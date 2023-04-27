The Lomax family were all farmers when they moved from Goodman, Mississippi, to Meridian, Texas, in December of 1869. James and Susan Lomax were farmers and ranchers, but their son John was more interested in books and music. At an early age he was documenting the words to old cowboy songs from a ranch hand named Nat Blythe.
John attended college and eventually became a teacher. His passion for music and knowledge was passed on for several generations. John Lomax III was born in New York in 1944, but his family moved to Texas soon after his birth. Like all the Lomax men, John grew up with a deep passion for music and journalism.
After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin he ended up in Nashville in 1973. Before long, he was hanging out with artists like Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark, Rodney Crowell and Steve Earle. Soon he was managing Townes’ career and was a huge part of getting his name out in the mainstream media.
Lomax was Steve Earle’s manager from 1983 to 1986, then went on to manage the Cactus Brothers and Kasey Chambers. He also wrote for many publications and started the Nashville Gazette in 1980. Future country singer Kathy Mattea was the receptionist at the paper. The Lomax family have been involved in music history since 1875, and today John Lomax III and his son John Nova Lomax proudly continue the family tradition. John Nova is a senior editor at Texas Monthly. His father, John III, is currently touring the country with his one man show titled Lomax on Lomax.
He is bringing this show to the Redbird Listening Room on Wednesday, May 3. I spoke with John about his amazing family history and the fact that their complete story has never been told in chronological order.
“There are 52 books written by nine family members spread across 150 years,” John said. “But none that tell the story from the beginning to the present day. That’s what my show does. I’m not the best singer but I’m a great storyteller. Songs that our family has been a part of have been recorded by everyone from the Beach Boys to Beyonce.”
Tickets to John’s unique historical show as well as all other upcoming Redbird shows can be purchased at RedbirdListeningRoom.com.
Cheatham Street Warehouse features Randy Rogers and William Beckmann
After buying Cheatham Street Warehouse a few years ago, Randy Rogers has made it a point to play there a few times a year. It gives him a chance to perform in an intimate setting, instead the large venues the band normally plays at.
With his latest album “Homecoming” staying firmly planted at the top of the Texas charts, this is the perfect time to catch Randy at a small venue.
Tom O’Connor will open the show for Randy tonight at 8 p.m.
On Friday, rising superstar William Beckmann will play the first of two nights at the historic dancehall. The Friday night show will be general admission, standing room only.
The Saturday night show will be a seated show with chairs placed in front of the stage. At press time, tickets for the Randy Rogers show and both William Beckmann shows were still available.
Beckmann’s latest single, “It’s Still January,” is the first single from his upcoming new album, which is set for release this summer. Beckmann will also open the show for Randy Rogers on July 2 at Whitewater Amphitheater. Tickets for the Cheatham Street Warehouse shows can be purchased at CheathamStreet.com.
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts come to Floores Country Store
The Runaways, the first all-girl rock band, formed in August of 1975 in Hollywood, California. Guitarist Joan Jett met drummer Sandy West after record producer Kim Fowley put both musicians in touch with each other.
They soon met singer and bassist Micki Steele and settled on the name The Runaways. They started playing around town as a trio.
Six months later they met blonde lead guitar player Lita Ford and convinced her to join the band.
Jett switched to rhythm guitar, and the band started getting bigger and better gigs. When Micki left the band, they lost not only a singer, but also the bass player. Lita knew a girl bassist named Jackie Fox, but they still needed a singer. Even though Joan and Lita were great singers, neither wanted to front the band.
They spotted Cherie Currie at a teen nightclub called the Sugar Shack and convinced her to join their band. Though she was only 15 and not a good singer at the time, she looked good onstage. The band released their first album and went on the road opening for bands like Van Halen, Cheap Trick and Tom Petty.
They released two more albums, “Queens of Noise” and “Live in Japan” before Cherie quit the band.
Joan Jett took over on lead vocals for their next two albums, “Waiting For The Night” and “Now, The Runaways.” The band broke up after their final record was released in 1978.
Only Joan Jett and Lita Ford were able to move forward with solo careers, with Jett being more successful than Ford.
Joan formed another band called the Blackhearts, and they had several hit songs including “I Love Rock n’ Roll,” “Crimson and Clover,” “Bad Reputation” and “I Hate Myself For Loving You.”
In 2015, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Jett continues to tour and release new music. Her latest album, “Changeup,” came out in 2022. Jett is also an accomplished actress, appearing in more than 20 movies and TV shows including “Light of Day,” “Walker – Texas Ranger,” “Law & Order” and an episode of “The Muppets.” On Friday night she will return to the outdoor stage at Floores Country Store.
Tickets for the show are available at LiveAtFloores.com.
River Road Icehouse kicks off their summer season
River Road Icehouse will jumpstart a summer of shows on Friday night with Americana singer songwriter Adam Hood. Hood is an Alabama boy who still calls that Southern state home, but he plays in Texas so much we claim him as our own.
I was first introduced to his music in 2007 when he was touring to promote his “Different Groove” album. Hood played a gig at the Tavern on the Gruene that was so hot it peeled the paint off the wall.
Adam handled vocals and guitar, plus he had a bassist and drummer. It reminded me of the power trios I grew up listening to like Cream, ZZ Top and the James Gang. I had no idea that Adam was such an incredible guitarist. After his show, I bought his first two albums, “21 to Enter” and the “6th Street EP.”
I have followed his career ever since that night at the Tavern and own the five albums he has released since then.
His 2022 release, “Bad Days Better,” is probably my favorite. His songwriting talent has matured as he’s gotten older, making his music more relatable.
He is making a swing through Texas with shows in Waco, The Colony, Angleton and here on Friday night at River Road Icehouse.
On Saturday night, the Icehouse has Nightbird, a band that pays tribute to Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac. For tickets and information on these shows, plus upcoming ones like Bowling For Soup and John Baumann, check out the venue’s website at RiverRoadEntertainmentDistrict.com.
Random notes from the music scene
Whitewater Amphitheater just announced two new shows on their summer schedule.
First is the Josh Abbott Band on July 15, and next is Charley Crockett on August 25.
Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. at WhiteWaterRocks.com.
Gruene Hall just announced that Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder are returning to the dancehall stage on Friday August 18. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at GrueneHall.com.
There will be a Celebration of life on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. for the late Bob Saulee, owner of Watering Hole Saloon and former owner of Saengerhalle.
Country megastar Morgan Wallen cancelled his concert last Sunday night in Oxford, Mississippi, after losing his voice. He performed on Saturday night, but by Sunday his voice was shot.
After the three opening acts performed, a message was posted on the big screens announcing that the show was cancelled. Many fans were upset that he waited until 20 minutes before he was scheduled to take the stage to announce the cancellation.
Local singer songwriter Dallas Burrow will be opening some shows for Charley Crockett on his current tour, starting Friday in Bakersfield, California, at Buck Owens Crystal Palace.
Floores Country Store just announced that country icon Tanya Tucker will play their outdoor stage on June 24. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at LiveatFloores.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.