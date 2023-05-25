When I first moved to New Braunfels and started meeting local residents that had lived here all their lives, I would always hear the same comment. Things get crazy here from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
After living here since 1995, I understand what they meant by that statement. This weekend almost every venue in town has live music scheduled.
As summer continues, you will see more and more venues booking live music and the concert calendar will fill up with choices.
There is a brand new venue opening this week just down the road in Kingsbury called Gringo’s Icehouse. They have their grand opening this weekend, starting on Friday night with Cannon Brand opening for Scotty Alexander. On Saturday night they have Jason Allen, and Sunday they have Matt Castillo. There will be a special guest opening each of these shows that will be announced later. According to their Facebook ad, the venue will have cold drinks, good food and great music. This sounds like my kind of place.
Local venues are ready for the holiday weekend
The Memorial Day holiday weekend starts tonight all over our city, and there will be live music coming out of every venue doorway for the next four nights.
Tonight, Gruene Hall has a free show featuring Jordan Minor and his full band.
Jamie Cameron will be at Gruene’s Last Call, and Krause’s Café will have a free show with the Rick Cavender Band.
The Jay Eric Duo will be performing over at Muck & Fuss. Austin Mayse will take the stage at Riley’s Tavern tonight. Over at Villa at Gruene you can enjoy some live music by Zachary Blue. Friday night brings the Clever Name Band to Billy’s Ice.
Mason Lively will be doing a solo acoustic set at the Redbird Listening Room. Walt & Tina Wilkins will be performing on the Faust Brewery Stage.
The Texas Double Shot Band will be at Freiheit Country Store, and Western Express will kick off the live music at 7 p.m. at Gruene Grove.
Soul Sessions will bring their Motown sounds to Krause’s Café while the Phoenix Saloon welcomes Fading Flannel with Laura Allen. The Brett Cline Quartet will lay down some tasty jazz music at the Side Car. Jay Eric & Rumor Town will be playing some good country music over at the Pour Haus. Saturday night brings Michael Guerra’s band to the Faust Biergarten. You know Michael from his days playing with The Mavericks.
The Redbird Listening Room has Season Ammons and Yesenia McNett & the Groove Doctors will be at Krause’s Café. The Phoenix Saloon will be rocking hard with Cadillac Drive and Josh Holden’s 3 Man Front take the stage at the Pour Haus. Midnight River Choir will be at the Watering Hole Saloon with Zach Talbert opening. River Road Icehouse welcomes Marcy Grace to their outdoor stage.
Since it’s a holiday weekend, Sunday will feel like a bonus Saturday night. The live music will continue at Freiheit Country Store with The Billie Jeans at 2:30 p.m.
Aaron Stephens will be out at Mystic Quarry on FM 306 at 7 p.m. The incredible Darrell Scott will be at the Redbird Listening Room at 4 p.m. This is only a tiny sample of the live music taking place in our city this weekend, so take this opportunity to go enjoy some of it.
Austin band Spoon plays Whitewater Amphitheater
Last week I spoke with Jim Enos, the founding drummer for the Austin rock band Spoon. They have a headlining show on Saturday at Whitewater Amphitheater, with special guests LA Luz and JD McPherson opening the concert.
Our conversation started with their Grammy-nominated album “Lucifer on the Sofa,” released in Oct. 2021.
“After the album came out, we were thinking of getting some remix versions done of some of the songs,” Enos said, “so we sent them to Adrian Sherwood to do some remix. Rather than just work on a few of the songs, he remixed the entire album and it took on a life of its own.”
The band released another version of the album, “Lucifer on the Moon,” in Nov. 2022.
“We felt like it was a cool companion piece for the original album,” Enos said.
Our conversation gravitated to how the band picked their name.
Lead singer Britt went through his entire record collection looking for a suitable band name.
“He came across the German band called Can and they had a hit song called ‘Spoon’ that was used in the hit movie Jagged Edge,” Enos said.
We also discussed the placement of their hit song “The Way You Get By” in the teen drama “The OC,” as well as in the movie “Stranger Than Fiction.”
Also, we talked about how it took the band 10 albums to finally get a Grammy nomination, which they are extremely grateful for.
When Spoon are not touring, Enos produces records in his home studio for up-and-coming bands.
“I’m currently working with a new rock band called Club Coma,” explained Enos. “Their new album comes out this week and I’m real excited about their music. As a producer, I try to be another member of the band. It’s good that I’m in a band that uses different producers. That gives me the ability to take what I learn from the good producers and also the bad ones and use that knowledge when I produce someone’s album.”
You can get tickets for the Spoon concert on Saturday night or tickets for the Kevin Fowler and Pat Green show on Sunday at WhitewaterRocks.com.
Back to Basics Music Festival at Luckenbach
On Saturday May 27, Luckenbach will host the 2nd Annual Back to Basics Music Festival on their large outdoor stage area.
The festival name came from the song, “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love),” a huge hit in 1977 for Waylon Jennings.
The song brought national attention to the tiny town, but not enough to make Waylon pay a visit.
It would be 1996 before Jennings would visit Luckenbach to perform at one of Willie Nelson’s July 4th Picnics.
This festival will open to the public at 1 p.m. and the music will start at 2 p.m. with Jake Martin and Corby Schaub.
Music will continue with Hayden Redwine, Pauline Reese and Dolly Shine.
Ray Wylie Hubbard takes the stage at 7:20 p.m. followed by headliner Jason Boland & the Stragglers. All the VIP tables are sold out, but General Admission tickets are still on sale at LuckenbachTexas.com.
Legends of Country Music at Real Life Amphitheater
On Saturday, May 27, the Real Life Amphitheater in Selma will feature several legendary country artists performing a marathon concert beginning at 7 p.m.
The show will begin with the singing sister duo of Moore & Moore, followed by Janie Fricke, then TG Sheppard.
Moe Bandy and Joe Stampley are both successful solo acts that often team up as the dynamic duo of Moe and Joe. It only happens a few times a year, so this will be a very special occasion for their fans.
Johnny Lee rose to international fame thanks to the Urban Cowboy movie and his hit song, “Lookin’ For Love.” He is currently on his farewell tour and this will be one of his final appearances in our area. Tickets for this amazing night of traditional country music can be purchased at RealLifeAmp.com.
Random notes from the music scene
Gruene Hall just announced three new shows: The Wilder Blue on July 3, Kody West on July 15 and Kaitlin Butts on September 29. Tickets go on sale on Friday May 26 at 10 a.m. at GrueneHall.com.
In other Gruene Hall news, Amanda Shires and Asleep at the Wheel will join forces for a celebration of Bobbie Nelson, Willie’s sister and piano player, who died last year. Shires recorded a duet album with Bobbie prior to her death titled “Loving You.” It is scheduled for release on June 23.
The Foo Fighters just announced that John Freese will be their new drummer. He will replace original drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last year at age 50.
Rock band Def Leppard just released a live album recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London. It contains their biggest hits from all eras of their career.
The progressive rock band The Moody Blues just released a 50th Anniversary Edition of their 1969 classic album “To Our Children’s Children’s Children.” I know, it’s a weird title, but the album is good. The new release has remastered versions of all their songs, alternate takes of several hits and a live concert recorded in 1969 at the Royal Albert Hall in 1969 that has live versions of several songs on the album.
