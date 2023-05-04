Like most older music fans, I was introduced to the rock band Van Halen by hearing their music on the radio. In February 1978, radio stations were playing songs from Van Halen’s first album, which happens to be one of the best debut albums in rock history.
The magic of Van Halen hinged mainly on the brilliance of their guitarist Eddie Van Halen. This guy was doing things on a guitar that no one had heard before. After the album was released, they hit the road opening for Black Sabbath.
I caught their November 23, 1978, show at the old Sam Houston Coliseum in Houston. The show was amazing, but they had been on the road for more than 8 months and you could tell they were running on fumes.
Eddie Van Halen still played brilliantly, often turning his back to the audience while he played, which we thought was a bit strange.
Later we learned that his manager told him to do that because so many other guitarists were trying to copy his style of playing.
I caught several more Van Halen tours, once in 1980, then again in 1984 before singer David Lee Roth quit the band. When Eddie died in October 2020, the world lost one of the best guitar players that ever lived.
Several books were written after his death, with “Eruption” by Brad Tolinski being the best so far. I just finished reading it last week and it is a very detailed and heavily researched book.
Most of the content is taken directly from interviews Brad did with Eddie. You learn a lot about Eddie’s life in the book.
He actually started out as a drummer and his brother Alex played guitar; then they switched instruments. Eddie saved his paper route money to buy a Gibson Les Paul guitar, then proceeded to destroy it trying to get it to sound a certain way.
He bought a used guitar body and a defective guitar neck from a music store and built his own custom guitar using parts from the Les Paul.
Not knowing how to wire the internal parts, he kept experimenting until the guitar started working. He quickly covered it with electrical tape and paint, and the famous Frankenstrat was invented.
Today it hangs in the Smithsonian Institute in a display case that will someday be home to Willie Nelson’s Trigger guitar.
In Brad’s book you learn that Eddie had hip replacement surgery in 1999 and refused to be put to sleep during the painful procedure.
At first, he wanted to only use a local anesthetic, but finally agreed to an epidural. He kept the old hipbone in his freezer in a bag that had ‘don’t cook’ written on it with a black marker.
His dad gave him his first beer and cigarette at age 12 and he used both excessively. Eddie finally quit drinking in 2008 but never stopped smoking. He was diagnosed with tongue cancer in 2000 that required part of his tongue to be removed.
He blamed the cancer on holding a metal guitar pick in his mouth rather than smoking cigarettes.
Due to his heavy drinking days, mainly Schlitz Malt Liquor and red wine, he lost all but a few of his teeth.
In his later years he designed several guitars and amplifiers for Kramer, Music Man, Fender and Peavey, before forming his own company called EVH Guitars. Today, his son Wolfgang and brother Alex still run the company.
Shortly after his death, a fan named Blair Fischer published some emails that he had received from Eddie. On a whim, he sent an email to an old email address he found on an old Myspace page.
To his surprise, Eddie replied, and this started a two-year email exchange between the two. Rolling Stone Magazine published some of the emails and announced that Blair was writing a book about Eddie, but so far nothing has materialized. On Monday, a press release was issued stating that Wolfgang, Alex and former Van Halen members Michael Anthony and Sammy Hagar have agreed to work together to sift through the thousands of tape reels that Eddie left behind in his 5150 home studio. They hope to find enough finished songs to release another Van Halen album. Hopefully, they do.
Willie Nelson celebrates 90th birthday at the Hollywood Bowl
When Willie Nelson turned 90 years old last week, he celebrated the milestone with two huge concerts at the famed Hollywood Bowl in California. I am still confused why these two shows were not held in Austin, but I’m sure there was a good reason.
Because of confusion on his birth certificate, Nelson always celebrates his birthday on April 29 and 30, so the promoters took full advantage and booked two nights of concerts.
Billy Strings kicked things off on Saturday night with his version of “Whiskey River,” Willie’s traditional opening song.
The list of performers are too many to name here, but included Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, Dave Matthews, Miranda Lambert, Emmylou Harris, Kris Kristofferson, Tom Jones, Lyle Lovett, Neil Young, Rosanne Cash, Snoop Dogg, Rodney Crowell, Sheryl Crow, Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson, Bob Weir, Stephen Stills, sons Lukas and Micah, George Strait and Keith Richards.
Highlights included Shooter Jennings joining Lukas Nelson on “Good Hearted Woman,” which had been a huge hit for their dads, Waylon and Willie.
Another standout moment was Lukas performing a solo acoustic version of “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground.”
If you attended his recent concert at Gruene Hall, you got to witness Lukas do that song in person. The most haunting moment came when Keith Richards joined Willie for a duet on the Billy Joe Shaver song, “Live Forever.” Willie and Keith seem to be destined to do just that. There were 50 performers and 80 songs spread over the two-night concert, which was filmed for a future release. There was no way they would throw a party this big and not capture it for future use. Thanks to cellphone videos, you can watch both nights now on YouTube. Only an icon like Willie Nelson could assemble a lineup like this.
Aerosmith and Ted Nugent announce Farewell Tours
This week two more classic rock acts have announced their retirement from touring. First, Ted Nugent, the Motor City Madman and current Texas resident, announced that his tour this summer will be his last.
He claims he will still release new music and has a new album already in the works. At press time, only one Texas date was on the schedule: an August 18 show in Beaumont, but I’m sure more dates will be added.
Aerosmith formed in Boston in late 1970 and have, for the most part, kept the same five members since the beginning.
There was a period in the 1980s when drug abuse caused a few band members to leave, but by 1985, they got sober and reunited.
There have been a few setbacks since then, with all members seeking rehab during the past two decades.
After releasing “Music From Another Dimension” in 2012, the band announced that releasing new music was no longer a priority, since CD sales have all but ceased recently.
Singer Steven Tyler, guitarists Joe Perry and Brad Whitford, bassist Tom Hamilton and drummer Joey Kramer have weathered many health and legal issues over the past 50 years. Aerosmith is often called America’s version of the Rolling Stones, since Tyler and Perry are the primary songwriters like Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are in the Stones. Their Peace Out Farewell Tour will begin September 2 in Philadelphia with special guests The Black Crowes will be opening all the shows. Their Texas dates include an October 23 stop in Austin, a November 1 show in San Antonio and a November 7 concert in Dallas. Founding drummer Joey Kramer has decided not to participate in the tour, choosing instead to stay home with his family.
Nugent and Aerosmith have a lot in common. They both played the first Texas Music Festival, nicknamed the Texas Jam, in 1978. They were also on the same record label and shared the same management company for several years. Now they have announced their farewell tours at the same time. Tickets for both tours can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or on each artists’ website.
Random notes
Gruene Hall just announced two new shows to their schedule. First is the four-night Roger Creager Birthday Bash from July 26 through July 29. Then there’s the Los Lobos concert set for October 13. Tickets for these shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at GrueneHall.com.
Wein & Saengerfest takes place in downtown New Braunfels on Saturday, May 6, and will feature live music on three stages. Musicians scheduled to perform include the Fab 5, Colton’s Kin, Matt Kirk, Monte Good, Tiffiny Dawn, Devin Baize and several more. The festival begins at noon and is over at 9 p.m.
On Saturday night, the Redbird Listening Room welcomes the legendary Kinky Friedman to their stage.
Just as I was finishing this column I learned that Canadian folk artist Gordon Lightfoot has died. Next week I’ll write more about his incredible career.
Freiheit Country Store will host the 17th Annual Briggs Family Hair Drive on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. This family event will include a silent auction, live music and the Foundry Salon will be on hand to cut hair for the Wigs For Kids and Locks of Love. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Any Baby Can organization.
