Last week the folks at Schroeder Hall, the second-oldest dancehall in Texas, announced that they were closing down as a music venue.
I lived in Victoria for 25 years, and Schroeder Hall was where we went to see many country concerts.
A good friend of mine named Dale Knippers was the program director for the local country station.
He often promoted country concerts on his station and would usually serve as the emcee for the shows. Since I was writing a music column for the local paper, I would tag along with him.
Together we covered shows by Tracy Byrd, Tracy Lawrence, Ray Price, Merle Haggard, Mark Chesnutt, John Anderson, Neal McCoy, Steve Wariner, Doug Stone, Joe Diffie and Suzy Bogguss, just to name a few.
Though it was located about 10 miles out of town on Farm Road 622, Schroeder Hall was one of our favorite venues to see a concert.
The venue is steeped in history dating back to the late 1800s. The area was settled by German immigrants, so they named it Germantown.
In 1870 they built a school, a blacksmith shop in 1889 and Schroeder Hall in 1890. In 1918, as a result of anti-German sentiments after World War I, the community was renamed Schroeder in honor of Paul Schroeder, the first townsman killed in the war.
A fire damaged many of the buildings in 1925, so the old dancehall was torn down and replaced with a more modern building.
They imported the wood for the dance floor from a mill in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Beer was allowed inside the hall in 1960, and air-conditioning was installed in 1969.
Byron and Helen Hoff owned the hall from 1950 to 2000. I loved attending shows during their ownership. They booked hundreds of legacy acts and had hundreds of cool stories.
They once told me a great story of when Tammy Wynette and George Jones played the hall. Tammy and George had recently gotten married and were touring together. Earlier in the day they had a fight on their tour bus and George left with some band members.
Everyone feared Tammy would have to play the show alone. Just as Tammy took the stage, George came walking in with a huge bouquet of red roses.
Tammy put the roses on the drum riser, smiled at George and they did the show. Soon as it was over, Tammy grabbed the flowers and walked out the back door.
Everyone seemed happy. But as soon as George came outside, Tammy was waiting and proceeded to beat him over the head with the flowers. The thorns on the stems were scratching his face and making him bleed.
Tammy then walked over to the side of the building, threw the flowers under the building and got on the bus. George was standing there looking like he had picked a fight with a cat.
Without missing a beat, he looked at the band and said, “Well boys, guess she don’t like red roses.”
Current Schroeder Hall owners Aric and Christine Krause took over the hall after Aric’s mom Linda passed away in 2020. Linda had purchased it in 2017 from Doug Guller.
Like many venues, the 2020 pandemic hurt their business, and it never regained its footing.
The family will keep the hall and use it mainly for weddings and other events.
They are considering opening another music venue closer to Victoria.
Their final concert will be held on New Year’s Eve, with Giovannie & the Hired Guns. Check out their amazing history at SchroederHall.com.
Grammy nominations include many Texas artists
When the Grammy Award nominations were announced a few weeks ago, the state of Texas was leading the pack.
More Texas artists received Grammy nominations than any other state in America.
The full list includes Beyonce for Record, Song and Album of the year. Lizzo is nominated in the same three categories.
Pop artist Gayle is also in the running for song of the year.
Maren Morris has three nods for solo performance, song and album in the country category.
Country artist Miranda Lambert notched up four nominations, including song and album.
Willie Nelson garnered three nominations that include best solo performance, best song and album, all in the country category.
Post Malone is nominated for Pop Duo Performance. Tobe Nwigwe is on the list for a possible new artist award. Norah Jones and Kelly Clarkson are both nominated for their new Christmas albums.
Austin rockers Spoon are nominated for best Rock album. Cody Johnson is nominated for Best Country Song for his monster hit “Til You Can’t.”
Rock band Black Pumas are nominated for Best Box Set. Asleep at the Wheel are up for Best Americana Performance.
Rodney Crowell is nominated for Best Country Song for his co-write with Chris Stapleton on “I’ll Love You ‘Til The Day I Die.” The song was recorded by Willie Nelson on his “A Beautiful Time” album.
Willie Nelson releases live album
Speaking of Willie Nelson, he has released hundreds of studio albums in his career, but only three official live albums. Back in 1966, he released “Live at Panther Hall, Ft. Worth,” which became an instant collector item for fans.
In 1978 he released a double album recorded live at Harrah’s Casino in Lake Tahoe. Willie had a huge band during this time, including two drummers.
In 2004 he released “Live at Billy Bob’s,” on CD and with a DVD of the filmed concert.
Next week, he will release “Live at Budokan,” recorded on February 23, 1984, in Tokyo, Japan. For years the record was only available on Laserdisc, but has been out of print for decades.
The mid-80s were a good time for Nelson. He had fired most of the bloated big band he used on the 1978 recording and scaled things down to just a core group of Paul English on drums, sister Bobby on piano, Bee Spears on bass, Mickey Raphael on harmonica, Grady Martin on guitar and Jody Payne on vocals and guitar.
By 1976, Willie was opening every show with the Johnny Bush hit “Whiskey River,” and this show was no different. The set list is full of Nelson classics like “On The Road Again,” “Mama’s Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys” and “Good Hearted Woman.”
He includes a trio of Kristofferson hits as well as a healthy dose of songs from his Stardust album. He and sister Bobby stretch out on the instrumentals “Down Yonder” and “Under The Double Eagle.”
His fellow outlaw Waylon Jennings is represented with Willie’s version of “Luckenbach, Texas” and “Only Daddy That’ll Walk The Line.”
This is my favorite era of Willie’s music. He was at the height of his popularity and going 1000 mph. He had the freedom to record anywhere he wanted, with anyone he wanted and do any type of music he wanted. Few artists ever reach that level of freedom in their career — but obviously there is only one Willie Nelson. They broke the mold after they made this guy.
Random notes from the music scene
The New Braunfels House Concerts return this week with in-person performances by Terri Hendrix and Lloyd Maines. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the home of Elaine Hayden. Guests bring a covered dish and enjoy a potluck dinner between the sets. You can contact Elaine on her NB House Concerts Facebook page.
Fort Sam’s 323rd Army Band and US Army North will present a “An Army Band’s Holiday Special” on Friday night at the Brauntex Theatre. The show is free to the public, but you must reserve your spot at Brauntex.org.
Devil’s Backbone Tavern will host two of Austin’s best female acts this week. You can catch Tish Hinojosa at 1 p.m. on Sunday, followed by Toni Price at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Billy’s Ice welcomes Radio Journey on Saturday night. They are a talented band that pay tribute to rock group Journey.
On Saturday night, Gruene Cottages welcome a new singing duo called Southern Brothers, featuring the talents of Adam Hood and Jason Eady. Gates open at 6 p.m., and tickets are available at GrueneCottages.com.
The mighty 3 Man Front will be at the Phoenix Saloon on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. for a free show.
The 4-CD set from Tom Petty is out now and captures the highlights from their 20-show residency in 1997 at San Francisco’s famed Fillmore West concert hall.
Last but not least, should you finally catch COVID like I did over the Thanksgiving weekend, here’s a bit of advice. If your doctor gives you the five-day dose of Paxlovid, it will leave a horrible taste in your mouth. Through extensive research, I discovered that Blue Bell’s Moo-llennium Crunch ice cream will kill that terrible taste. You can thank me later.
