He formed his band, the Tilt-A Whirl Band, and has been touring regularly. He recently released a five-CD box set titled “The Jimmie Vaughan Story” that covers his music from his days with the T-Birds to his current releases. You can catch Jimmie and his band on Friday night at the Brauntex Theatre. Tickets are available at Brauntex.org.
Random notes from the music scene
The concerts at the Landa Park dance slab begin tonight at 7 p.m. with local band Soul Sessions. There will be a food truck, so bring lawn chairs and enjoy our beautiful park and some good live music.
Vince Gill and Paul Franklin are releasing a tribute album of Ray Price songs. No word yet on a tour to promote the new album.
Guitarist Tab Benoit will play Gruene Hall on Saturday night. Sunday brings two of my favorites to the Hall, Bret Graham at 12:30 p.m. and Tom Gillam at 5 p.m.
The Happy Cow in Hunter welcomes the Damn Quails on Saturday night.
Luckenbach will host two big events this weekend. The Thomas Michael Riley Music Fest will take place all day Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, Big John Mills will host the annual Waylon Jennings Birthday Bash.
Sun Valley Station will be at the Phoenix Saloon on Saturday night for a free show. Legendary Texas songwriter Butch Hancock will perform on Sunday afternoon at the Redbird Listening Room. Outlaw country artist Dallas Moore plays Riley’s Tavern tonight.
Sam’s Burger Joint in San Antonio will feature two Texas legends, Augie Meyers and Joe King Carrasco on Friday night. Villa at Gruene has the talented Matt Caldwell on Saturday night. Dance to the traditional country music of Gary Glenn & the 20X Band on Saturday night at the Watering Hole Saloon.
George Strait is currently on a summer stadium tour with special guest Chris Stapleton. He continues to set attendance records at every stop. In Milwaukee on June 3 there were 46,641 fans at the American Family Field and the week prior there were 63,891 fans at Buckeye Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. There is a good reason he is known as King George in the world of country music.
