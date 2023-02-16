I think I was one of the last music fans in America to jump on the U2 bandwagon. When MTV first started playing their videos non-stop in the early- and mid-80s, I always changed the channel.
When they released the “Joshua Tree” album in 1987, I just didn’t get all the excitement it generated. I wasn’t impressed at all.
Then, during the Thanksgiving holidays in 1988, a group of friends were going to a midnight showing of the U2 documentary titled “Rattle & Hum.” It was part concert, part documentary filmed during their American tour for “Joshua Tree.”
Reluctantly I agreed to go, though my heart wasn’t in it. There was buttered popcorn involved, so I got in line and paid my $5 like everyone else.
To say I was impressed would be an understatement. I left realizing I had just seen one of the best rock music films ever made. I instantly gave “Joshua Tree” another listen and bought the soundtrack for the “Rattle & Hum” movie. I was now a U2 fan and have been ever since.
Thankfully, in 2017 they did another “Joshua Tree” tour, since I missed the original one back in 1987.
I caught the show in Houston, and they played the entire album from start to finish before touching on another dozen hits to finish out the night.
I’ve followed their career ever since. Granted, some tours verged on the strange rather than the stripped-down rock music I liked the best, but overall, they have remained a consistent band. Just as the Super Bowl was ending, a commercial for U2 aired, announcing their upcoming Las Vegas residency at the MSG Sphere.
This brand new state-of-the-art venue was built with U2 in mind. The show is titled “U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere” and will feature a concert based around the music of their hit 1991 album “Achtung Baby.”
Founding drummer Larry Mullen will be sitting out as he recovers from surgery and will be replaced by temporary drummer Bram van den Berg. No actual dates were given for the Vegas shows, only that it would be in the fall of this year.
I just finished reading the new memoir from lead singer Bono (Paul Hewson). I loved the book and his account of the band’s history.
If I had one complaint, it would be that he seemed to try to use every complex word he could to describe the simplest things.
I spent a massive amount of my time looking up words I had never seen in print before. Trust me, I read all the time and have seen a lot of words. If he talks this way in real life, he is one smart individual.
I decided to order the bands’ authorized biography called “U2 by U2” and see if it was an easier read. Hopefully, I’ll be smart enough to understand it.
New Blue Water Highway album, plus a Sam’s Burger Joint show
Much like how I discovered U2 by accident, the same thing happened with Blue Water Highway.
I happened to see their video shoot for their single, “Medicine Man” from their first album “Things We Carry.”
Carl Nowotny, one of the best sound engineers in the business, had told me this was a band to watch.
When Carl recommends a band, you pay attention. After hearing them play “Medicine Man” a dozen times for the video shoot, I was hooked.
These four musicians were the real deal. All were highly trained and educated, with a combined talent far exceeding any other band I had seen in years. I followed their growth and progress over the years.
They branched out and did other projects, like taking part in Will Hearn’s Grand Ol’ Christmas Show as well as his Americana and Halloween shows.
As always happens with a young band, they have a few changes to deal with. Bassist Kyle Smith and vocalist Catherine Clark were married last year and this year are expecting their first baby, due in the next few weeks.
That means their show on Friday night at Sam’s Burger Joint will be Catherine’s last show for a while. It will also be the band’s first public show of 2023.
They will be premiering some new songs from the upcoming “Year of the Dragon” album.
The band let me hear an advance copy of the album, and it is amazing.
I can’t wait for the rest of their fans to hear it. I hope it brings them the attention they so rightly deserve.
I will publish a full review closer to the release date, but until then, check out their show at Sam’s Burger Joint on Friday night.
Comal Country Music Show on Feb. 21
This month’s Comal Country Music Show will take place next Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Columbus Club Hall at 111 Landa Street.
The doors open at 6 p.m., with the music starting at 7:30 p.m. This month’s guest performers will be Stacey Stark on vocals, Dennis Downs on guitar and vocals, and Allison Crowson on accordion, piano and vocals.
It is only $8 at the door and all profits go to our local Meals on Wheels program.
This is a fantastic organization that provides healthy meals to our homebound elders.
I plan on signing up to help deliver meals as soon as my life slows down a little.
Each month band leader Chuck Woods puts together a solid evening of classic country music for everyone to enjoy, so check out their show if you can.
Judy Collins, Neal McCoy and Shinyribs at Brauntex Theatre
The Brauntex Theatre has a triple shot of entertainment lined up for this weekend which will extend through Fat Tuesday next week. The music starts tonight with famed folk singer Judy Collins. Born in Seattle, Washington in 1939, Judy started her music career on piano taking lessons to play classical music.
She was stricken with polio at 11 years old and was confined to a hospital for several months.
By her teen years she had discovered the music of Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger. In her early 20s, she switched to folk music and soon became a major artist in the folk field.
While dating fellow musician Stephen Stills, he wrote “Suite Judy Blue Eyes” for her and would record it with his band, Crosby, Stills & Nash. At 83, Collins is one of the few surviving icons from the magical folk era of the 1960s.
On Friday night, Neal McCoy makes his return to the Brauntex stage. He was the first artist to perform at the theatre when they re-opened after the Covid pandemic.
If you are a fan of ’90s country music, this is the show for you. Neal never uses a set list. Every show is unique and spontaneous; you never know what he might sing next. He is also a true patriot and has said the Pledge of Allegiance every day for seven consecutive years.
Regardless of what issues our country is going through, he believes America is still the greatest country in the world and chooses to salute it everyday of his life. Next week on Fat Tuesday the amazing band Shinyribs will make their Brauntex stage debut. Led by the incredible talent of Kevin Russell, Shinyribs will bring their high energy New Orleans-style music mixed with some Texas blues and honky tonk. Tickets for all three of these shows are available now at Brauntex.org.
Random notes from the music scene
Ryan Bingham is returning to Whitewater Amphitheater for two shows this summer. He will play July 28 and 29 and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at WhitewaterRocks.com.
LeAnn Rimes is playing her annual three shows at Gruene Hall this weekend. Her first two nights are sold out, but they added a special acoustic show on Sunday night and tickets are still available at GrueneHall.com. Gruene Hall just announced three more new shows: Cameron Sacky Band, Wade Bowen and Joshua Ray Walker. Tickets for these shows go on-sale Friday at 10 a.m. at GrueneHall.com.
Fans of Jason Aldean will only get one chance to catch his upcoming Highway Desperado tour. He will be at Dickies Arena on Oct. 14 in Fort Worth and Ticketmaster.com is where you can purchase tickets.
The Spazmatics will be at Freiheit Country Store on Saturday night at 8 p.m. They are a fun band to see, so check them out if you are in the area.
LC Rocks, the great classic rock cover band, will be at Billy’s Ice on Saturday night.
Luke Combs just released a new single, “Love You Anyway,” from his upcoming album titled “Getting Old.”
Nashville guitarist Trey Hensley and his pal Rob Ickes have released a new duet album titled” Living In A Song.” Trey is friends with many of our local artists and during the pandemic was a regular guest on the Sequestered Songwriters weekly Facebook concerts.
Americana singer songwriter Kelley Mickwee will be performing at the Redbird Listening Room on Sunday at 4 p.m. Fans that attended last week’s Jim Lauderdale show at Redbird got a treat when Texas icon Robert Earl Keen came to the show to catch Lauderdale in action.
COVID hit the E Street Band last week, causing Steve Van Zandt and Soozie Tyrell to miss the Feb. 10 concert in Dallas. I have tickets for tonight’s show in Austin, so hopefully the band members are healthy and back onstage. Fingers crossed.
