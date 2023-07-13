Back in 1971, Linda Ronstadt had the best backing band in America. It consisted of Glenn Frey on guitar, Don Henley on drums, Bernie Leadon on guitar and mandolin and Randy Meisner on bass.
Ronstadt realized the group was extremely talented and fully supported their decision to leave and form their own band. They played their first live show as a band in Aspen, Colorado, and called themselves Teen King & the Emergencies.
A few weeks later they changed their name to the Eagles.
Glenn Frey was the obvious leader of the group and insisted they be called Eagles rather than The Eagles.
In 1975 they added guitarist Don Felder to give the band a harder sound. Bernie Leadon left the band and was replaced by rocker Joe Walsh just as they started work on their “Hotel California” album.
The album took longer to record than they planned, so to buy some time, they released a greatest hits album. The hits album went on to sell over 42 million copies worldwide, making it the biggest selling album of all time.
Randy Meisner quit in 1977 and was replaced by Timothy B. Schmit. The band broke up after the Long Run tour in 1980 and pursued solo careers until regrouping in 1994.
Frey, Henley, Felder, Walsh and Schmit agreed to appear in the video of “Take It Easy” by Travis Tritt. They got along great for the video shoot, and before long announced the Hell Freezes Over Reunion Tour.
I saw them on that tour at Rice Stadium in Houston with Melissa Ethridge opening the show. Felder was fired in 2001 after arguing with Frey over his salary and was replaced by Stuart Smith, a talented Nashville guitarist that often plays with Rodney Crowell.
Founding member Glenn Frey died unexpectedly in 2016, and most fans felt that the band would stop touring, but before long they hit the road again with Frey’s son Deacon taking his father’s place.
They also recruited country artist Vince Gill to help with the vocal harmonies and guitar duties. In 2022 they announced that Deacon was leaving to pursue a solo career.
On July 6, the band announced they were retiring and would embark on the Long Goodbye Tour with Deacon back in the lineup. They will start their final tour on September 7 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and stop on November 17 in St. Paul, MN. No Texas dates were included, but you can bet the tour will continue into next year, possibly longer and will include shows in the Lone Star State.
There is also the chance that they will tour another decade like KISS is doing, and call each year their farewell tour. I can name at least a dozen bands that have been retiring for years but are still touring.
Tickets are sure to be very expensive, so you will need to sell your firstborn child, or your least favorite one, in order to get tickets for this tour. According to their website, tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com but you may want to wait until they announce some Texas dates unless you want to catch them at an out of state show.
Geezerfest scheduled at Gruene Grove
Geezerfest, held each year at the Gruene Grove, gets my vote for best name for a local music festival.
Of course, once you become an old geezer like me, you can appreciate the humor in the name.
Things kick off tonight with a Geezerfest Pre-Party featuring the music of Slim Bawb at 7 p.m. The fact that old geezers have enough energy to plan a pre-party for the festival gives me hope that there is a life after 65 years old.
On Friday, the music starts at noon with Chris Edwards and Brandon & Ethan Ford. At 1 p.m. you can catch Matt Daniel, Wes Perryman and David Touchton. The acoustic sets continue at 2 p.m. with Kristen Foreman, Mark Lafon, Ariana Ortiz, Tyler Cannon, Tommy Elskes, Pam Grisham, Ryan Harris, Stefan Prigmore and Eric Schmitt. Full band performances start at 5:30 p.m., and will feature Jorge Gallegos & Horse Crippler, then Eley Buck Davis followed by headliners Jordan Minor & Bottom Dollar Band. The acoustic sets start at noon on Saturday with Keith Harrelson, Steve Judice, Bill Romano, Shad Blair, Chad Boyd, Keith Davis, Dean Ferrell, Barry Hebert, Jake Waylon, Mike Ethan Messick, Natalie Metcalf and Ben Morris. The acoustic music ends with a set by Drew Kennedy and Jamie Lin Wilson at 4 p.m. The Geto Cowboys kick off the full band part of the show at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Michael O’Neal Band at 7:30 p.m. and the Saturday night headliners Luke Adair & the Big Bills. Proceeds from this year’s Geezerfest will benefit the Randy Rogers Family Foundation.
The Reserve on 1863 features live music four nights a week
It is always exciting to hear that local venues have added live music to their schedule. The Reserve on 1863 opened in March as a full cocktail bar serving craft cocktails, high end bourbons, beer and wine.
They feature an indoor-outdoor concept with a beautiful red barn that houses the bar, along with comfy couches and cocktail tables. To decorate the indoor area, they used authentic barn wood shiplap and bourbon barrels.
Outside under the shady oak trees, misters are used to keep folks cool in this crazy Texas heat. There is a nice-sized outdoor stage where live music is now featured four nights a week. There is space on-site for food trucks that offer a variety of items to eat while you are enjoying the music and drinks.
It is a family- and pet-friendly venue that provides water, treats and waste pick-up bags for your fur baby. They are open Wednesday through Sunday and invite everyone to follow them on all social media platforms.
The free live music this week includes Katrina Curtiss, a classic rock singer songwriter, tonight at 6 p.m. Country band Gus Clark & the Least of His Problems will play at 7 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday you can check out the country blues music of Aaron Hahn at 7 p.m. On Sunday, the music starts at 5 p.m. and will feature the country sounds of Tones Country. The Reserve on 1863 is located at 1272 FM 1863 and their live music schedule will appear each week in the concert calendar section of the paper.
Key West festival lineup announced
The dates and lineup for the 2024 Mile 0 Fest held each year in Key West, Florida, was announced last week. The festival takes place from January 23 through January 27. Social media was buzzing when all these great acts were announced. One Americana fan posted a comment saying that every artist in the lineup plays at Gruene Hall every year, and after looking at the complete list of performers, I had to agree. This means that the festival organizers have great taste in Americana music, and it’s good to expose our Texas acts to fans in Florida. The massive list of performers include William Beckmann, Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen, Cody Canada, Morgan Wade, Josh Abbott, Shane Smith & the Saints, William Clark Green, Stoney LaRue, Band of Heathens, American Aquarium, Steel Woods, Mike & the Moonpies, Bri Bagwell, Jamie Lin Wilson, Charlie Robison, Kevin Fowler, Roger Creager, Jack Ingram, Uncle Lucius, Adam Hood, Drew Kennedy, Josh Grider, Josh Ward and Paul Thorn, just to name a few. Tickets are on sale now at Mile0fest.com.
Random notes from the music scene
The Comal Country Music Show will take place next Tuesday, July 18 at the Columbus Club Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m. Next week’s guests will include Gabe Galvan on vocals and guitar and Larry and Tara O’Neal on guitar and vocals. It is only $8 at the door, and proceeds benefit the local Meals on Wheels program.
Gruene Hall announced three new shows for their summer schedule: John Michael Montgomery will perform on September 8, Austin Meade on September 9 and Jack Ingram on September 16. Tickets for all three shows go on sale on Friday July 14 at 10 a.m. at GrueneHall.com.
When the massive Power Trip Festival was announced earlier this year, rock fans started plotting their trip to Indio, CA. Set to take place at the Empire Polo Club on October 7, the line up will include Tool, Metallica, AC/DC and Guns ‘N Roses. Ozzy Osbourne was scheduled to appear but decided to cancel with a Facebook post on July 10. His reason stated that his Parkinson’s disease has progressed to a point that makes performing a live concert impossible. A replacement artist or band will be announced soon to replace Ozzy.
Local singer songwriter Alli Mattice will release her debut single, “Sold Out To The World,” on July 18 to all regular streaming platforms.
Neil Young just started his first American tour in four years with an opening night acoustic show in Los Angeles at the Ford Theatre. Young used the show to pull several rarely-performed songs from his back catalog. The tour will continue through August, but no Texas dates have been announced yet.
Taylor Swift just released her re-recorded version of “Speak Now.” The 2-CD, 22 song collection titled “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” continues with Taylor’s plan to re-record all of her albums so that she will own all of her master tapes.
The Drive By Truckers are currently on tour and will be at the Aztec Theatre in San Antonio on November 11.
Morgan Wallen’s latest single, “Last Night,” made history this week as the first song in 2023 to reach one billion streams.
Chris Knight will open the co-headlining show featuring Charlie Robison and Jason Boland & the Stragglers tomorrow night at Floores Country Store.
Elton John finally completed his five-year Goodbye Yellowbrick Road Tour on July 8 with a sold-out performance in Stockholm, Sweden. According to a message he posted on his Facebook page, it was his final live performance.
Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers start their Hold My Beer & Watch This Tour on July 19 at Hurricane Harry’s in College Station on July 19. It wraps up a month later, on August 19 with a show at Floores Country Store in Helotes. Their “Hold My Beer Volume 3” duet CD was released last week.
