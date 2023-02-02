Though they were born 1,800 miles apart, Rodney Crowell and Sean McConnell have a lot in common.
Both are incredible songwriters that have written huge hits for themselves and other artists.
Crowell was born in Houston in 1950, and by 11 years old was playing drums in his dad’s dancehall band.
In 1972 at the age of 22, he moved to Nashville to try his luck in the music business. Jerry Reed helped him get a job as a songwriter, and before long he became friends with Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt.
Both were already legendary Texas songwriters by the time Crowell met them.
After Emmylou Harris recorded one of his songs, she offered him a job playing guitar in her band.
Crowell eventually got a record deal with Warner Brothers and released his debut album in 1978.
His 1988 album, “Diamonds & Dirt” produced five consecutive No. 1 singles. From 1979 to 1992 he was married to Johnny Cash’s oldest daughter Rosanne and they had four daughters.
In 2011 he published his first book, titled “Chinaberry Sidewalks.” It focused mainly on his years growing up in Houston.
Last year he published his second book, “Word for Word.” The new book is full of high-quality photos as well as the stories behind many of his biggest hits.
His show tonight at the Brauntex Theatre will be a solo acoustic set. He will tell the stories behind his songs and perform them live in an intimate concert setting.
Rodney is one of our last legendary songwriters, so don’t miss your chance to see him perform.
Sean McConnell was born in Athol, Massachusetts, with both parents being local folk singers.
His family moved to Georgia when he was 11, and during his time there he started playing guitar and writing songs.
After attending Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, he started writing songs professionally. McConnell released his first album in 2000, and now has over a dozen albums to his credit.
His 2021 release, “A Horrible Beautiful Dream,” is one of my favorite albums of all time. Over the years, his songs have been recorded by such artists as Meat Loaf, Tim McGraw, Martina McBride, Rascal Flatts, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osbourne and Eli Young Band.
The thing that sets Sean apart from other songwriters is his incredible singing voice. He’s coming to Texas for a series of acoustic shows and is bringing his good friend Tristan Bushman along.
He will be making his debut appearance on the Brauntex Theatre stage on Friday night. Tickets for his show and Rodney Crowell’s show tonight are available at Brauntex.org.
Pat Green releases “Miles and Miles of You”
Late last year, Texas artist Pat Green released an album of new songs titled “Miles and Miles of You.”
It was his 12th studio album and first new one in seven years.
As a 50-year-old artist, the songs on this album reflect where Green is at this point in his life. I’ve followed Pat for years and it seems hard to believe he is at the half-century mark.
It seems like just yesterday that he released “Dancehall Dreamer.”
The new album opens with “I’m Going Home,” with a guitar intro that gets your attention much like “Street Fighting Man” by the Rolling Stones does.
Jon Randall wrote the title track, and it’s one Pat had on hold since 2005. He first heard the song when Jon played it for him on his tour bus when he was on tour with Kenny Chesney.
He recorded Jon singing it, but for some reason, never recorded it. Green would listen to it on his computer all the time and loved the song.
When he was putting together songs for this album, he played it for the band and they loved it. It came out so good, it became the title track.
He turns “April 5th,” a song about his grandfather, into a bluesy shuffle. He sings about his wife Kori on “Steady,” with the lyric: “We were kids when I first met her, now our kids are almost grown, and when I’m at my worst, she’s the best in me.”
He recalls his father on “This Old Hat,” one that is sweat-stained and full of life. Green’s career was just taking off when I started writing for this paper.
He was one of the first artists I interviewed when I began writing this column, and I think I have done more phone interviews with him than any other Texas artist.
When he released this album last year, I didn’t give it the proper review it deserved. After almost 30 years of making music, he is still releasing high-quality albums. Few can make that claim in the music business today.
Bono of U2 writes his memoir
Paul David Hewson, better known as Bono, is the lead singer of the Irish band U2.
When he was a child, his parents moved to a small home on O’Connell Street.
One day he was doing his homework and looked out the window to see a kid his age ride by on a unicycle while playing a trumpet. The kid turned out to be Derek Rowen, who became a close friend and had a quirky knack for giving all his friends weird nicknames.
He gave Paul the nickname of Steinvich von Heischen but soon changed it to Bonovox of O’Connell Street. Bonovox is Latin for ‘strong voice’ and because Paul was always singing, the nickname stuck.
Later he shortened it to just Bono when they formed U2.
When Derek met David Evans, the guitarist for U2, he gave him the nickname of The Edge, due to the angular features of his head. When Bono was 14, he was attending his grandfather’s funeral when his mother fainted at the ceremony. Thinking it was grief, they casually put her in the car to take her home.
When she didn’t wake up, they rushed her to the hospital, where she died a few days later from a massive stroke. Losing his mother at such an early age had a huge effect on Bono.
In 1976 he joined David Evans and Adam Clayton at Larry Mullen’s house to jam together. They called themselves Feedback, then The Hype and finally U2. None of them could play their instruments so they started writing original songs.
Their thought process was, if we write it, no one can say we are playing it wrong. The memoir follows U2’s early days as a punk band through their progression into a more alternative rock band.
Bono admits they still aren’t great players, which is the reason they rarely play cover songs. He is a very introspective writer, often explaining the deep religious reasons behind some of the career choices they have made.
He is very humble and often makes fun of his vocal abilities and his weird choice of haircuts throughout the years. By the time they released “Joshua Tree” in 1987, they were huge stars.
Bono takes you on their journey from a poor Irish punk band to global superstars. He tells many behind-the-scenes stories about the charitable things he and his wife Ali are involved in.
They have done some amazing things for poverty-stricken countries, much of which were never made public. The book is called “Surrender – 40 songs, One Story” and tells the story behind 40 of the group’s biggest songs, along with the story of his band from 1976 to today.
Random notes from the music scene
Whitewater Amphitheater just announced a new show for Saturday, May 27. They are welcoming the rock band Spoon to their stage, and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on WhiteWaterRocks.com.
Gruene Hall just announced three new shows: Cory Morrow, Junior Brown and Bri Bagwell, all coming soon. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on GrueneHall.com.
Kevin Fowler added a second show at Freiheit Country Store. He plays tonight with special guest Timber Wilde opening the show. Kin Faux will be the opening act for Friday night’s show.
As a gift to their diehard fans, rock band KISS continue to release official bootleg recordings on their website. Their fifth release is a 1984 recording from Poughkeepsie, NY. It is the only known recording with Mark St. John on guitar. Mark was in the band for only one year, 1984 to 1985, so this is a collectors item for sure. You can purchase this show plus all other memorabilia at KISSOnline.com.
Bob Dylan continues to release rare recordings on his website as well. His “Bootleg Series Volume 17” contains five CDs of alternate takes and live concert recordings from his “Time Out of Mind” album sessions. This was the album that contained Dylan’s song “To Make You Feel My Love” that Garth Brooks covered and had a huge hit with.
Texas artist Josh Abbott recently visited the patients at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. He sang songs for the kids and passed out Dairy Queen Dilly Bars to the kids and staff.
George Strait recently donated a signed guitar to be auctioned off to pay for a statue of Billy Joe Shaver to be sculpted and placed in the city of Waco.
Guitar World Magazine just published their list of the 32 best Texas guitarists. It was no surprise that Stevie Ray Vaughan topped the list.
Texas country singer Neal McCoy is celebrating seven consecutive years of saying the Pledge of Allegiance without missing a single day. For 2,555 days in a row. McCoy has recited the pledge on his Facebook page. He does the pledge to remind people how good life is in America.
KLBJ 93.7 just celebrated 50 years of playing classic rock in Austin since 1973.
Rock band Kansas are also celebrating 50 years on their upcoming tour. They will be at the Tobin Center in San Antonio on Oct. 20.
