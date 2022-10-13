I knew Loretta Lynn’s health was not good for a while but you never want to hear that such a legendary performer has passed away. Back in 1965, just as I was discovering Johnny Cash, I heard Loretta’s song Blue Kentucky Girl on the radio and tracked down her album. It was her fourth album for Decca Records.
Prior to signing with Decca, she recorded an album in Hollywood in 1961 for the small independent Zero Records. This album contained the first songs she wrote, I’m A Honky Tonk Girl, Whispering Sea, Heartache Meet Mister Blue and Neon Rainbow. Before signing with Decca Records, she started recording demo records for the Wilburn Brothers Publishing Company.
The brothers were a popular singing duo in Nashville. Unfortunately, Loretta trusted the brothers and didn’t have a lawyer read the contract she signed with their publishing company. The fine print in the contract gave the brothers all the publishing royalties for her songs. She unsuccessfully fought them for 30 years to reclaim the publishing rights to her original songs. In fact, in the late 1970s, she stopped writing songs because she didn’t want them to get any more of her money.
Thankfully she resumed her songwriting in her later years. Once she was on the Decca label, she enjoyed a 15-year streak of hit singles and albums. Her blockbuster year came in 1972 when she became the first woman to be nominated and win the Entertainer of the Year award at the CMA’s. She was also the first country artist to make the cover of Newsweek magazine. That same year she was named Female Vocalist of the Year, plus Vocal Duo of the Year for her work with Conway Twitty.
The Academy of Country Music named her Artist of the Decade, the only woman to ever receive this award. She holds the record for having eight songs banned by country radio because of their risqué content. They include Rated X, The Pill, One’s on the Way and Dear Uncle Sam. She released her signature hit, Coal Miner’s Daughter, in 1971. It spawned her first autobiography and movie of the same name.
She hand-picked Sissy Spacek to play her in the movie, which earned Spacek her first Oscar Award. She is in the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a member of the Grand Ole Opry and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.
She is the only female country artist to have a Top 10 hit song in six consecutive decades. She has collaborated with a huge range of artists including Ernest Tubb, Conway Twitty, Elvis Costello, Willie Nelson, Todd Snider and Jack White, just to name a few. In her later years, she suffered many serious health issues that included pneumonia, broken arm and hip, and a stroke.
She died in her sleep on Oct. 4 at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 7 she was buried in the family plot on the ranch next to her husband Mooney. Loretta broke so many barriers in her career and opened thousands of doors for female country singers. It is impossible to measure the influence she had on country music.
Randy Rogers releases Homecoming album
Local resident Randy Rogers will release Homecoming, his band’s ninth studio album, on Friday Oct. 14. A few months ago I spoke with Randy about the new album which is a testament to their 20-year anniversary as a band.
“We came full circle with this project,” Rogers explained. “We had Radney Foster producing since he had done Rollercoaster and Just a Matter of Time for us. We also used Dockside Studios in Louisiana and Cedar Creek Studio in Austin where some of our early songs were cut. Working with Radney is so easy, simply because he is such a great songwriter himself. He has such a great feel for how an album should sound and how the songs need to flow.”
We both agreed that Radney’s album Del Rio, TX 1959 was the benchmark that all albums should be measured against. While Randy had a hand in writing all 11 songs on the album, he picked a stellar group of co-writers. He and fellow New Braunfels songwriter Drew Kennedy wrote Picture Frames, the first single from the album.
The current single, Nothing But Love Songs, had Jon Randall and Radney Foster as co-writers. It deals with a breakup and then only hearing love songs on the radio in the days after the split. John Baumann helped pen the reflective Heart For Just One Team. The video was filmed at the Dallas Cowboys stadium in Arlington and shares the feelings Randy remembers going to his first Cowboys game with his dad.
Sean McConnell had a part in Over You Blues, another song about heartbreak and drowning your sorrows in a bar. Though the subject matter is a classic country tale, Randy and Sean inject a new spin on the situation. Rogers used Parker McCollum, Randy Montana, Jack Ingram, Jim Beavers, Lee Miller and Wendell Mobley to assist in the remainder of songs. Even though I love Randy’s previous albums, this one may be my favorite. You can tell that he, Radney and the band put their heart and soul into this project. Pick up your copy of the album tomorrow and check out all their upcoming live shows at RandyRogersBand.com.
Me and Paul – Willie Nelson’s new book
The first time I met Paul English was on July 4, 1976 at Willie Nelson’s picnic near Gonzales, TX. It was held at the Sterling Kelly Ranch and the guests included Waylon Jennings, Ernest Tubb, Roger Miller, Kris Kristofferson, Ray Wylie Hubbard and George Jones, just to name a few.
I arrived early that day and made my way toward the stage. Paul and one of the stage crew were standing under a live oak tree near the right of the stage. I recognized him instantly and wasn’t sure if I should say hello or not. I did and he was so nice. He took minutes of his time to spend with an 18-year-old fan and I never forgot that experience.
As everyone knows, Paul was Willie’s drummer, best friend, bodyguard, band leader, band accountant and anything else Willie needed. Fast forward to 1998, Willie is doing a flood relief concert for our city at Gruene Hall. I got to the hall early and there was Paul, standing under the oak tree next to the hall. I guess he liked standing in the shade of Texas oaks. Once again, I walked over, shook hands and we started talking. I had brought Willie’s CD “Me & Paul” and I asked him to sign it for me. He asked if I wanted him to get Willie to sign it too, and he was surprised when I said no, I just want you to sign it.
He invited me on his bus and we talked for several hours. He gave me his phone number and we stayed in touch on a fairly regular basis. When Paul passed away in 2020, it dealt Willie and Paul’s family a devastating blow. I’m happy that Willie wrote such a fitting tribute to his friend. Many of the stories I had heard before, but it was good to hear Willie’s version. One of Paul’s favorite things to say was “There’s Willie’s version and my version, the truth is somewhere in the middle.”
Paul had a reputation as someone you would not want as an enemy, but I never witnessed that side of him. He had an old beat up briefcase that he kept all the tour receipts in. One year for Christmas I bought him a brand-new leather briefcase. Several months later, he was still using the old one. When I asked about the new briefcase, he just smiled and said “Oh, it’s so new and shiny, I don’t want to scratch it up.” I’ve read all of Willie’s books, but this one is the most candid collection of stories I’ve ever read. It is a fitting tribute to an iconic figure in country music.
Comal Country Music Show
The folks at Comal Country Music Show will be back at Columbus Club Hall next Tuesday for their monthly music show. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m. Chuck Woods and his band play traditional country music and welcome special guests each month to entertain the crowds. Next week the guests will be Glen Collins on guitar and vocals and Nathan Colt Young, also on guitar and vocals. There is a $7 cover charge at the door and all profits will go to our local Meals on Wheels program. This program is part of the Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation. If you or someone you know needs assistance in getting nutritious meals delivered to your home, contact the senior center at 830-629-4547.
Random notes from the music scene
Gruene Hall just announced three new shows coming our way in December. They include Randall King, Aaron Watson and Kevin Fowler and tickets for all three of these shows go on-sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. at GrueneHall.com.
Americana artist Charlie Robison is making a comeback. He’s starting to test the water with a few low-key shows around the area and now he has booked an “unretired and unplugged” show for Dec. 16 at Floores Country Store. Tickets go on-sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. at LiveAtFloores.com.
Dwight Yoakam will perform this Saturday night at Whitewater Amphitheater with Jonathan Terrell and Rob Leines opening the show. Tickets are still available at WhiteWaterRocks.com.
Anhalt Hall will feature Jason Roberts & his band on Saturday Oct. 15. Jason was authorized to use the Bob Wills Texas Playboys name.
Zack Walther and Matt Briggs will bring their Salute to the ’90s show to Downtown Social on Friday night.
Ryan Adams will be coming to San Antonio on Nov. 5 for at show at the new Tech Point Arena.
In a few weeks, the Willie Nelson - Live at Budokan, Japan CD will be released. It was recorded on Feb. 23, 1984 at the height of Willie’s fame. For years it was only available on LaserDisc but it will now be available on CD.
I just read that Kanye West is fighting with rapper and pop singer Lizzo. It seems that he mentioned something about her weight on a recent interview with Tucker Carlson. She chose to take the high road and not even respond to his insults. Think it might be time to start a GoFundMe account to buy West a one-way ticket to Mars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.