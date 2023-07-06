Though he was born in Meridian, Mississippi, legendary country singer Moe Bandy considers San Antonio to be his hometown because his family moved there when he was six years old.
Both parents were musicians, so young Moe was taught to play guitar at an early age. His dad nicknamed him Moe because his real name, Marion, seemed too formal of a name for a rowdy little boy.
Though both parents encouraged him to pursue music, Moe and his brother Mike chose rodeo instead. In their teen years, they rode bulls and wild horses in rodeos all over Texas.
Moe’s dad worked in the sheet metal industry, and Moe worked with him during the day, then rode bulls and horses on nights and weekends.
During one of my interviews with Bandy, he talked about helping his dad build air conditioner ducts for New Braunfels High School. By 1962, after getting banged up by some tough bulls, the guitar seemed like a safer occupation.
Bandy started practicing again, and soon formed his first band: Moe & the Mavericks.
By 1973, he had scored a minor hit with his song “I Just Started Hating Cheating Songs Today.” It got some attention from GRC Records in Nashville, and they released the song to radio stations across America. He became friends with fellow singer Lefty Frizzell, who had written a song with Whitey Shaffer called “Bandy the Rodeo Clown.”
They gave the song to Moe and it became his first major hit. A few years later, Moe joined Joe Stampley to record a fun duet called “Just Good Ol’ Boys.”
Neither artist had any idea how popular the song would become. It spawned an award-winning video and two more duet albums that both sold over a million copies. After several decades of hard touring, he decided to move to Branson, Missouri in 1991 and open his Americana Theatre.
In one of our conversations, Bandy mentioned that he still can’t believe all the success that music has brought him. He has even been approached by several Hollywood directors interested in making a movie about his life, another fact that Moe finds hard to believe.
After reading his book, I think his life story would make a great movie. Finding someone able to sing as well as him would be a challenge, though. You can see Moe and his ace honky tonk band on Friday night at Riley’s Tavern. At press time, tickets were still available at RileysTavern.com.
Gruene Hall to offer a weekend full of music
If you are a fan of Texas country music, Gruene Hall is the place to be this weekend.
On Friday night, Del Rio native Radney Foster brings his full band show to the Hall. Foster is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of his groundbreaking album, “Del Rio, Texas 1959.”
After the country duo Foster & Lloyd broke up, Radney retreated to Champaign Studios in Nashville to record his original songs based on his life growing up in the small Texas town of Del Rio.
The album spawned five hit singles with “Nobody Wins” reaching the No. 2 spot on the Billboard charts. It is often called the best debut album by a country artist, and it inspired hundreds of young Texas songwriters to try their hand at making a living in the music business.
Foster and his band will be performing the entire album, along with many more of his hit songs. Braedon Barnhill will open the show for Radney.
On Saturday night, Gary P. Nunn returns to the Gruene Hall stage for a night of hits that include “London Homesick Blues,” “What I Like About Texas” and “Guadalupe Days.” Though he was born in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, and lives there now on the 800-acre family farm, he grew up in Brownfield, Texas, and graduated from the University of Texas with a pharmacy.
Before starting his solo career, Nunn played bass for Michael Martin Murphey and Jerry Jeff Walker. He was also one of the founding members of the Lost Gonzo Band that released six albums on MCA Records.
There will be a very special show on Sunday night featuring fiddle player and vocalist Amanda Shires. She is married to Americana superstar Jason Isbell. Shires befriended Bobbie Nelson, Willie Nelson’s sister and piano player.
Before Bobbie passed away, she recorded a duet album with Amanda titled “,” and it was released on June 23.
To add even more excitement to this incredible show, Asleep at the Wheel will be Amanda’s band for the night. With a show this legendary, you never know who may stop by to sing a song or two. Tickets for these shows are available at GrueneHall.com.
Redbird Listening Room continues to provide first class entertainment
Not long after Dallas Burrow and his mother Carolyn opened the Redbird Listening Room, it established a reputation as a premiere music experience in our city. Major artists like William Beckmann, Willis Alan Ramsey, Dale Watson, Darrell Scott, Walt Wilkins and Joshua Ray Walker have all graced their small stage.
This weekend they will feature Jenny Reynolds, Wendy Colonna and Barbara Nesbitt on Friday night. Saturday night will have songwriter Bill Small performing his original music for the fans. This is a BYOB venue, and absolutely no talking is allowed during the performance. Imagine that: going to hear live music and actually listening to the music rather than talking to your friends during the performance.
No wonder it is becoming one of the most popular places in town to enjoy live original music. Check out this list of the acts they have booked for the upcoming months. Starting next week and continuing through November, they have Richie Allbright, Ted Russell Kamp, Slaid Cleaves, Scott Miller, Houston Marchman, Jay Boy Adams, Matt Hillyer, Terri Hendrix & Lloyd Maines, WC Clark, Kimmie & Gabe Rhodes, Josh Grider, Zack Walther, Kelly Willis, Dale Watson, Austin Gilliam, Julianna Rankin, Reed Brothers, Andi Holleman, Zac Wilkerson, Walt Wilkins, Micky & Gary Braun, Seth Walker, Jonathan Tyler, The Mighty Orq, Jeff Plankenhorn, Sun Valley Station, Bob Schneider, Greg Hall, Shake Russell, Drew Kennedy, Ian Moore, Statesboro Revue, and Susan Gibson, just to name a few. Get tickets for any of these shows at RedBirdListeningRoom.com.
Bachman Turner Overdrive are back, maybe?
When guitarist Randy Bachman (pronounced Back-man) left his Canadian band the Guess Who, he was unsure what to do next. After forming the band with singer Burton Cummings and bassist Chad Allan, the Guess Who became huge rock stars, not just in their home country of Canada, but worldwide as well.
A falling out over songwriting royalties led to Randy leaving the band in May of 1970 just as their hit song “American Woman” hit the top of the charts. Rigors of the road, plus the drug and alcohol use, was against his Mormon faith, causing friction among the other band members.
Soon he formed a new band called Brave Belt with Fred Turner, Chad Allan and his brother Robbie Bachman on drums.
They released two albums that barely sold enough to cover the recording cost, so Randy knew something had to change. They recorded a third album that embraced the rock sounds of his previous Guess Who hit, “American Woman.” The new Brave Belt album rocked hard, and Randy felt sure it would be a hit with the fans. They decided the new album deserved a new name as well. One night after a gig in Toronto, they stopped at a truck stop to eat. There on the counter sat a trucker magazine called Overdrive. Randy Bachman picked up the magazine, looked at Fred Turner and said, “Bachman Turner Overdrive, this is our new name.” The third Brave Belt album was renamed “Bachman Turner Overdrive – One.” It became a huge smash hit just as Randy predicted. Soon they released “BTO – 2,” then “BTO – Not Fragile.” Before long, Randy’s new band were bigger stars than his old band, the Guess Who. They sold millions of albums and played to massive crowds. In 1977, Randy quit the band and the remaining members carried on as BTO rather than using the full Bachman Turner Overdrive name.
In 1988 he rejoined the band and they toured sporadically until Fred Turner retired from touring in 2018. On June 30, Randy posted a Facebook message that featured the original BTO logo and this statement, “After a very long time Bachman-Turner Overdrive/BTO is back on the rock and roll highway and kicking it into OVERDRIVE! Full tilt, pedal to the metal rock and roll is back to melt your face and rock your soul.”
The new website, BTOBand.com listed two tour dates, one in Iowa on August 18 and one in Massachusetts on September 22. There was no mention of who the band members are. Fred Turner is retired and Randy’s three brothers, Tim, Robbie and Gary have passed away. Hopefully more tour dates will be announced soon, maybe even some in Texas. This is a concert I would pay to see.
Random notes from the music scene
Gruene Hall just announced two nights of William Beckmann on August 25 and 26. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at GrueneHall.com. Both nights will sell out in just a few minutes, so if you plan on going to either show, be ready at 10 a.m. to get online.
Whitewater Amphitheater will feature a co-headlining bill with Kolby Cooper and Pecos & the Rooftops. Tickets are available at WhiteWaterRocks.com.
Iron Horse Grill is having live music and just posted their complete July schedule on their Facebook page.
The Gruene Light, located at the Rockin R site at 1405 Gruene Road also posted their July schedule on Facebook. These are two more great spots to enjoy live music in our city.
The annual Galleywinter River Jam is taking place this weekend. Things start on Friday night at Cheatham Street Warehouse with Graycie York and Shaker Hymns. The music continues on Saturday at Billy’s Ice with Ellis Bullard and Jade Marie Patek. Things wrap up on Sunday afternoon at the Lonestar Floathouse. There was no information online about who was performing on Sunday or what time it starts. Hopefully it will be posted soon on one of their Facebook sites.
Willie Nelson is releasing his first bluegrass album in September, but gave fans a sneak peek by posting the first single “You Left Me A Long Long Time Ago” on his social media platforms this week. His 50th July 4th picnic took place this week in Austin and featured a wide variety of great bands.
After delaying the show for a while, 3 Man Front are performing their tribute to Tom Petty on Friday night at the Phoenix Saloon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.