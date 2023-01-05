It will take awhile before I get used to writing 2023 rather than 2022.
As we limped across the finish line of last year, we are tentatively looking at this year to be better.
It is human nature to always look to the future with optimistic eyes.
Sometimes it is hard to do with the constant bombardment of bad news hitting us from every angle.
I often think we are our own worst enemy with our obsession for constant information.
During the few times we ventured out over the holidays, everywhere I looked people had their faces buried in their phones. No one seemed to actually be talking to each other. That’s one thing I miss about the old days.
Another thing I miss is affordable concert tickets.
I have talked about it enough last year and won’t climb back on that soap box.
There are several musicians trying to change Ticketmaster’s stranglehold on the industry.
A massive group of Taylor Swift fans have filed a class action lawsuit against Ticketmaster.
At last count, more than 100,000 fans were included in the lawsuit.
On a more organic note, newcomer Zach Bryan just released a new album recorded live at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colo., on Nov. 3, 2022. He named the new album “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster.” The live collection includes a great cover version of the John Denver hit, “Take Me Home Country Roads,” plus 23 of Zach’s best loved songs.
Not long after Zach opened for Willie Nelson at our own Whitewater Amphitheater last April, his career took off.
Soon, he was breaking the Guinness Book of World Records when his song “Something in the Orange” was streamed more than one billion times in a single day.
Zach also made a guest appearance a few weeks ago on the “Yellowstone” TV show. If his career wasn’t already in the stratosphere, it is now. I would tell you to keep an eye on this 26-year-old ex-Navy Petty Officer, but he’s already a huge superstar selling out massive amphitheaters and basketball arenas.
His fame came quickly after his 2017 song “Heading South” went viral on YouTube. His third album, “American Heartbreak,” a 34-song set released a year ago, jumped him to the top of the charts.
I listened to the entire live album while I wrote this column.
It is a fantastic collection of songs written from a very unique point of view. He mentions several times how cold the weather was the night of the show. Some Google searches revealed it was 24 degrees on-stage the night they recorded the album.
Regardless of the cold, his fans turned up and sold out the show.
Due to some technical issues, the song “Quiet Heavy Dreams” was omitted from the official live release.
When you see young artists like Zach Bryan, William Beckmann, Shane Smith and Lainey Wilson selling out concerts and enjoying massive album sales, you realize the music business is going to be just fine.
New albums coming in 2023
A two-year pandemic gave musicians all over the world lots of free time to write and record new music. Last year saw hundreds of new albums hit the store shelves and download sites.
Many of the musicians I talked to recorded several albums so they would have new product to release for the next several years.
Cody Johnson and Aaron Watson, two traditional Texas country music singers, each completed three new albums during the COVID shutdown.
Here’s a partial list of the artists, in alphabetical order, that have new albums coming out this year: Adam Lambert, Ally & AJ, Anthrax, Beyonce, Depeche Mode, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Godsmack, Hardy, Iggy Pop, Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson, Lana Del Rey, Lucero, Margo Price, Metallica, Olivia Rodrigo, Paramore, Sam Smith, Samantha Fish, Sevendust, Shania Twain, Smashing Pumpkins, Staind, Steel Panther, Uriah Heep, U2, Van Morrison and ZZ Top.
There’s another bootleg series coming from Bob Dylan titled “Volume 17, the Time Out of Mind sessions.”
Bruce Springsteen plans to issue another box set that includes five unreleased albums recorded back in the 90s.
The Elvis Presley estate will release a 6-CD box set titled “Elvis On Tour.”
The Rolling Stones plan on releasing a multi-disc set recorded on their last tour.
Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen have a Volume 3 of their “Hold My Beer” series that is complete and will most likely be released this year. Randy Rogers will be the subject of my next story in New Braunfels Monthly.
Concerts coming in 2023
According to Pollstar Magazine, there are hundreds of concerts coming our way this year.
Once again my list is in alphabetical order and includes shows in our city, plus Austin and San Antonio.
The list includes Ali Holder, Anthrax, Artic Monkeys, Artimus Pyle Band, Austin Meade, Billy Strings, Blink 182, Bruce Springsteen, Buddy Guy, Chris Knight, Clint Black, Cody Johnson, Danny B. Harvey, Dawes, Depeche Mode, The Derailers, Drive By Truckers, Elle King, Eric Johnson, Flock of Seagulls, Flogging Molly, Foreigner, Garth Brooks, Gene Watson, Hayes Carll, Janet Jackson, John Mellencamp, Journey, Judy Collins, Koe Wetzel, Kool & the Gang, LeAnn Rimes, Linda Gail Lewis, Los Lonely Boys, Lyle Lovett, Morgan Wade, Margo Price, Mason Lively, Mercy Me, Miss Lavelle, Morgan Wallen, Nelly, Paramore, Pink, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Richard Marx, Rodney Crowell, Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers, Roger Creager, Sean McConnell, Shania Twain, Shinyribs, Thomas Rhett, Uncle Lucius, Widespread Panic, William Beckmann, Willie Nelson and ZZ Top.
‘Rolling Stone’ founder Jann Wenner writes his memoir
I started subscribing to Rolling Stone Magazine in 1970, and continue to subscribe today.
I have read every issue they have published — even the bad ones.
I was never a big fan of founding editor Jann Wenner.
He always seemed to have a huge ego, and wasn’t very good at taking advice from experts in the business.
When he released his memoir a few weeks ago, I almost passed on reading it, but now I’m glad that I did. He writes with a humility that can only come with old age. He not only takes credit for all the mistakes he made with the magazine; he gives credit to the people around him that gave the good advice he chose to ignore.
Wenner was definitely born at the right time and founded Rolling Stone at a time when young music fans were looking for someone to lead the way.
Here’s what a typical week looked like in his life in 1976: On Monday, he hosted a party at his New York City home for future president Jimmy Carter. Michael Douglas, Warren Beatty and Walter Cronkite were the last guests to leave, choosing to drink all the liquor in the house until it was all gone at 4 a.m. On Tuesday, he caught a noon flight to San Francisco with Dan Akroyd and John Belushi to catch a Grateful Dead concert. They ended up at Jerry Garcia’s house after the concert and partied all day Wednesday.
On Thursday night, the three guys flew back to New York so Akroyd and Belushi could film a new “Saturday Night Live” TV show. Back in NYC on Friday, Wenner and his wife Jane spent the day with John and Yoko Lennon discussing an in-depth interview Lennon had agreed to do for the magazine.
On Saturday afternoon, Mick Jagger dropped by Wenner’s house to play an advance copy of the new Stones album, “Black & Blue.” Mick sat at the piano and played a new song he was writing titled “Miss You.” It would be the lead single on their next album titled “Some Girls.”
On Sunday, Wenner and Jagger attended a Peter Frampton concert at Madison Square Garden. Frampton was touring to promote his “Frampton Comes Alive” album, and Jagger wanted to see for himself if Frampton was really that good. He was, and Jagger was very impressed.
This was a typical week in Jann Wenner’s life once his magazine became popular with music fans in America. Wenner sold Rolling Stone Magazine in 2017 and hired writer Joe Hagan to write his biography.
He soon fired Hagan due to a disagreement over the books content. Hagan finished the book, titled “Sticky Fingers,” and published it later that year. Wenner wrote his autobiography, “Like A Rolling Stone,” and published it in the fall of 2022.
Random notes from the music scene
If you are a jazz music fan, check out Brett Cline’s show this Friday night at the Side Car in the basement of Prince Solms Inn. Alex Meixner will be his special guest playing jazz trumpet.
Fans unable to purchase tickets to Bruce Springsteen’s upcoming world tour can at least purchase an audio copy of each show in advance for a discounted price. In 2014 Springsteen started selling audio copies of every show. Copied straight from the house soundboard, it gave fans a chance to relive the concert experience after the show was over. To purchase these concerts and other goodies, see BruceSpringsteen.net.
Rolling Stone Magazine just published their list of the top 200 singers in history. Music fans across America instantly took to social media to ridicule the magazine and their list. Let’s face it, anyone that puts George Strait at number 156 and Bob Dylan at number 15 is never going to be taken seriously. Aretha Franklin was listed at No. 1 — the best singer of all time.
The Ray Wylie Hubbard show at Redbird Listening Room this Sunday is sold out, so hopefully you already have your tickets.
Gruene Hall has a fun show scheduled for Friday night featuring the Reed Brothers, with special guests K Phillips and Nate Rodriguez at 6 p.m.
Waves, the young band that started at the New Braunfels School of Rock, will play a free show at the Phoenix Saloon on Friday night. Hopefully everyone survived New Year’s Eve safe and sound. We had so many fireworks going off near our neighborhood, it sounded like the invasion of Kuwait during Desert Storm. Our dog Buddy was freaked out and kept hiding behind the couch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.