Anytime a band loses a key member, it can have a huge impact on the chemistry and sound of the group if they chose to carry on.
Some of the biggest bands in the history of music have continued to tour and record after replacing a key member.
A few that come to mind are AC/DC, Van Halen, Journey, Foreigner, Chicago, ZZ Top, Rolling Stones, the Who, Little River Band, and KISS.
In some cases, the band flourishes with a new member. When AC/DC replaced Bon Scott with new vocalist Brian Johnson, their next album, called “Back in Black,” became one of the biggest-selling records of all time.
Van Halen sold millions more albums when Sammy Hagar took over lead vocal duties from David Lee Roth. ZZ Top let their guitar tech Elwood Francis take over bass guitar after original member Dusty Hill passed away.
The Who only have two original members left; same with the Rolling Stones and KISS. This brings up the question, how many original members need to be in a band for them to be able to continue using the band name.
Bands like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Guess Who, Jefferson Starship, The Hollies, Thin Lizzy, Quiet Riot, Ratt, and Yes have no original members left.
The Foo Fighters just announced that they will continue as a band once they find a replacement for original drummer Taylor Hawkins. Band leader David Grohl made the announcement this week that the band would carry on, but they would definitely be a different band from the one they were with Taylor.
Grohl knows all about losing a band member. He was the drummer for Nirvana when Kurt Cobain died by suicide.
This caused Nirvana to break up and Grohl started the Foo Fighters. He learned to play guitar and became their lead singer, a position he never held before.
They were in the middle of a massive world tour when Hawkins passed away unexpectedly at 50 years old at a tour stop in Bogota, Columbia.
Their studio music will still sound the same since Grohl is the lead singer, but Taylor was a huge part of their live shows, so that’s one place where he will be greatly missed.
Jordan Minor comes out of retirement tonight
Local singer-songwriter Jordan Minor is coming out of retirement with a very special free show Thursday night at Gruene Hall.
He has assembled a hot new band, which includes Slim Bawb Pierce on pedal steel guitar, Keith Davis on electric guitar, Paul Adams on bass and Jackson Parten on drums.
Minor is calling his band Bottom Dollar Band, and their show starts at 6 p.m. tonight. It isn’t often that a local supergroup forms in our midst, so if you happen to be near Gruene Hall tonight, you might want to swing by and check it out.
New Braunfels House Concerts return
The New Braunfels House Concerts kick off their spring season with another intimate night of music featuring acclaimed Nashville songwriters Lynn Langham and Doug Gill.
They are two very respected songwriters with songs recorded by Emmylou Harris, Rodney Crowell, Don Williams, Alison Kraus, Wynonna, Pam Tillis, Patty Loveless and Trisha Yearwood.
There will be two sets of music with a potluck dinner served in between the sets. The doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the music will kick off at 5 p.m.
Suggested donation for this show is $30 per person, and 100% of your donations go directly to the artists.
These intimate living room shows are held at the home of Elaine Hayden located at 250 Timber Wild. For more information and to purchase tickets, contact Elaine at (210) 617-3765 or on Facebook at NB House Concerts.
Comal Country Music Show scheduled for January 17
The first Comal Country Music show of the new year will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 17. As always, it’s happening at the Columbus Club Hall at 111 Landa Street and doors open at 6 p.m. The music gets started at 7:30 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m.
This month, in addition to the great band that leader Chuck Woods has assembled, the special guests will be Bruce Weldy on guitar and vocals, Jake Blocker on guitar and vocals and Blair Kudelka on vocals.
Admission to the event is just $8 at the door and, as always, proceeds go to the local senior center to support the Meals on Wheels program.
If anyone is looking for a fun night of music and companionship, this is the place to be.
Malpass Brothers come to town
Making their New Braunfels debut on Thursday night, Christopher and Taylor Malpass are sure to make lifelong fans of everyone that attends their show.
They got their start at the tender age of 7 and 10, respectively, and began playing professionally soon after.
Their unique brand of folk, bluegrass, rockabilly and gospel, along with funny onstage banter that only brothers can do, makes them one of the hottest touring bands in America.
I loved the band’s description on their website. It says, “if you like cornbread, hush puppies, sweet tea, BBQ and the smell of a freshly plowed field, you will love the Malpass Brothers.”
They have a truckload of original songs, but also play a healthy dose of classic country, bluegrass and gospel tunes.
Their show starts at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Brauntex Theatre, and tickets are available at Brauntex.org.
Random notes from the music scene
Gruene Hall announced some new concerts coming this spring.
Tickets for the Steel Woods show on March 17 and the Ray Wylie Hubbard show on March 31 are on-sale now at GrueneHall.com.
Soulful singer Aaron Stephens will be performing on Friday night at Krause’s Café starting at 6 p.m.
Redbird Listening Room will feature two local songwriters this week, starting with John Whipple on Friday night and our new local resident Tom Gillam on Sunday afternoon.
Rock band Journey have spent the last two years fighting among themselves. Now the fights have turned into lawsuits.
Former singer Steve Perry sued his former bandmembers over trademark infringements.
Now Neil Schon and Jonathan Cain are suing each other over improper use of the band credit cards. And you wonder why all your favorite bands break up. Hopefully, they will patch things up before their summer tour begins.
Taylor Swift informed her fans that she is currently rehearsing for her massive stadium tour starting soon.
Her fans also learned that her cat named Olivia has a net worth of $97 million.
I made sure my dog Buddy didn’t hear me talking about this. He would develop an inferiority complex knowing that his net worth is considerably less than that.
Universal Music Group, the largest record label in the world, is being sued for $750 million by several of their artists for unpaid Spotify royalties.
In the category of who really cares, Miley Cyrus has a new album titled “Endless Summer Vacation” ready for release. Also in the same category, Paris Hilton just re-recorded a new version of her 2000 era song, “Stars Are Blind.”
Hard rock band Iron Maiden will be awarded their own stamps by the British government. They will be honored with 12 stamps, eight of which depict the current band members and four that pay homage to their 19-foot-tall mascot Eddie.
Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Kelly just gave birth to her first child with partner Sid Wiltson from the band Slipknot. They named their son Sidney, and it is Ozzy’s 10th grandchild.
Two music icons, Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick, recently recorded a duet of a Parton original song called “Peace Like A River.”
