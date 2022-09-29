As fall approaches, even though it may not feel like it outside, so does one of my favorite festivals. The 36th Annual Gruene Music & Wine Fest will kick off next Thursday Oct. 6 with activities starting at 4 p.m. in the Grapevine Garden.
The Josh Abbott Band will provide the music at Gruene Hall starting with an opening set by Braedon Barnhill at 8 p.m. Josh and his band will take the stage at 9 p.m. The two Pat Green shows on Friday night are sold-out so hopefully you have tickets already. He does an acoustic and full band show with a guitar auction in between the two shows.
On Saturday there’s more wine tasting events in the Grapevine Garden followed by a performance by Lost Gonzo Band at 9 p.m. inside Gruene Hall. The festival ends with the Sunday Songwriter Shindig starting at 2 p.m.
The featured artists are Bruce Robison, William Beckmann, Jamie Lin Wilson, Kaitlin Butts, John Baumann, Bri Bagwell, Austin Meade, Kevin Galloway, and the Topo Chico Cowboys (Josh Grider & Drew Kennedy).
As always, proceeds benefit the United Way of Comal County. It’s one of our best festivals with great music and drinks plus it benefits a fantastic organization.
Mile 0 Fest announces lineup for 2023
The Mile 0 Fest in Key West is quickly becoming the premier Americana Festival in America. While the Steamboat Music Festival has been around longer, Mile 0 Fest has amazing weather, crystal clear water and miles of sandy beaches. What’s not to love about that?
The festival takes place next year from Jan. 24 through 28, 2023 and tickets are on-sale now. The beauty of this festival is they never over sell the tickets, keeping attendance to a manageable size each year.
The lineup so far includes a long list of amazing Americana artists including American Aquarium, Cody Canada, Drew Kennedy, Jack Ingram, Jamie Lin Wilson, Josh Grider, Kevin Fowler, Midnight River Choir, Mike & the Moonpies, Morgan Wade, Pat Green, Randy Rogers, Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers, Shane Smith & the Saints, Great Divide, Wade Bowen, Willy Braun, Walt and Tina Wilkins and many more. Find out more about this popular festival at Mile0Fest.com.
Quebe Sisters return to the Brauntex Theatre
Even though I have attended a lot of concerts over the years, there are always a few that stand out. One happened on May 3, 2019, at the Brauntex Theatre when the Quebe Sisters were performing. Grace, Sophia and Hulda Quebe (pronounced kway-bee) are a western swing, country band from Dallas.
They studied classical violin in the late 90s but switched to fiddle after seeing fiddle champions Joey and Sherrie McKenzie at the State Fair in Denton. Soon they were taking lessons from Joey and he even joined their band for a while.
Over the years, all three sisters held the Texas State Fiddle Championship individually since 1999. They have four albums in their catalog along with many collaborations with other country artists, including Willie Nelson and Kacey Musgraves.
What made their 2019 concert at the Brauntex so memorable? They played the first half of their show while a major thunderstorm raged outside. Just as they took the stage after a short intermission, lightning struck a transformer downtown and killed the power of an entire city block.
The sisters had just started their first song after intermission when the theatre went dark. They never missed a beat; they kept singing in the dark with no microphones or amplifiers. Within a few minutes, the audience turned on their cell phone flashlights and held them up to light up the room.
The girls played the next 45 minutes totally unplugged as the crowd remained vigilant with lit cellphones. After the show, the girls made their way to a dark lobby and met their fans under the dim light of flashlights and cellphones. Many fans, myself included, considered this one of the best shows they have seen.
Tomorrow night the Quebe Sisters return to the Brauntex stage and there are no thunderstorms in the forecast. Get your tickets for their triumphant return at Brauntex.org.
The Great Divide play Freiheit Country Store
The Americana Red Dirt music scene can be traced back to the early 1990s in Stillwater, Oklahoma. One of the first groups to be called Red Dirt was The Great Divide, a Stillwater band that formed in 1992.
The original lineup consisted of singer and primary songwriter Mike McClure, bassist Kelley Green, rhythm guitarist Scott Lester and his brother J.J. on drums. They released their first album, Going For Broke, in 1995. A follow-up album, Break in the Storm, came out in 1998. They formed their own record label, publishing company and operating company.
They signed with Atlantic Records and re-released Break in the Storm on that label. McClure left to pursue a solo career in 2003 but returned to the group in 2011. In Aug. 26 they released a new album titled Providence along with a new single, Good Side.
On Friday they will make a tour stop at Freiheit Country Store to promote the new album. McClure is one of the best singers in the business so be sure to catch their show if you are in the area. Tickets are available at FreiheitCountryStore.net.
Random notes from the music scene
Gruene Hall just announced four new shows by Kody West, Wade Bowen, Stoney LaRue and Casey Donahew. Tickets for all shows go on-sale Friday at 10 a.m. at GrueneHall.com.
Pop singer Rihanna has announced that she will play the Super Bowl halftime show in February. It will be a good excuse for me to take Buddy for a walk during the halftime show.
Heavy metal band Judas Priest are headed back to San Antonio for two shows on Nov. 22 & 23. Rock band Queensryche will open both shows.
Country superstar Shania Twain just signed a new record deal with Republic Nashville and released her first single titled Waking Up Dreaming.
Matt Hillyer, former lead singer of 1100 Springs, will play at Riley’s Tavern on Friday.
Tonight, Monte Good & Jukebox Deluxe will be at Krause’s Café.
Tom Gillam & Kosmic Messenger will be at Gruene Hall at noon on Sunday. Bryan Feltner will join them on keyboard since regular keyboardist Howard Yeargen has a gig out of town with Slim Bawb.
Walt Wilkins, Betty Soo and Kelley Mickwee will be serenading the folks at Luckenbach on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Social media is buzzing with news that Americana singer Charlie Robison will play his first show in four years on Nov. 25 at the Red Rooster Icehouse in Hawkins, TX. Robison retired from singing in 2018 after a surgical procedure left him unable to sing. Just as I was finishing this column, another Charlie Robison show was announced for Nov. 23 at the Backyard in Seguin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.