I saw a T-shirt last week that said, “I might be old, but I got to see all the great bands.” There is some truth in that statement. The 1960s and 70s had some of the biggest bands of all time.
Another advantage is that we got to see many huge stars when they first got started in their careers.
I remember spending a few hours at a Walmart in Victoria with Garth Brooks in 1988. He was there signing CDs and cassettes, and no one knew who he was. I think I bought the only tape he sold that day.
In 1993, Shania Twain and Toby Keith passed through town to promote the new albums they had just released on Mercury Records. That night they did a press conference at the venue before their show. I was one of only two people that attended it. No one had any idea who they were. In 1994, Kenny Chesney played to 120 people at the KC Hall in my hometown of Yoakum. We sat on the back bumper of his van to do our interview while he struggled with a bad case of food poisoning.
Backstage at a Tim McGraw concert in San Antonio, a teenage Taylor Swift played a new song for two radio station DJs. They looked bored and as they walked past me, I heard one say, “Someone needs to tell that little girl that she can’t sing.”
Today Taylor has a net worth of $740 million. I often wonder what happened to those two guys.
The point of this is that everyone has to start somewhere. Even superstars often had humble beginnings.
You never know, the singer sitting on a barstool playing guitar while everyone ignores them might be the next big thing.
Every time I get a chance to be around William Beckmann, I get the impression that he is destined for superstardom like the folks I just mentioned.
This Del Rio-born singer songwriter has gone from playing small clubs to headlining the San Antonio Rodeo and Billy Bob’s Texas in less than two years. Before COVID hit, he was signed to Randy Rogers’ management company, and on Sunday he will open the show for his former boss at Whitewater Amphitheater.
Beckmann has surrounded himself with a great team in management, marketing and bookings.
His new album is expected to be released soon, and he recently filmed a brand new documentary titled “Road to Acuna.” It tells the story of his recent sold-out show at the Corona Club in Acuna, Mexico.
Tickets to the Whitewater show can be purchased at WhiteWaterRocks.com.
Will Hearn brings Grand Ol’ Americana show to town
A few times a year, producer Will Hearn rents the Brauntex Theatre and performs one of his musical shows. He and writing partner Dalton Flake have written a Christmas show, a Halloween show and an Americana show.
On Sunday he is bringing his Grand Ol’ Americana Show to town to celebrate the July 4th weekend.
If you have seen any of Will’s shows, you know they are extremely entertaining and family friendly.
They use comedy sketches plus music from Blue Water Highway Band and the Dirty River Jazz Band to deliver a patriotic Americana show. This show will also feature a special appearance by guest musician Alex Meixner.
Since this show is on Sunday, be sure to note that doors open at 5 p.m. and the show will begin at 6 p.m. At press time, good seats were still available at Brauntex.org.
Ronnie James Dio gets documentary about his career
Fans of Ronnie James Dio will be happy to learn that there is a new documentary titled “Dio: Dreamers Never Die” set for release on DVD on Sept. 29. The career-spanning film delves deep into the singer’s incredible rise from a ‘50s doo-wop crooner to his early rock days in Elf and Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, to replacing Ozzy Osbourne in Black Sabbath, and finally cementing his rock star status with his own band, DIO.
The film includes never-before-seen footage and personal photos, as well as scenes with his closest peers, family, and friends.
Among those included are wife and manager Wendy Dio, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, Glenn Hughes, Vinny Appice, Lita Ford, Rob Halford, Sebastian Bach, Eddie Trunk, and Jack Black, as they bring viewers inside the life of one of rock and roll’s true heroes and most beloved figures.
Dio’s widow Wendy, who executive produced the film, commented, “I wanted this documentary to be authentic, for the fans to see the roller coaster ride that was Ronnie's life, the good times, the bad times and everything in between, especially including events that even the most diehard fans would not have known about. It’s all in there, right up to the very end.”
A good friend of mine worked security in San Antonio for over 30 years and has met every rock band you can name. He always said that Ronnie was the nicest person he ever met. Ronnie James Dio, who died of gastric cancer in 2010, reigns as one of the most influential rock artists of all time and one of the greatest vocalists ever.
Elton John plays final concert in England
When rock star Elton John decided to retire from touring, he planned out a three-year trek to say goodbye to his fans all over the world.
He started his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in September of 2018 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. We caught his show on Dec.12 at the AT&T Center. We were blown away by how good Elton John’s voice sounded after nearly 50 years of touring. The 23 song-set started with “Bennie and the Jets” and ended three hours later with “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” It was a greatest hits show with only two deep album cuts included, the rarely-played “Have Mercy on the Criminal” and the epic fan favorite “Burn Down The Mission.” Elton only has a few more shows to play before he is done with the road. There’s two nights in Paris, France, a set of shows in Switzerland, Denmark and then he’s closing things down on July 8 in Stockholm, Sweden.
On Sunday he played his final concert in his home country of England, where he headlined the massive Glastonbury Festival in Pilton at Worthy Farm. Elton promised to shake up the set list for this show, and he was true to his word. He opened with “Pinball Wizard”; a song not played live since 2009. He welcomed several guests to the stage including Jacob Lusk to help with “Are You Ready for Love.”
Elton covered a Stephen Sanchez song, “Until I Found You,” and invited Sanchez onstage to help sing it. Rina Sawayama sang Kiki Dee’s parts on “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” I must admit I don’t recognize the names of any of his special guests, but obviously Elton does so that’s all that matters. I always respect an artist when they realize it is time to stop touring. There is nothing worse than seeing someone trying to perform a live concert when they can no longer sing. Trust me, there are a lot of performers out there who should have quit years ago.
Random notes from the music scene
Gruene Hall just announced three new shows added to their lineup. They include Braxton Keith on August 11, Gabby Barrett on September 14 and Three Dog Night on November 3 and 4. Gabby is on track to becoming a major star in the country music world, so don’t miss this one. Tickets to all shows go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at GrueneHall.com.
One of my favorite local bands, Cadillac Drive, will make their debut on the Faust Brewing Company biergarten stage on Friday night. It’s a free show that starts at 6:30 p.m.
Billy’s Ice welcomes Radio Journey on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. They are a great Journey tribute band that are regulars on Billy’s stage. There is a cover charge for this show and tickets are available at BillysIce.com.
The Homebodies will be the featured band tonight in Landa Park at the dance slab.
On Tuesday, July 4, you can enjoy the J. Abram Band in Landa Park before the fireworks start. Our dog Buddy is not a fan of fireworks, so we will be hunkered down at home waiting for the noise to stop while Buddy hides under the bed or in my closet.
Gruene Hall has four nights of amazing music scheduled for this holiday weekend. The Friday night show with Muscadine Bloodline and the Saturday show with Mike & the Moonpies are sold out.
However, on Sunday night you have the legendary Dale Watson and on Monday night you can catch Wilder Blue featuring Zane Williams on vocals. Tickets are still available at the Gruene Hall website.
Alli Mattice Trio will be at Lonestar Floathouse on Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m.
Yesenia McNett & the Groove Doctors will be at Krause’s Café on Saturday night at 6 p.m.
Hannah Swan will be performing tonight at Muck & Fuss at 6 p.m. She has an amazing voice, so go check her out if you get the chance.
Monte Good & the Jukebox Deluxe will be at the Watering Hole Saloon on Saturday night. If you are a fan of real country music, this is the one for you. I can bet you won’t hear a single Luke Bryan song at this show. According to their website, the music starts at 9:30 p.m.
After six weeks of total vocal rest, country superstar Morgan Wallen returned to the stage for two sold-out shows at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on June 22 and 23. The two-hour-plus shows contained 24 songs each night that spanned Wallen’s short four year career. Texas boy Parker McCollum is opening a few shows for Wallen on his current stadium tour.
