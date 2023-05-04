New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.