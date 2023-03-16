In the music business, it is very rare for a band to stay together for a long period of time. There are exceptions of course, like ZZ Top, Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and Springsteen’s E Street Band.
Even these bands have lost members to death or quitting. U2 formed on September 25, 1976, and the same four members are still together today, but they are the exception to the rule.
Recently we bingewatched the new Amazon Prime series “Daisy Jones & the Six,” starring Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley.
It is based off the New York Times bestseller written by Taylor Reid. It is one of the best shows I have ever seen about life in a rock band.
The 10-episode series begins in Pittsburgh with the Dunne Brothers, a fictional garage band trying to land a record deal. On the advice of a shady road manager played by Timothy Olyphant, they move to Los Angeles.
There, through a long series of events, they join forces with an aspiring songwriter named Daisy Jones, played by Keough.
I’ll stop here to avoid giving away any spoilers, but it is one of the most realistic films ever made about the often-dysfunctional inner workings of a popular rock band.
The first three episodes are a bit slow, taking great pains to carefully document each step of the band’s journey before they join forces. When Daisy and Billy, the lead singer of the Dunne Brothers, meet for the first time in the studio to record their first single, pure magic happens.
The song, “Look At Us Now,” was sung by Riley and Sam Claflin, who plays Billy Dunne. The song has become a huge hit on all the streaming services.
They recorded an album titled “Aurora” while filming the series. It is as good as any music issued by a real rock band. I highly recommend the series to anyone that’s a music fan. Even though it’s a fictional band, the behind-the-scenes story is extremely realistic and happens every day in the music business.
Goodtime Dance Club moves to American Legion Hall
If you love to dance but are not sure where to go in our city to be with others who also enjoy dancing, you should try the Goodtime Dance Club.
They host regular dances that feature waltzes, two-step and polkas. Whether you are an expert dancer or have two left feet like me, this is the place for you.
They recently moved their dances to the American Legion Hall located at 410 West Coll Street. The dance will be on Saturday, March 18, and will feature the music of the Jodie Mikula Orchestra. The music gets started at 7 p.m., and there is a $10 cover charge at the door.
Brookshire Brothers lineup for the spring
The Brookshire Brothers Grocery Store in Canyon Lake may not seem like a typical place to see live music, but over the past few years it has featured many big-name Americana acts.
With the return of warmer weather, the store has resumed its weekly live music schedule.
Friday nights are steak night and Saturday is BBQ night. Your amazing meal is included in the price of your admission ticket that is purchased at the door.
The show happens in their scenic backyard patio area that looks out over Canyon Lake.
This Friday night you can catch a performance by singer Sarah McSweeney, and Saturday’s band is Texas Atras.
Coming to Brookshire Brothers in the near future are Jay Sims, Jesse Stratton, Billy Snipes, Tyler Cannon, The Percolators, Monte Good, Gus Clark Band, Lonestar Pickerz, Bandreu and Dustin Toliver, just to name a few.
If you are looking for a different type of concert experience, give Brookshire Brothers a try.
Comal Country Music Show on March 21
The monthly Comal Country Music Show will take place next Tuesday, March 21, at the Columbus Club Hall on Landa Street.
Chuck Woods and his ace band of local musicians join forces to perform a concert of traditional country music.
The proceeds of each show help fund our local Meals on Wheels program organized by the Comal Senior Citizens Center.
The doors open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m., with an $8 cover charge at the door. This month’s musical guests are Britt Ballenger on guitar and vocals, plus Amy Ballenger on vocals.
New Braunfels House Concerts features Kerrville winners
The New Braunfels House Concerts will feature the six winners of the 2022 Kerrville New Folk Songwriting Competition.
Every year since 1972, aspiring songwriters are invited to submit two songs to be considered for this prestigious competition.
From the 750 submissions in 2022, 24 artists were invited to come to the Kerrville Folk Festival and perform their songs.
A panel of professional musicians selected six winners from the top 24 applicants. Each year the six award winners are invited to participate in a tour in central Texas. This year, all six award winners will be participating in the tour to share their incredible songs with the fans.
The six winners are Calista Garcia, Sadie Gustafson-Zook, Javier Jara, Jean Rohe, Kyle Rasche and R.O. Shapiro. The show takes place this Sunday, March 19, at 250 Timber Wild.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the show starts at 5 p.m. with a potluck dinner served between sets. For ticket information contact Elaine Hayden at NBHouseConcerts@gmail.com.
Random notes from the music scene
Gruene Hall just announced four new shows coming very soon. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. for Melissa Etheridge, Red Shahan, Larry Joe Taylor and Carson Jeffrey at GrueneHall.com.
Whitewater Amphitheater just announced a co-headlining show with Kolby Cooper and Pecos & the Rooftops on July 8. Tickets are on sale Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. at WhiteWaterRocks.com.
Kid Rock is currently on his No Snowflakes World Tour with special guests Chris Jansen and Marcus King. He will be at the Moody Center in Austin on June 23 and at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on June 24.
An undetermined illness has caused three of Bruce Springsteen’s shows to be postponed.
Fans have speculated that Bruce has COVID, since three band members were recently sidelined with the virus. Others think it could be health problems with Adele, his elderly mother who is suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease. Tickets will be honored at all rescheduled dates.
New Americana albums released this week include projects from Matt Anderson, Cold Stares, Dylan Earle, Travis McNamara, Justin Tipton and War & Treaty.
Morgan Wallen set more world records last week with his latest album, “One Thing At A Time.”
He became the first artist in history to have five songs on the Billboard Top 10 Country Singles Chart. No other act in the history of recorded music has ever achieved that feat.
Since the new album has 36 songs on it, there is a chance that he might put more songs on the Top 10 list next week.
Dale Watson & His Lone Stars will perform this Saturday at Devil’s Backbone Tavern.
The two Uncle Lucius Reunion shows at Gruene Hall are both sold out, so I hope you have your tickets already.
Inferno’s Pizza has started their live music on the patio again. Catch local band The Percolators this Sunday at 6 p.m.
Since Friday is St. Patrick’s Day, the New Braunfels Firefighters Pipes & Drums will perform at Krause’s Café at 5 p.m., followed by the incredible Aaron Stephens at 6 p.m.
Corey Dement will host a benefit concert for Julie McGuinness on Sunday at Billy’s Ice starting at noon. Music kicks off at 2 p.m and will feature performances by Dustin Schaefer, Reed Brothers, Rio Tripiano, Jade Marie Patek, Tony Taylor and Geoffrey Hill, just to name a few.
There will be a silent auction and food trucks.
