Pop singer songwriter Ed Sheeran was recently sued by the estate of late soul singer Marvin Gaye and songwriter Ed Townsend. The lawsuit claimed that Sheeran willfully copied the sheet music of their 1973 hit “Let’s Get It On” and used it on his song “Thinking Out Loud.”
A frustrated Sheeran and his attorneys argued that this was a frivolous claim and should never have made it to court.
This is the second time Gaye’s estate has sued someone for copyright infringement.
Back in 2015, they sued singers Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams over the song “Got To Give It Up.”
Taking the stand with his guitar, Sheeran played his song as well as the Marvin Gaye song to show that although both songs have similar chord progressions, they sound nothing alike. Sheeran won the case and the lawsuit was dropped. He said that if he lost the case he would consider retiring from music altogether, simply because it is so easy to be sued for this type of thing.
Songwriters have been sued for decades for infringing on the copyrights of songs.
Chuck Berry sued the Beach Boys because “Surfin’ USA” sounds a lot like his song” Sweet Little 16.” Johnny Cash was sued because the lyrics to his song “Folsom Prison Blues” are very similar to “Crescent City Blues” written by Gordon Jenkins. Cash lost the case and settled with Jenkins out of court.
George Harrison was sued because his hit song “My Sweet Lord” sounded like “He’s So Fine” by Ronnie Mack. Harrison lost this case, too.
In perhaps the strangest plagiarism case of all time, John Fogerty was sued for copying the melody of a song written by John Fogerty.
Back when he was in Creedence Clearwater Revival, he wrote a song called “Run Through The Jungle.” After the band broke up, a disgruntled record label owner named Saul Zaentz sued Fogerty because his song “Old Man Down The Road” sounded like “Run Through The Jungle.”
At the time, Zaentz owned the publishing rights to the old Creedence back catalog, so technically the song was his. Fogerty fought the case in court and won after he played both songs back to back for the jury.
Let’s face it, there are not a lot of original melodies that haven’t been written already.
Chances are good that for every new song that is written, there’s another older song out there that sounds like it.
Listen to “Ooh My Head” by Richie Valens, then listen to “Boogie With Stu” by Led Zeppelin. If you listen to the Garth Brooks song “Ain’t Going Down Until The Sun Comes Up,” you will find it sounds just like “Get Out Of Denver” by Bob Seger.
The list goes on and on, and today’s songwriters have a real challenge that even if they accidentally copy a melody or chord progression, they could be sued, especially if their song becomes a hit.
Gordon Lightfoot leaves a legacy of great songs
When Canadian singer songwriter Gordon Lightfoot died on May 1 at the age of 84, he left behind a huge catalog of hit songs. He was a performing musician from the age of four, when his mother recognized his talent and taught him to sing.
By high school, he was playing guitar, drums and piano and performing all around his hometown of Orillia, Ontario.
He moved to Los Angeles in 1958 to attend Westlake College of Music and supported himself by singing radio jingles and demo records at local studios. He missed Canada and moved back in 1960 and lived there for the rest of his life.
His debut album, released in 1966, contained several soon-to-be hits like “Ribbon of Darkness,” “Early Morning Rain” and “For Loving Me.” I discovered his music in 1971 when I heard a local DJ play his hit song, “If You Could Read My Mind.”
By the time I graduated high school, Lightfoot was a huge star with hits like “Old Dan’s Records,” “Carefree Highway,” “Sundown,” “Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” and “Rainy Day People.”
Lightfoot toured his entire career, only stopping in April of this year due to his declining health. He died of natural causes in Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto.
The Mariner’s Church in Detroit honored Lightfoot by ringing the church bell 30 times, once for each crewmen lost on the Edmund Fitzgerald and one final ring for Gordon Lightfoot.
Comal Country Music Show set for May 16
This month’s Comal Country Music Show will be held on Tuesday, May 16, at Columbus Club Hall at 111 Landa Street.
Chuck Woods and his band will be performing a night of traditional country music starting at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and this month the special guests will be Carol Cochran on vocals and Wayne Brown on guitar and vocals. Admission is just $8 at the door and children under 10 get in free.
As always, all proceeds go to benefit our local Meals on Wheels program. Go enjoy a fun evening of music and dancing and support a great cause.
Pure Prairie League plays the Brauntex Theatre
“When we were making the ‘Bustin’ Out’ album, we didn’t think it would be a hit,” explained Pure Prairie League founding member Mike Reilly.
I was talking to him by phone and discussing the concert happening tonight at the Brauntex Theatre.
“It was the fans that made that album such a hit for our band,” he said. “We were just doing what came naturally in our heart just to make a decent album. We had been playing for almost seven years at that point, so it is like we force fed our songs to the fans.”
I was first drawn to the band by their iconic album covers, so I had Mike tell me the story of how that happened.
“In 1971 we were in New York City recording the first album and had just decided on the name of Pure Prairie League,” Mike said. “The name came from the Errol Flynn western movie Dodge City so the art director at RCA Records thought the cover should depict something western. He suggested we look in a book of Saturday Evening Post covers so we looked through it and saw the cover from August of 1927 called Dreams From Long Ago. We all just instantly knew it was perfect. It was branding before branding was a popular term. A lot of our early decisions were just blind dumb luck, just serendipity.”
Country superstar and now member of The Eagles, Vince Gill, was a band member for a while. “After we did the live album in 1977,” said Mike, “RCA wanted us to take the band in a more pop direction to compete with bands like Firefall and Ambrosia. We were auditioning guitar players in Los Angeles in the summer of 1978. I remember it was a Tuesday and we had been through several auditions. A guy named Larry was scheduled to try out at 5pm and it was going to be the last one for the day. Everyone was told to learn six songs and this guy was terrible. Vince had given Larry a ride so after the audition, we invited Vince to hang out and jam a bit. He had his guitar in the car, so he got his guitar, gave Larry his keys so he could leave and we ended up playing for four hours. After we finished, I asked if he’d like to join and he said yes.”
Vince left the band in 1980 to start his solo career but left his mark on some of their biggest hits. Though the band hasn’t released an album of new songs since 2005, they still tour constantly and have die-hard fans all across America. Tickets for tonight’s show can be purchased at Brauntex.org.
Random notes from the music scene
Gruene Hall just announced three more shows for their summer series. Them Dirty Roses on August 4, Bob Schneider on August 5 and Charlie Robison on September 2 and 3. Tickets for these shows go on sale on Friday morning at 10 a.m. at GrueneHall.com.
Rodney Crowell has released a fantastic new album titled “The Chicago Sessions.” He is one of the greatest living songwriters and is the last man standing from the Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt era. His song “Ready To Move On” closes the album and may be the best one he’s ever written. If you don’t agree with that statement, go listen to the song.
Taylor Swift has re-recorded another one of her old albums so that she can own the rights to the songs. Taylor’s version of “Speak Now” comes out on July 7. Her stadium tour continues its trek across America, playing three nights in each city. She’s onstage for more than three hours each night and performs 44 songs at every show.
The 58th ACM Awards will be broadcast live tonight on Amazon Prime in case you care to watch it.
Retirement didn’t work out for George Strait, so he kicked off a summer tour of stadiums last Saturday with a sold-out show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. He will wrap things up with a two-night stand at Dickie Arena in Fort Worth on November 17 and 18. King George is also rumored to be working on a new album.
