I am so glad that social media was not around when I was in high school. Not that we did anything really bad, but there were some stupid stunts that I’m glad my parents never knew about.
I grew up in the small town of Yoakum, about 80 miles south of here. Most boys, and a few girls, drove to school in a pickup with a gun rack in the cab and an 8-track tape player.
No one locked their cars and nothing was ever stolen. When the police pulled us over for reckless driving, they rarely gave us a ticket — they just called our parents. The thought of our parents waiting for us when we got home was enough to make us follow the traffic laws for the rest of the school year. We started every school day with the Pledge of Allegiance. We took turns raising and lowering the American flag every day on the flag pole out front.
Even though my blue-haired English teacher gave me failing grades, I still treated her with the respect she deserved.
These are my memories of growing up in a small town.
Now, 45 years later, so much has changed.
Recently, country singer Jason Aldean has come under fire for his latest single, “Try That in a Small Town.”
Veteran Nashville songwriters Kelley Lovelace, Neil Thrasher, Tully Kennedy and Kurt Allison wrote the song.
One verse says, ‘Spit in a cop’s face, stomp on the flag and light it up, Yeah, you think you’re tough, Well, try that in a small town.’
Jason released the single back in May and no one said a word. It wasn’t until he released a video of the song and CMT started playing it that the trouble began.
Within a few days, CMT chose to remove the video, saying it was too controversial. People on social media instantly picked sides and the comments started flying.
Sheryl Crow called the Aldean song lame. Country artist Neal McCoy told CMT to please remove all of his videos; he no longer wanted to be affiliated with the channel.
Texas artists Parker McCollum and Cody Johnson both defended Aldean, saying the song championed the love of America and respect for the American flag. I read many of the comments and watched the video.
From what I can tell from those protesting the video, it is the news clips that were used that they had a problem with. Evidently some of the footage wasn’t filmed in America.
The controversy has made the song a huge hit for Aldean and put millions of dollars in his bank account. It is the No. 1 downloaded song on iTunes this week and his concerts are selling out all across America. I must admit, sometimes I miss those innocent days four decades ago.
Miranda Lambert pauses Las Vegas performance
Last week was obviously a slow news week, because in addition to the Jason Aldean fiasco burning up the social media pages, Miranda Lambert was waging war against selfie takers.
During her recent Las Vegas residency, Lambert walked to the front of the stage to sing her poignant and quiet song called “Tin Man.”
She performs the song every night, and the audience usually keeps quiet and lets her sing the heartfelt ballad. But things didn’t go so smoothly last week.
There is a very expensive VIP section right in front of the stage and during Lambert’s “Tin Man” song, several girls got up and decided to use that time to take selfies. They stood up on the front row, blocked the view of everyone behind them, and proceeded to take several selfies with Miranda in the background. One of the girls was some kind of internet influencer, whatever that means.
This whole scene upset Lambert, so she stopped the show and asked the girls to please sit down and stop being a distraction.
The girls sat down but left the show early and took their story to social media to complain. Just like the Jason Aldean drama, the fans had mixed opinions.
The fans sitting behind the selfie girls were happy that Miranda asked them to sit down. According to one fan, the girls were being loud and obnoxious all night.
Other fans chimed in to say that if you pay for a concert ticket, you should be able to do anything you want, regardless of how it affects those around you.
Personally, I am on Miranda’s side on this one. If I am in a reserved seat venue, I try to be respectful of those around me. If the entire crowd stands and applauds, I’ll stand too. If everyone around me is sitting and being respectful, then I do the same.
I certainly don’t want to be the only one standing up acting crazy while everyone else is sitting down. This includes cellphone photos and videos. I am guilty of this myself.
When we saw Bruce Springsteen back in February, I knew it would be my last time to see him live so I snapped a few photos and short videos to document the night, but I made sure I wasn’t being a distraction to those sitting behind me. It is simply the right thing to do, being courteous and respectful to those around you.
Sadly, this is a trait that is rapidly fading away from our society. It makes me long for the days when the only thing people posted on Facebook was what they ate for lunch that day. I think I’ll post a picture of my ham sandwich now; it was very good. So was the bag of chips and sweet tea.
Season Ammons releases new album, plans Freiheit show
For her follow-up to 2019’s excellent “Steel Hearts” album, singer songwriter Season Ammons mixed things up a bit with her new soul-flavored “No Restraints” record. During the pandemic break, Ammons and producer David Percefull retreated to his Yellow Dog Studio in Wimberley to record some songs.
With her touring schedule cleared of all dates, she took her time in writing and recording the 10 songs that make up the new album. Since many musicians were quarantined, Season and David ended up playing almost every instrument themselves.
As the virus lifted, they brought in bassist Glen Fukunaga and drummer JJ Johnson. The strings were once again added at Abbey Road Studios in London. Season also sang all the backing vocals and let the songs lead her wherever they needed to. The album kicks off with the funky Bonnie Raitt sounding “Different Drum,” featuring Ammons on electric guitar. She captures one of her most powerful vocal performances to date on “Something That You Never Had.”
She wrote the tender “I Still Love You” on piano at the tender age of 18. David heard her playing it one day at Abbey Road Studios using the same piano the Beatles used to record their hit song “Lady Madonna.” In her press release, Ammons sums up the album’s theme like this: “’No Restraints’ is about showing up as I am, unapologetically, and owning the restraints and shadow sides of myself. Creating space for vulnerability, authenticity and sense of empowerment.”
Ammons really stretches her musical muscles on this new album, covering every genre from R&B to soul to pop with a healthy dose of Texas blues mixed in for good measure. You can hear the songs from the new album tonight at her CD release party at Freiheit Country Store. It is a free concert, and local singer songwriter Hannah Swann opens the show at 6 p.m. Go check her out and pick up your copy of the new album.
Ryan Bingham brings Yellowstone to Whitewater Amphitheater
With the second half of Season 5 of “Yellowstone” still on hiatus due to the writers’ strike, we may not learn for several months about the fate of the cowboys that work on the massive Dutton ranch. Former New Braunfels resident and singer songwriter Ryan Bingham plays ranch hand Walker on the super popular TV series.
Before the season went on summer break, Walker’s character was still alive and well. Bingham is now dating his “Yellowstone” co-star, Hassie Harrison, who plays his girlfriend Laramie. According to his social media posts, Hassie is traveling with Bingham on this tour, so chances are fans will catch a glimpse of her hanging out by the river when he plays Whitewater Amphitheater this weekend. Bingham has a new CD/EP coming out on Aug. 11 called “Watch Out For The Wolf.” His latest single, “Where My Wild Things Are,” is out now and can be heard on all music platforms. Jamestown Revival will open the Friday and Saturday night shows this weekend and tickets are available at Whitewaterrocks.com.
Random notes from the music scene
Gruene Hall just announced two new shows for October. Country singer Clay Walker will perform on Oct. 12, followed by Junior Brown on Oct. 14. They also added a second show for Charles Wesley Godwin on Oct. 22. Tickets go on sale on Friday July 28 at 10 a.m. at GrueneHall.com.
San Marcos had an amazing lineup for their Thursday night Concerts in the Park series this year. So far they have had acts like Blue Water Highway, Brave Combo, David Beck’s Tejano Weekend, Hot Club of Cowtown and Sue Foley, just to name a few. Tonight’s band will be Del Castillo, followed by Guy Forsyth on August 3 and Two Tons of Steel on August 10.
After battling stomach cancer for the past year, country singer Toby Keith made his first public appearance last week and even performed a short impromptu concert at a club near his home in Oklahoma.
It was just announced that Blake Shelton will present Toby with the People’s Choice Country Icon Award later this year.
Singer songwriter Richie Allbright will be performing on the Brookshire Brothers patio in Canyon Lake on Friday night.
The 12th annual Viva Big Bend music festival takes place this weekend. It will feature over 65 shows in more than a dozen venues in Alpine, Marfa, Marathon, Terlingua, Presidio and Fort Davis. For a full lineup and schedule, see their website at VivaBigBend.com.
William Beckmann’s new album, titled “Here’s To You, Here’s To Me,” comes out on Friday August 4.
Seals & Croft 2, the tribute to soft rockers Seals & Croft, will perform on Saturday night at Gringo’s Icehouse in Kingsbury.
Jay Eric & Rumor Town will play at the Pour Haus on Saturday night.
The Billie Jeans will be performing at the Gruene Light on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now for the Todd Snider and Hayes Carll show in Luckenbach on Saturday October 14. Band of Heathens will open the show.
