When I was in high school, you had to have four particular 8-track tapes in your car before a girl would agree to ride around town with you. They included Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Second Helping,” Bachman Turner Overdrive — 2, Led Zeppelin — 4 and the first album by Bad Company.
Of course, if your first car was a 1964 aqua-colored four door Ford Fairlane that once belonged to your grandmother, no girl would ride in it, regardless of the music you played.
By far the most popular album was Skynyrd’s “Second Helping” because it had the hit song “Sweet Home Alabama” on it. The opening guitar riff is one of the most recognizable ones in rock music.
Skynyrd guitarist Ed King and Gary Rossington were rehearsing in the band’s dilapidated rent house they had renamed Hellhouse. It was way out in the woods near Jacksonville, Florida. Lead singer Ronnie Van Zant was fishing off a dock in a small pond in the backyard when he heard the two guitarists playing a catchy chord progression over and over.
He walked back in the house and told them to keep playing.
King took the chords that Gary was working with and sped them up, playing it twice as fast. Right then and there, the classic guitar intro to “Sweet Home Alabama” was born.
Ronnie grabbed a pen and paper and sat on the filthy couch — the only piece of furniture in the house.
Twenty minutes later, he stood at a microphone placed in the kitchen and sang the completed lyrics to what would be the highest-charting single of their career.
On Sunday, March 5, guitarist Gary Rossington died at the age of 71. His cause of death was not revealed, but he had a long history of heart problems.
He was the final member of the original Skynyrd lineup.
That leaves only drummer Artimus Pyle left. He joined the band shortly after “Second Helpings” was released in 1974. Pyle is also the last survivor of the plane crash in 1977 that killed leader Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines and his sister Cassie Gaines. Artimus and his band continue to tour and pay tribute to the music created by Ronnie Van Zant.
You can catch their show on June 8 at the Brauntex Theatre.
Morgan Wallen releases new album
Country superstar Morgan Wallen just released his latest album, titled “One Thing At A Time.” The album immediately shot to the top of every chart in America. It is probably in the No. 1 spot on some charts that haven’t been invented yet. Yes, his career is that hot.
Just this year, Wallen has racked up 12.3 billion on-demand streams and sold more than 4 million copies of his 2021 album “Dangerous.” Though he only has three albums in his catalog, he has released 87 songs, an unheard-of amount for such a young artist. Even more amazing is that he wrote or co-wrote 80 of the songs.
A drunken racial slur captured on a neighbor’s doorbell camera almost ended Wallen’s career, but his diehard fans stood by him and bought his albums in overwhelming quantities.
When his record label and all streaming services dropped him, his fans bought so many CDs from Walmart that pressing plants had to work around the clock to keep up with the demand. Once his album sold 4 million copies, he was instantly reinstated by his label and all streaming platforms.
The “Dangerous” album stayed on the Top 10 list for so long that it beat the previous records held by Adele and Bruce Springsteen. “Dangerous” had 32 songs on it, and the new album contains 36 tunes. Wallen might be the most prolific songwriter since Taylor Swift.
Now, to answer the big question: is the new album any good? After many listens, I think there are a dozen good songs on it. The rest should have been left in the studio.
Wallen has a good voice, but he continues to layer it with so much studio echo that he sounds like he inhales helium before stepping up to the microphone. When he keeps things simple, like with “Man Made A Bar,” “I Wrote The Book,” “Born With A Beer in My Hand” and “Money On Me,” his true talent shines through.
His subject matter is very limited; every song is about drinking, girls or Chevy Silverados, but most new country singers stick to these three things, too. If Wallen fans start a drinking game for every time he says the word drink or whiskey, they will be drunk by the third song. Wallen is currently on tour in Australia but returns stateside in April.
He will be in Austin on May 24 at the Moody Center and at Minute Made Park in Houston on May 26. Opening acts are HARDY, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman. Tickets to both shows are available at Ticketmaster.com, and expect to pay about $600 per ticket should you decide to go.
Jesse Daniel plays Riley’s Tavern
If you are a fan of early Merle Haggard, Dwight Yoakam and Buck Owens music, check out Jesse Daniel on Saturday night at Riley’s Tavern. He’s on tour to promote his new album, “My Kind of Country, Live at the Catalyst.”
It was recorded on April 8, 2022, in Santa Cruz, California, and captures his electrifying live show. Jesse and his red hot five-piece band are the best thing to happen to classic country music in the last decade. His 2020 album “Rollin’ On” is one of the best country records you will ever hear. “Beyond These Walls” came out in 2021 and is equally as good.
These days it is tough to find traditional country music, but thanks to artists like Jesse Daniel, it is still being made. His manager, Jodi Lyford (also his songwriting partner, a band member and fiancé) suggested they record a live album at the famed music venue.
It was the site of Neil Young’s classic “Touch The Night” live recording from 1984 with his band Crazy Horse. In another ironic twist, Jesse used to work at the Catalyst as a stagehand and security person before starting his music career. He cut his teeth on the small upstairs stage before moving to the main stage as a headliner.
Jesse is the real deal, a new breed of singer songwriter that fully embraces his roots and chooses to carry the traditional country music torch to new audiences across America. Get your tickets now at RileysTavern.com.
Gary Morris filming TV Show at Brauntex Theatre
Though singer Gary Morris is best known for his hits on the country music charts, he has also appeared on the pop charts and dabbled in acting as well. Tonight, he will be performing a solo acoustic show at the Brauntex Theatre and will be filming the concert for his upcoming TV show.
Morris was born in Fort Worth but moved to Colorado after graduating from college. Along with two friends, he formed a trio that played in local bars in Colorado Springs. In 1976 he joined Jimmy Carter’s presidential campaign and sang at his fundraisers.
Nashville producer Norro Wilson caught one of Morris’s performances and signed him to Warner Brothers Records.
His first album was released in 1982 and had a minor hit with “Headed For A Heartache.” His second album, “Why Lady Why,” came out in 1983 and had his first major hit, “Wind Beneath My Wings.” I remember hearing his hit song “Velvet Chains” on the radio and thinking how amazing his voice was.
After several years of touring and recording one album after another, Morris took a break to pursue an acting career. One of his first roles was playing Jean Valjean in the Broadway production of Les Misérables. He also appeared in Puccini’s opera La Boheme with fellow singer Linda Ronstadt.
In the 1980s he played the part of Wayne Masterson, a blind country singer in the primetime TV show The Colbys. He also hosted The North American Sportsman on the Nashville Network, often taking fellow entertainers hunting and fishing.
Morris is cutting back on touring, so this might be one of your last chances to see him in concert. He is one of the best singers in the business and tickets are available at Brauntex.org.
Random notes from the music scene
Whitewater Amphitheater just added two new shows to their schedule. First is Dirty Heads with special guest Yelawolf on June 23. Tickets go on sale today at noon. Next is the Read Southall Band for July 22. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. WhitewaterRocks.com is the website to buy tickets to both shows.
Gruene Hall has added James McMurtry, Asleep at the Wheel, Randall King and Muscadine Bloodline to their schedule. You can purchase tickets for all shows at GrueneHall.com.
Floores Country Store just added Eli Young Band and Gary Allan to their schedule. Tickets are available at LiveAtFloores.com.
The city of Granbury has just been certified as the 40th Music Friendly City in Texas by the Texas Music Office.
On March 24, Elton John will release a 50th Anniversary Edition of his classic 1972 album “Honky Chateau.” The new release will include a remastered version of the album, plus unreleased outtakes, demos and a live concert recorded in 1972 at the Royal Festival Hall in London.
Legendary folk artist Doc Watson would have turned 100 this year had he not passed away in 2012. To celebrate his legacy, a group of artists joined forces to record a tribute album in his honor. “I Am A Pilgrim — Doc Watson at 100” will be released on April 28 and will include songs by Steve Earle, Rosanne Cash, Dolly Parton, Jerry Douglas and Chris Eldridge, to name just a few.
You can catch singer songwriter Clayton Chapin on Saturday at Villa At Gruene at 7 p.m. and at Billy’s Ice next Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
Brookshire Brothers in Canyon Lake has resumed their Party on the Patio music series, starting Friday at 6 p.m. with Slim Bawb and Saturday at 6 p.m. featuring Fallon Franklin.
