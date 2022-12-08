Occasionally someone will send an email my way with a question they have about something they have read in this column or about something going on in the music world.
One reader asked why some venues post an early start time for a show, when in fact the concert may start later.
That is a great question, and the answer can be complex.
Most ticketed shows list the time the doors to the venue opens, not the actual start time of the music.
For example, doors might open at 7 p.m., opening act might start at 8 p.m. and the headliner will take the stage at 9:30 or 10 p.m.
Free shows that take place at different venues usually list the actual start time of the music on their website or Facebook page.
It is a good practice to always contact the venue if you are not clear about the start time for a concert.
Another reader wanted to know why the list of venues can change on our concert calendar.
The simple answer is that some venues may choose to not feature live music every week.
Some only have live music during the summer months, outdoor venues often book live music as weather permits and other times they may not be able to find a band or artist they can afford on the nights they want to feature live music.
It takes about eight hours per week to compile the concert calendar. If a venue doesn’t keep their website or Facebook page updated, then we are not able to list them that week.
There simply isn’t enough time in the day to call every venue in town to be sure everyone is included.
Lastly, one reader wanted to know if we could list the type of music that every band plays. This would be a very time-consuming task.
Some venues do give a band description on their website or Facebook page. To look up every single band or artist that plays our city each week and then determine what type of music they play would be a full-time job for someone.
I will say that the bulk of the music in our area falls in the Americana or country category.
The rest hovers around the classic rock category, with a few jazz and soul players in the mix.
The fact remains that most of the live music in our city is free, so if you wander in a bar and don’t really like what you hear, don’t fret. Just go to the bar next door, chances are good you will eventually find something you like. If not, there is always something good on Netflix.
One Night in Texas — Tribute to Willie Nelson date set
There is another tribute to Willie Nelson in the works.
The upcoming album is titled “One Night in Texas — A Tribute to the Red Headed Stranger.”
Recorded in Bruce Robison’s studio near Lockhart, the new album will be released on April 28, 2023.
Two tracks have already been released as a sneak preview. First up was the Shinyribs version of Willie’s classic “I Gotta Get Drunk,” followed by Ray Wylie Hubbard’s take on “Whiskey River.”
Other tracks will include “Bloody Mary Morning” by Vincent Neil Emerson, “Shotgun Willie” by Margo Price, “Pick Up The Tempo” by Robert Earl Keen, “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” and “Crazy” by Nathaniel Rateliffe, “Pancho & Lefty” by Steve Earle, “Down Yonder” by Emily Gimble, “Night Life” by Sheryl Crow, “Last Thing I Needed” and “How Will I Know I’m Falling In Love Again” by Bruce Robison, “My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys” by Shinyribs, and “The Party’s Over” by Phosphorescent.
In other Ray Wylie news, he will be performing at Cody Canada’s Hangover Ball at Cain’s Ballroom on Jan. 1 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Other guests will include Jamie Lin Wilson, Mike McClure and Stoney LaRue. Hubbard will be performing in our city on Jan. 8 at Redbird Listening Room.
Brian Johnson autobiography
Brian Johnson, lead singer for the rock band AC/DC, finally wrote his official autobiography, and I recently finished reading my copy.
Like most autobiographies, Brian spends the bulk of the book telling his life story from birth until he joins AC/DC in May 1980.
The book is a short read at 352 pages, and he doesn’t join the band until page 284. He goes into great detail about what it was like to grow up in Newcastle, England soon after the end of World War II.
Houses were scarce, factories and stores had been bombed, jobs paid very small wages and kids were put to work at a very early age.
Married and a father at 25 years old, Brian was convinced that his machine shop job would be all his life would have to offer.
It was the destiny of 90% of all the people in his hometown. He started singing with local bands on weekends and signed up for England’s version of the National Guard to earn extra money so he could buy a PA system. They failed to tell him that he would be sent to paratroopers school so he could learn how to jump out of airplanes.
Deathly afraid of heights, Brian barely survived the four weeks of boot camp, but soon forgot the experience when he got his sign-up bonus check in the mail.
Armed with a Shure vocal microphone and a 100-watt Marshall PA system, he fronted several area rock bands.
He auditioned for an up-and-coming rock band called USA and got the job probably because he owned the biggest PA system in town. They got signed to Red Bus Records and were forced to change their name to Geordie, a slang name for the neighborhood they all grew up in.
As luck would have it, Geordie were hired to play a large dance at a club in London and in the audience were brothers Malcolm and Angus Young, the founding members of AC/DC.
They had just hired a singer named Bon Scott, but they were impressed with Brian’s vocals and filed his name away for future reference.
After Geordie fizzled out, Brian got a job installing car windshields at a local body shop.
In March 1980 he got a call at the shop from a girl that barely spoke English. She wanted him to drive to London the next day and audition for a band but refused to tell him their name.
He called her bluff and threatened to hang up the phone when in her broken English, she blurted out AZ DZ. Brian had read about the untimely death of Bon Scott a few weeks earlier, and was shocked that the band had tracked him down.
Needless to say, he drove to London and sang two songs for the band.
The first was Tina Turner’s “Nutbush City Limits,” then they asked if he knew any of their songs.
He told them that his band Geordie often played “Whole Lotta Rosie,” so the band kicked off their classic song. Brain nailed it and the band were all smiles when they finished.
Not only did he get the job, they made him an official member earning his equal share of the profits. Two months later he was at Compass Point Studios in the Bahamas writing lyrics for the songs that would become the “Back in Black” album.
It would become one of the biggest selling rock albums in history, racking up over 50 million copies sold. Johnson ends the book discussing his hearing loss during the Rock or Bust Tour that forced him out of the band for a year. He ends the book with the recording of their latest album, “Power Up,” and promises the fans that he will write another book that covers all the AC/DC albums that came after “Back in Black.” Hopefully he makes good on this promise.
Christine McVie dies
Christine Anne Perfect was born in Bouth, England, in 1943 to a concert violinist father and a faith healer mother. She started playing piano at four but didn’t take music seriously until age eleven.
At first she studied classical music, but shifted to rock-and-roll by the time she turned 15. She played in various local bands through high school and college, but at 24, she joined the more professional group Chicken Shack.
They often toured with fellow English band Fleetwood Mac and soon she was asked to join. A year later she married Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie and they were together until 1976.
She was a major part of the band’s success when they were joined by Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham in late 1974.
The 1975 self-titled Fleetwood Mac album followed by the blockbuster “Rumours” album in 1977 launched the band to superstar status. She was a member until 1998, when she decided to retire from the road.
She came back for the 2004 tour and rejoined permanently in 2013 until her death on Nov. 30 at the age of 79. She died in the hospital after a brief illness, but her cause of death was not revealed.
The band and Stevie Nicks both issued statements about her incredible musicianship and friendship. One article called her the level headed calming force of the band.
When everyone else was going crazy and throwing temper tantrums, Christine would always be the mediator that got the band refocused and back on track.
Before her death, drummer Mick Fleetwood had hoped that the original members would come together one more time for a farewell tour. Unfortunately, that can never happen now. Her death may close the door on any future the band might have had.
Random notes from the music scene
Looks like Americana band Uncle Lucius is getting back together and playing their reunion show at Gruene Hall on Saturday, March 18.
It’s only fitting they return to the hall because that was the site for their final two shows when they disbanded a few years ago. Tickets for this show, plus the just-added Dirty River Boys concert go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. at GrueneHall.com.
Taylor Swift has one of the largest fanbases in the world, rumored to number about 10 million at last count. The recent Ticketmaster fiasco upset the “Swifties,” as they are called, and they are starting a class action lawsuit against Ticketmaster. It will be ironic if a group of fans are able to break up the ticket monopoly Ticketmaster has. It is something politicians have been unable or unwilling to do for over two decades.
Red Hot Chili Peppers will tour next year with St. Vincent, Iggy Pop, Mars Volta and several other bands as opening acts. They will play the Alamodome in San Antonio on May 17, and Minute Maid Park in Houston on May 25.
Holler Magazine picked Hailey Whitters' album “Raised” as the best record of the year. 49 Winchester came in second place with their album “Fortune Favors the Bold.” Rolling Stone Magazine just issued their Best Songs of 2022 list, and Bad Bunny grabbed the top spot with “Titi Me Pregunto.” I must admit that until I read that Bad Bunny was an actual person, I thought it was something you said to your pet rabbit when he ate your homework.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.