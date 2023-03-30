The pandemic wreaked havoc on so many of our local businesses, causing a few to close for an extended period of time. The Faust Brewery has been closed since early 2020, and is now finally able to reopen.
Located on the corner of Butcher and Castell streets, the Faust Brewery produces several types of beer, including the popular Alex Meixner Polka Pilsner.
I am happy to report that they have been hard at work and will celebrate reopening in grand fashion this Saturday, April 1.
The biergarten will have a brand new food truck and a stage for live music.
The entertainment will begin at 2 p.m. with the Tubameisters providing some festive German music.
They will be followed by guitar students from Adventures in Music playing some classic rock selections.
The New Braunfels Fire Department Pipes & Drums will also make a special appearance.
After their performance, Mike Atkins and Brett Cline will play a duo set at 5:30 p.m. It will be their first appearance together since their sold-out Billy Joel and Elton John tribute show last November at the Brauntex Theatre. The Faust Brewing Company’s ambassador Alex Meixner will also perform with a jam band.
In the future, the Faust Brewery Biergarten and Tasting Room will have live music on Friday and Saturday afternoons.
Upcoming artists scheduled to perform include Drew Kennedy, Chad Richard, Das ist Lustig and Walt & Tina Wilkins, just to name a few.
Make plans now to stop by on Saturday to welcome the Faust Brewery back in business.
Let’s face it, is there anything that goes together better than locally-brewed beer and Alex Meixner music?
Keep track of all the fun events coming to this great venue on Facebook and at FaustBrewing.com.
Asleep at the Wheel play Luckenbach
Luckenbach will host a big outdoor concert this Saturday featuring three great acts: Joshua Hedley, Brennen Leigh and Asleep at the Wheel.
They are billing the show as “The Past, Present and Future of Country & Western Music.”
Asleep at the Wheel are representing the past as they celebrate their 50th year in country music. After Willie Nelson convinced Ray Benson to move to Austin in the early 70s, Asleep at the Wheel saved traditional swing music from extinction. Dozens of members have flowed through the band, making Benson the only remaining original member.
Brennen Leigh is the torchbearer of present country music, and used Asleep at the Wheel as her backing band on her latest album, “Obsessed With The West.”
Leigh wrote all 12 of the songs on the record and played many of the instruments herself.
The future of country music belongs to artists like Joshua Hedley, who has held down a 10-year residency at Robert’s Western World in Nashville.
Once the public discovered Hedley, he took his ace band of traditional country pickers on the road, but still returns to Robert’s when not touring. His recent album, “Neon Blue,” sounds like something Waylon Jennings released in 1975.
Get your tickets now for the amazing night of traditional country music at LuckenbachTexas.com.
Soul Sessions at Brauntex Theatre
Back in 1958, record producer Berry Gordy Jr. decided to form his own record label. Since he lived in Detroit, Michigan, dubbed Motor City USA because of all the car manufacturing plants there, he called his new record label Motown Records.
Gordy had once owned a record store, so he knew what music the public was buying.
He started releasing records by artists like Jackie Wilson, Smokey Robinson, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, and dozens more.
These days, just mentioning the word Motown brings instant recognition of the best soul and R&B music ever recorded. Tonight, local band Soul Sessions will perform a special show dedicated to the hits from this golden era of music. Members include bandleader Jamie Cameron, Tony Bray, Sean Bird, Josh Cardenas and James Williams. Vocalists for this concert will be Ange K, Hollie Holloway, Quiesean Wilson, Sheree Smith and Jen Espinoza. This band can handle all the classic Motown songs that we know and love. Tickets are available at Brauntex.org.
Random notes from the music scene
Gruene Hall has announced two new shows for the summer, including Mike & the Moonpies on July 1, followed by Dale Watson & his Lone Stars on July 2. Tickets to both shows will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at GrueneHall.com.
Whitewater Amphitheater just added Paul Cauthen to their summer concert schedule on June 24. Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. at WhiteWaterRocks.com.
This year’s Born & Raised Festival will be held in Pryor, Oklahoma, on September 14, 15 and 16. There is a massive lineup of artists scheduled to perform, including Ryan Bingham, Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers and Lucas Nelson, just to name a few. Tickets to this huge event are on sale now at BornandRaisedFestival.com.
The Conroe Crossroads Music Festival is just a few weeks away, lasting four days from April 13 through 16. Obviously it is held in Conroe, Texas, and this year’s lineup includes Adam Hood, Django Walker, Folk Family Revival, James McMurtry, Dirty River Boys and our very own Rio Tripiano and Zack Walther. Tickets are available now at ConroeCrossroads.com.
Country artist Luke Combs just released his fourth album, “Getting’ Old,” and it immediately went to the No. 2 spot on the Billboard charts.
Morgan Wallen’s three-million-sold album “One Thing At A Time” is firmly planted at the No. 1 spot, which means Combs will most likely never make it to the top spot as long as Wallen’s album continues to sell like it is.
Shinyribs just released a new single titled “Simply Belong To You” that is three minutes of pure joy. It is the first single released from their upcoming album, “Transit Damage,” which is due out in a few months.
Texas songwriter Jack Barksdale just released “Dreamer,” his follow-up single to last year’s “Gone.” His music is garnering serious attention from music fans, with over 1.4 million streams and climbing. Check out his music and tour dates at JackBarksdale.com.
Pop artist Beabadoobee has been opening shows for Taylor Swift lately, but when Swift has a night off, Bea headlines her own shows, like she’s doing Friday night at the Aztec Theatre in San Antonio. She is touring to promote her critically acclaimed “Beatopia” album.
Last but not least, as the concert season heats up, so do the ticket scalper websites. These sites lure you in and charge much higher prices than the legitimate venue websites. So, buyers beware, always ensure you are on the correct website before you buy tickets to any concert.
