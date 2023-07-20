In the 1970s, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson ruled the country charts and were two of the biggest touring acts in America.
Now that Waylon is gone and Willie is 90 years old, you might think the outlaw image is in danger of fading away. Thankfully, Waylon and Willie had children who could carry on their musical legacy.
Waylon’s son Shooter has a solid recording career and lately has enjoyed a second career as a successful record producer. His work on the last two Tanya Tucker albums helped her recent resurgence.
In Willie’s case, his two sons Lukas and Micah have music careers. Micah is part of his dad’s band and also fronts his own band, Particle Kid.
Lukas and his band Promise of the Real are the obvious heirs to Willie’s style of music. On his new album, “Sticks & Stones,” released this week, Lukas follows closely down the path paved by his father.
First of all, Lukas sounds just like Willie did back in the 70s. He wrote all the songs on the new album, and it is uncanny how much he sounds like his dad. On the title track, he revisits a guitar lick we first heard on his song “Die Alone” on his self-titled 2017 album.
It talks about his desire to see a world living in harmony with each other, the same philosophy his dad preaches every day. On “Alcohallelujah,” he turns in a witty ode to the demons of alcohol.
Country superstar Lainey Wilson joins Lukas on the hit “Let’s Pretend We Are More Than Friends.” His up-tempo “Ladder of Love” tune could be a follow-up to Willie’s “Bloody Mary Morning” classic. At his Gruene Hall show awhile back he played a new song called “Wrong House” that told the hilarious story of coming home drunk and going into the wrong house by mistake. Thankfully, he includes the studio version on the new album.
Lukas talks about his life as the son of an iconic artist. He sings, “Momma says she wants grandbabies, Dad wants a few more too, but I’m too hard headed and I got too much to do.” The reflective “Overpass” tells you to always keep a light in your pocket — you never know when you might need a fire. “Lying” is a tender ballad like his dad’s “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground.”
Lukas grew up in Maui and addresses his love for the 50th state in the closing song, simply titled “The View.” The album is a solid listen all the way through; no duds found here. Like Willie, Lukas is a road warrior, touring constantly. According to his website, LukasNelson.com, there are no immediate Texas dates on his current tour, but you can bet some will be added as he continues to promote the new album this year. Add this album to your collection. It’s a keeper.
Charlie Watts memoir released
Most fans think Mick Jagger or Keith Richards are the most popular members of the Rolling Stones, but they might be mistaken. According to a new book about drummer Charlie Watts, written with the family’s approval by journalist Paul Sexton, he was often named the most popular member on fan sites around the world.
The title of the book, “Charlie’s Good Tonight,” comes from a statement Mick Jagger says at the beginning of a concert in 1966.
Watts was an accomplished jazz drummer in London when a young group calling themselves The Rollin’ Stones asked him to join their band. He declined until they could secure more gigs because he was making a good salary playing in jazz groups.
He played his first show with them on February 2, 1963, at the Ealing Jazz Club and only missed one show in his entire career with the Stones. Charlie and his wife Shirley were on holiday in Greece in 1964, and Charlie wrote down the wrong date for their next show.
Since the book was written after his death and he rarely granted interviews, Sexton had to rely on stories supplied by his friends and family. From the early age of three, he was known as a snappy dresser. His mother bought him fashionable clothes until he was able to buy them himself.
Once the band started making good money, Charlie had his suits and shoes custom made. Even relaxing at home, he would be dressed in pressed slacks and handmade casual shirts. On stage he wore custom made t-shirts that he designed himself using the highest grade of cotton available.
In the new book we learn that Charlie thought the Stones were an average band; he preferred listening to jazz music when not playing rock and roll. He claimed to only listen to the Stones music when he was asked his opinion about a certain take of a song.
In public he was shy and rarely spoke to anyone. Once a fan stopped him in a hotel lobby and confessed that his bar band were having trouble learning the drum intro to “Honky Tonk Women.” Charlie explained that he messed up on the recording and actually started three beats late, but that was the take the band chose to release.
So, at every show, he played the song wrong because that is how it was recorded. He loved to collect rare exotic cars but never learned to drive. He and his wife raised expense Arabian stallions, but Charlie never rode any of them.
He suffered from OCD to such a degree that it took him forever to pack his bags for a tour. Every pair of socks had to match perfectly and be folded exactly the same or he would start all over. He rarely ever smiled but had a wicked sense of humor, often cracking up the entire band with a witty one-liner.
He and Shirley just had one child, daughter Seraphina, who was never allowed to see the Stones in concert until she was 18 years old. Mother and daughter are intensely private and never allowed Charlie’s cause of death to be made public. Bandmate Keith Richard mentioned in an interview that Charlie had cancer but never revealed the type. Watts was 80 years old when he passed away in a London hospital on August 24, 2021.
When the Stones were planning their 2021 tour, Charlie’s friend Steve Jordan was hired to fill in for him until he recovered from surgery. Unfortunately, his condition worsened and he never recovered. Musicians all over the world paid tribute to Watts after his death, and every night the band paid homage to him with a montage of photos honoring their late great friend.
Scott Miller at Redbird Listening Room
In 2006, I heard a song on KNBT called “Freedom is a Stranger” by a young songwriter named Scott Miller. It was from his “Citation” album, released in March of that year.
I think he played the Americana Jam that year too, but I might be mistaken. Soon I had tracked down all five of his solo albums — the two he did with his band the V-Roys and the four with his latest band, the Commonwealth. I did several phone interviews with Scott over the years and was always impressed with his vast knowledge of music.
I remember he once told me that Roger Miller (no relation) was one of his biggest influences, especially as a songwriter. According to his website he moved back to Staunton, Virginia in 2011 to help manage the family farm. He still performs occasionally, both solo and with his band. His website has a great video for his new song called “The Way.”
Next week he will be in Texas for a short three-city tour, starting Wednesday, July 26 at the Redbird Listening Room, Thursday at Mucky Duck in Houston and Friday at the 04 Center in Austin. If you have never heard of Miller or his music, I suggest you give him a listen. He is one of my all-time favorite singer songwriters, though he isn’t as well known this far south. Tickets are available online for his show at RedBirdListeningRoom.com.
Roger Creager starts his birthday shows next week
Every year, Americana singer songwriter Roger Creager celebrates his birthday with four nights of concerts at Gruene Hall.
The fun begins next Wednesday, July 26, with an all-acoustic show featuring special guests Trent Willmon and Thom Sheppard. Some of you may recognize Trent Willmon’s name as the producer of all of Cody Johnson’s hit albums.
On Thursday night, Creager will have his full band and Love & Chaos will open the show. Friday night has Jordan Nix as the opening act followed by Ray Johnston on Saturday night. Tickets for the Wednesday and Thursday night shows are still available at GrueneHall.com, but the Friday and Saturday shows are sold out.
Random notes from the music scene
Gruene Hall just announced four new shows that include Citizen Cope, Kin Faux, Charles Wesley Godwin and Lori McKenna & Brandy Clark. Tickets go on sale on Friday morning at 10 a.m. at GrueneHall.com. The hot weather continues to hamper all outdoor concerts as Texas seems to be stuck in triple-digit heat. Anhalt Hall has a picture of the sun on their website with a note that says “No Concerts, Too Hot.” Speaking of hot weather, country singer Jason Aldean recently suffered a near heat stroke on stage in Connecticut last Saturday night and had to leave the stage.
Though he is retired from touring, Robert Earl Keen is planning another Fan Appreciation Day on Monday, Sept. 4, at Floores Country Store. Tickets are free, but you must enter your name on his website to enter to win two tickets to the event. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the music starts at 6 p.m. Keen and his band will close the show that night.
Guitarist Joe Bonamassa will tour this summer and fall, beginning August 2 in Paso Robles, California and ending on December 2 in Hollywood, Florida. He will be in San Antonio on October 27 at the Majestic Theatre and in Austin on October 29 at ACL Live Moody Theatre.
Tickets are on sale now at the Majestic Theatre for upcoming shows by Marty Stuart, the Beach Boys and Ann Wilson of Heart.
Ted Nugent’s Adios Tour kicked off last week in Florida and at press time had just two dates in Texas, one in Beaumont on August 18 and another at Billy Bob’s in Ft. Worth on August 19.
Local musician RC Irwin just released his “Brighter Shade of Blue” album. He is joined by guest musicians Slim Bawb, Brett Cline, Gabe Wilson and Howard Yeargan.
On Saturday night, Read Southall will headline a concert at Whitewater Amphitheater with special guest’s Georgia Thunderbolts and Tanner Usrey. I noticed in recent press releases that Read has changed the name to just Southall, dropping his first name of Read. I guess he wants it to be more of a band effort rather than a lead singer and backing band format. Georgia Thunderbolts are a great southern rock band that I have been very impressed with. Tickets are available at Whitewaterrocks.com.
Dale Martin covers live music for the Herald-Zeitung.
