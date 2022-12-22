Christmas seemed to come really fast this year. It felt like holiday decorations came out the week after Halloween.
Buying gifts for family and friends has become so challenging lately, especially as I get older.
Amazon makes shopping easy; it’s just deciding what to buy that is the tough part.
I remember some of my childhood Christmas experiences, and they were drastically different than the way we celebrate the holidays today.
It was always a challenge for my parents to decide when my sister and I could open our gifts before we piled in the 1967 Chevy Impala to go to both sets of grandparents.
I have vivid memories of the things we enjoyed at each house. One had a freezer full of ice cream, and one had a wood stove that we could sit by until we almost burst into flames.
Both houses would have a cigarette smoke haze a few feet off the ground. It seemed like everyone was a smoker back in the 1960s.
Naturally, I always put albums and books on my wish list. These are the years I became a huge fan of Johnny Cash and mystery books featuring the Hardy Boys. We watched TV shows like “Batman,” “Bonanza”, “Gunsmoke” and “Lassie.” It seemed like Timmy fell in a well every week and Lassie had to go for help.
One year I got Old Spice aftershave when I was only 8 years old. I wrapped it in another box and gave it to my other grandfather. That was the year I learned about regifting things.
Things were certainly simpler back then before Christmas got so commercialized. I hope Santa stops at your house this year and at least one thing on your wish list ends up under your tree.
Creem Magazine makes a return
In January 1969, Detroit record shop owner Barry Kramer submitted a concert review to a local newspaper. When they chose not to publish it, Kramer got angry and decided to start his own rock magazine.
In addition to owning Full Circle Record store, Kramer also owned Mixed Media, a local bookstore. Tony Reay, a cashier at Full Circle, became the first editor and named the new magazine Creem, since his favorite band was Eric Clapton’s power trio Cream.
Within two years, Creem was the second-best selling rock magazine behind Rolling Stone. Young rock journalists Lester Bangs and Dave Marsh wrote for Creem before advancing to other publications.
I subscribed to the magazine from 1970 until it stopped publication in 1989. I loved the fact that they only covered the music industry and left the politics to other magazines.
Since it was based out of Detroit, I discovered artists like Bob Seger, Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent and Mitch Ryder.
The magazine recently got a new lease on life when Barry’s son JJ bought the rights to the original design and started publishing it again.
I received a review copy last week and intend to subscribe to it once again. The magazine is being printed in the oversize format, similar to the size Rolling Stone uses.
The first issue had stories on a wide variety of artists including The Who, KeiyaA, Mac DeMarco, Amy Taylor and even Texan Terry Allen. While I admit, the new issue isn’t as fun a read as the early ones from the 70s, they get credit for trying to be as good as the archived issues. Hopefully they can survive in today’s world and carry on the Creem legacy for many more years.
Lucy Thomas releases ‘Destiny’ album
Born in Lancashire, England, pop singer Lucy Thomas was wowing fans on “The Voice” in 2018 at the ripe old age of just 13.
Immediately after her performance, she was offered a record contract with Cavendish Records.
Her debut album, “Premiere,” was released in Feb. 2019 and shot to the top of the charts. In April 2020, just as the worldwide pandemic was taking over the world, Lucy released her second album, “Encore.”
A year later her third album, “Timeless” was released that contained her cover of Leonard Cohen’s classic ballad “Hallelujah.”
Many critics consider her version to be the best ever recorded of the song. Last week, her fourth album “Destiny” was released and is being called her best collection of songs.
Her vocals are being compared to those of Barbra Streisand and Whitney Houston. On the new album, she turns in show stopping versions of such pop classics as “Wind Beneath My Wings,” “The Prayer,” “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing,” “Make You Feel My Love,” and “Moon River,” the song she first sang on “The Voice.”
Since I rarely watch these types of TV shows, it was a press release that introduced me to Lucy’s incredible vocal prowess. Though she may not be as well known to American audiences, in her home country of England she is quickly becoming a true superstar. Just one listen of her new album and she is on my radar now as someone to watch.
Random notes from the music scene
The out-of-print Brandi Carlile album “Live at Benaroya Hall” is being reissued on heavy quality vinyl and CD. The album captures Brandi where she is at her best: onstage in front of her fans.
Pink Floyd’s album “Dark Side of the Moon” is considered one of the best records of all time. They recently released a series of live concerts performed prior to the albums release. The concerts range from January 1972 through December and chronicle the band working out songs from the classic album in concert before they went in the studio to record them. Tonight, you can catch Tom Gillam and his ace band, Kosmic Messenger at Gruene Hall. Tom has some new music so I’m sure he will give fans a taste of the new songs tonight.
Soul Sessions will be at Krause’s Café on Friday night. If you are a fan of the soul music out of Motown, this is where you need to be. Chris Isaak will bring his Christmas show to the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio tonight. The Secret Six Jazz Band will perform tonight at the Side Car Underground Bar at 6pm. Austin guitarist Rosie Flores will be playing a Christmas show at Riley’s Tavern on Friday night. Old man winter may play havoc with some of the shows on Friday night, especially those outdoors. Always check with the venue before venturing out to catch live music.
