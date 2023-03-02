On Monday I learned that my friend Claud Jacobs died at the age of 80. I don’t recall the exact year that I met Claud; that information is stored somewhere in my brain that I can’t locate right now.
I was writing a music column for the Victoria Advocate newspaper.
I covered a benefit concert featuring Charlie Daniels and several other local and Nashville acts. Claud had helped start the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch in my hometown of Yoakum back in 1968.
Each year he held a concert, with the proceeds going to the ranch. Claud was an amazing person. He used his wealth to serve others unconditionally. When I met him that day, we became instant friends and I covered many benefit concerts during my years in Victoria.
He was close friends with so many country artists and I loved to hear his stories. They often started with a comment like, “I was playing poker at my house with Bobby Bare and Moe Bandy one night.”
Then the tale would continue on for several minutes and include some crazy hijinks that only close friends would attempt.
The benefit concerts were often held at the historic Schroeder Hall near Victoria and had a long list of performers.
I volunteered to work backstage at the 2019 concert that featured Moe Bandy, Janie Fricke, Gary Morris, Dion Pride and Gary P. Nunn, just to name a few.
The artists donated their time because of their friendship with Claud and they knew he was doing a good thing with the youth ranch.
I was putting the finishing touches on this column when I learned of his passing.
I felt it was necessary to share a small part of his story with those of you who didn’t know him or the amazing work he did for those less fortunate.
Claud was an incredible person and will greatly missed by the many people that called him their friend.
Luck Reunion sets 2023 lineup
Willie Nelson will play host to the Luck Reunion 2023 with a very diverse lineup featuring our own Dallas Burrow.
It was more than a decade ago that the Luck Reunion began, holding concerts at the Luck Ranch, the site of Willie’s film set for his “Red Headed Stranger” movie.
This year the festival will be held on March 16 and tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. at LuckPresents.com.
Artists scheduled to appear are Terry Allen, Spoon, Shane Smith & the Saints, Jaimie Wyatt, Dallas Burrow, Tami Neilson, Band of Heathens, Michael Martin Murphey, War & Treaty, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Bob Schneider and Sierra Ferrell.
There will also be tributes to Doug Sahm and Leon Russell. Shaun Sahm and the Texas Tornados will handle the Dough Sahm tribute while Robert Ellis and Beau Bedford will tackle the Leon Russell songs.
Since the very first Luck Reunion, their focus has been on presenting an exciting and eclectic mix of talent, rather than drawing a huge crowd and selling high-cost tickets.
This is an exciting edition for the Luck Reunion since it is happening just several weeks before Willie’s 90th birthday.
Mason Lively plays Billy’s Ice
Up-and-coming singer songwriter Mason Lively grew up in my old stomping rounds of Victoria, Texas. From an early age Lively gravitated to country music, especially the legacy acts like Willie, Waylon and Merle.
By the age of 14, he was playing guitar and writing original songs. During Lively’s teen years, it was artists like Pat Green, Hayes Carll and Robert Earl Keen that were his primary influences.
By the time 2018 rolled around, he was ready to record his debut album, “Stronger Ties.” He wrote all the songs, which is a rare feat for a new artist making their first album.
Recently Mason relocated to New Braunfels, got married, and the couple is expecting their first baby soon. On Saturday he will have his full band with him for a show at Billy’s Ice, starting about 9:30 p.m. Tickets for this show are only available at the door on the night of the show. Mason is the real deal, a talented songwriter and a great singer, so he has a career in the music business for as long as he chooses to.
In a recent conversation, he told me he is recording some new music and plans to have it out soon. You can stay on top of Mason’s career at MasonLively.com.
Texas songwriters play the Redbird
While only Matt Hillyer was actually born in Texas, the other two songwriters performing at the Redbird Listening Room this weekend got here as fast as they could.
On Friday night, Hillyer will perform his solo acoustic show at the Redbird while on tour promoting his album “Glorieta.” Released just last week, the album was produced by John Pedigo and marks Matt’s first foray into his solo career.
After touring with the band 1100 Springs for more than 20 years and releasing a dozen plus albums, Matt felt it was time to pursue a different path. A full year before the band broke up, Matt joined a songwriting group that inspired him to write some of the best songs of his career.
The title track refers to a place his mother owns in New Mexico that he often uses as a songwriting retreat.
Fans of 1100 Springs will not be disappointed by his solo album or his new solo career choice. You can see for yourself on Friday night and can pick up your copy of “Glorieta.”
Willis Alan Ramsey makes a return appearance to the Redbird on Saturday. His previous show sold out, so if you plan on going, don’t wait too long to get your tickets.
Ramsey, born in Alabama, is easily the best-known singer songwriter with only one album in his catalog. In 1997, he announced work on a second album, tentatively called “Gentilly,” but it has yet to be released.
Mando Saenz, born in Mexico but raised in Corpus Christi, has become one of the most in-demand songwriters on the Americana scene. His songs have been recorded by Miranda Lambert, Midland, Jim Lauderdale, Eli Young Band, Whiskey Myers, Stoney LaRue, Wade Bowen, Jack Ingram and Lee Ann Womack, just to name a few.
He has released four solo albums, the latest being “All My Shame” in 2021. You can hear many of the amazing songs he has written if you attend his show on Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets to all of these shows and many more can be purchased at RedBirdListeningRoom.com.
Random notes from the music scene
The Doobie Brothers have extended their 50th Anniversary Tour into this year, with shows starting later this month in Singapore, then moving to Australia before coming back to America in June.
Robert Earl Keen just announced that his new album titled “Western Chill” is coming soon.
On March 22, Jimmie Vaughan will host a special tribute to his late brother Stevie Ray. The concert will be at the Paramount Theatre in Austin and will feature guests Eric Clapton, Billy Gibbons, Jackson Browne and Nile Rodgers plus several others. They are calling the show “Brothers In Blues” and will film the concert for a future release.
Legendary country artist Gene Watson will be performing tonight at the Brauntex Theatre.
Devils Backbone Tavern welcomes Seth James and his big band this Sunday at 1 p.m.
Eric Middleton, lead singer for Midnight River Choir, will play a solo acoustic set on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Gruene Grove.
Gruene Hall welcomes Los Texmaniacs on Friday night with their special guests Flaco Jimenez and Augie Meyers.
On Friday night, you can catch Brett Cline and Alex Meixner’s Jazz Quartet at the Side Car at 8 p.m.
One of my favorite Americana bands is called Rusty Truck featuring Rolling Stone photographer Mark Seliger. They have a new self-titled album out now featuring guests Jacob Dylan and Sheryl Crow.
Iris Dement and country rockers Lucero also have new albums out this week. The Meyer Anderson Band will perform on Saturday night at the New Braunfels Elks Lodge.
If you missed the first performance of the Woodstock tribute done by local musicians, you can catch it on Saturday night at the Watering Hole Saloon.
