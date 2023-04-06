When Radney Foster released his first solo album, “Del Rio, TX 1959,” little did he know the impact it would have on an entire generation of songwriters. I have interviewed a lot of Americana artists that list Radney and this album as the reason they got into the music business.
While Foster was part of the country duo Foster & Lloyd, they had a three-album run of great songs and a huge legion of fans. In fact, they were the first duo in country music history to have a No. 1 hit with their first single, “Crazy Over You.”
When the duo parted ways to pursue solo careers, Foster returned to his hometown of Del Rio to write songs for his debut album. It was released in September of 1992 and became an instant classic, the same way “Houston Kid” was for Rodney Crowell.
Every song was incredible and you could play the entire album without ever skipping a song. It opened with “Just Call Me Lonesome” and ended 10 songs later with a bluegrass-influenced classic called “Old Silver.”
Foster is currently doing a 30th anniversary tour, where he plays the complete album followed by his later hits. Technically the album was released 31 years ago, but who’s counting. On Friday, July 7, he brings the show to Gruene Hall Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at GrueneHall.com. This will be a legendary show that you will not want to miss and will sell out fast, so if you are planning on going, get your tickets as soon as they go on sale.
Real Life Amphitheater in Selma
It is good to see the Real Life Amphitheater in Selma scheduling concerts again. Last season they were few and far between. Back when it was called Verizon Wireless Amphitheater, we saw a lot of concerts there, including Tom Petty, KISS, Aerosmith, Motley Crue, Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, Willie Nelson, Matchbox Twenty, and many more.
The only show on the venue’s website at this time is a lineup of country legends. The May 27 show will include sister duo Moore & Moore, Janie Fricke, Johnny Lee, Moe Bandy, Joe Stampley and T.G. Sheppard.
This will be one of Johnny Lee’s final live performances in our area. Earlier this year he announced that he would embark on the Hey Bartender Last Call Farewell Tour that will end on Dec. 17 in Branson, Missouri. Lee was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018 and has already undergone a few surgeries to help treat the symptoms. The other acts in the lineup are classic country artists so this is your chance to enjoy a full night of traditional country music. Tickets range from $30 to $65 — not including service fees — and can be purchased at Stubwire.com.
CMT Awards come to Austin
For the first time in their 56-year history, the CMT Music Awards were hosted in Austin rather than Nashville. Country Music Television mainly airs music videos, but often features live music events and interviews. Their award show is the only one that is decided by fan votes, so it usually is a good measure of what the public is listening to.
There were only a few real country acts on the award show — Cody Johnson and Lainey Wilson. The songs they performed were the only two country songs on the program. Cody performed the title cut from his latest album, “Human” and later in the night shared lead vocals with Paul Rodgers of Bad Company on a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd.
I did enjoy Gary Clark Jr’s version of “The House Is Rocking” during his tribute to the late Stevie Ray Vaughan.
Houston singer songwriter Madeline Edwards joined Alanis Morissette on her hit “You Oughta Know.” The show ended with an all-star tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Gary Rossington, who recently died. Slash from Guns N Roses and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top handled guitar duties, while Cody Johnson and Paul Rodgers took over the vocals. Honorary backup singers were LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd. Once again, I realized that today’s modern country is usually not something I can listen to for a long period of time.
Austin Gilliam releases new album and plays at the Redbird
Local singer songwriter and guitarist extraordinaire Austin Gilliam will play his second headlining gig this Saturday at the Redbird Listening Room. His first show sold out, so I am sure this one will too. If you plan on going, get your tickets now at RedBirdListeningRoom.com.
To coincide with his Redbird show, Austin is preparing to release a brand-new album titled “I’m Sorry, I’m Fine.” The official street date is May 26, but you can hear Austin playing all the songs live on Saturday night.
Gilliam is best known for his hard rocking guitar skills, but the new CD will surprise you. Years of being a seasoned sideman in a variety of bands has taught him what he wants to do now that he’s the guy in front of the microphone.
“A Little Dirt” kicks off the album with a rocking southern California country beat that proclaims that a little dirt never hurt anyone. “I’m Sorry” is a power ballad much like your favorite rock band released back in the 80s. It starts slow and easy but builds to a crescendo of wailing guitars that on this track are actually supplied by his good friend Rio Tripiano.
On “I’m Fine,” Austin describes a breakup with the line that says “I’ll lie and say I’m fine,” which is one we have all used before. My favorite track, “Never Gonna Die,” closes the album. It is a hard-charging return to the sound I first heard when Austin was in the Dead Rock Stars with Alan Goodman. The guitar intro brought back memories of the first time I heard Cheap Trick on their Dream Police tour. In addition to Tripiano, Austin has David Beck and Dees Stribling lending a hand on this collection. In fact, Beck helped engineer and mix the album at the Fast Horse Studios in Austin. It is good to hear new music from Austin. He is one of our most talented local musicians.
Random notes from the music scene
Whitewater Amphitheater just announced another concert for their summer series. This time, it is Shane Smith & the Saints on August 5 for their first headlining appearance at the outdoor venue. Tickets go on sale Friday April 7 at 10 a.m. at WhiteWaterRocks.com.
If you have tickets for the Read Southall Band concert at Whitewater, they just announced that Tanner Usrey and Georgia Thunderbolts will be the opening acts for the show.
Gruene Hall has Gary P. Nunn coming on July 8, and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at GrueneHall.com.
College Station will host the Troubadour Festival on May 20 with an amazing lineup of artists that include Midland, Shane Smith & the Saints, Charlie Robison, Uncle Lucius and many more. Get tickets and information at TroubadourFestival.com.
The Country Music Hall of Fame just announced that the class of 2023 will include songwriter Bob McDill, plus singers Patty Loveless and Tanya Tucker.
Lynyrd Skynyrd just announced that they will continue touring after the loss of founding guitarist Gary Rossington. This news was not a surprise to anyone. Even though they announced their retirement two years ago, they continue touring. Raise your hand if you think KISS will really retire when they finish their End of the Road Tour in December. I don’t see many hands raised, which means you share my thoughts that they will part of the music scene for decades to come. The two remaining original members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley have already hinted that they may hire two younger musicians to take their place when they finally decide to retire.
Rock band Firefall return to the Brauntex Theatre stage tonight. They put on a great show, so if missed them the first time, now is your chance to catch them in concert. Tickets are still available at Brauntex.org.
The Faust Brewery has Steven Vee’s High Noon Jazz Society at 6 p.m. on Friday and singer songwriter Chad Richard on Saturday night at 6 p.m.. Their new outdoor biergarten is awesome, so I highly recommend you check it out. They added a cool food truck and a full bar so you can spend your entire evening there. After you finish your Easter Sunday lunch, head over to the Redbird Listening Room to see Walt Wilkins perform at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.