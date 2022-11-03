The arts community in New Braunfels suffered a terrible loss this week with the passing of Roberta Elliott. She was the Executive Director at Circle Arts Theatre, a position she held since 2008. Her mother, Elizabeth Elliott, founded Community Actors Theater in 1968.
This year they are celebrating their 53rd season of producing quality performances. In 1971, the Wurstfest Association approached Elizabeth with a request for her theatre group to produce an original, old fashioned melodrama each year for Wurstfest. In return, they would provide a building in Landa Park for the theatre to use.
Circle Arts Theatre was created and has performed a new original melodrama during Wurstfest every year. Elizabeth served as their executive director until her death in 2008.
This year, starting Nov. 4 and running through Nov. 13, they will present Willy WonkWurst & the Sausage Factory. Please support our local community theatre and attend one of these shows. Roberta was a mentor to so many local actors and musicians. I can’t count the number of people that I interviewed in town that told me how big of an influence Elizabeth, Roberta and Circle Arts Theatre was to them.
The actors there have a saying before walking onstage. They say it’s time to “dazzle the dark.” Roberta certainly taught them how to do that, now it is her turn to “dazzle the dark.” Get your tickets to their shows or make a donation in Roberta’s honor at CircleArtsTheatre.org.
Jerry Lee Lewis passes away
The music world lost another legend with the death of Jerry Lee Lewis on October 28 at 87 years old. Lewis was born in 1935 in Ferriday, Louisiana into a poor farming family. As a young boy, he started playing piano with his two cousins, Mickey Gilley and Jimmy Swaggart.
Gilley ended up with his own career in music while Swaggart became a popular preacher and televangelist. After years of playing in clubs around his hometown, he was asked to join the Louisiana Hayride.
In 1956 he followed fellow Hayride performer Elvis Presley’s advice and went to Sun Studios in Memphis to audition for Sam Phillips. He was signed immediately by Phillips and started recording on the famous Memphis label. On December 4, 1956, Lewis was at Sun studios recording piano tracks with Carl Perkins. Labelmate Johnny Cash was there, just hanging out with Perkins. Suddenly, in walks Elvis and before long they are huddled around a piano singing gospel songs.
Sam Phillips had the good sense to press the record button on the studio tape deck and for the next hour, he captured the most famous jam session in music history. The impromptu session was released in 1982 as the Million Dollar Quartet. Until his death last week, Lewis was the last surviving member of the quartet.
When Jerry Lee released Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On and Great Balls of Fire, his career was off and running. Unfortunately, at the start of a huge British tour in 1958, it was discovered that his third wife, Myra Gale Brown, was also his 13-year-old cousin. The controversy spread quickly and the tour was canceled after only three concerts.
It took four years before he got his career back on track. In 1964 he was allowed back in England and recorded Live at the Star Club, Hamburg, Germany and it is still considered one of the greatest live rock albums of all time.
In the late 60s, his career was on the downturn so he decided to give country music a try. For the next 10 years he enjoyed a great run of country hits. He was too wild for the Grand Ol’ Opry in the 50s but in 1973, they invited Lewis to perform. He was told to play his two biggest country hits. Still a rebel at heart, Lewis ignored their request and proceeded to blast through 40 minutes of his classic rock hits. Needless to say, he was never invited back on the Opry stage.
In 1976 he was arrested outside Elvis’ Graceland home. He was drunk and had a loaded gun in the car. Elvis watched him crash into the Graceland gates on the closed-circuit TV in his bedroom. In his later years, he continued to perform but never regained the popularity of his early years.
He was voted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 and in May of this year, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Lewis was too ill to accept the award, so his friend Kris Kristofferson accepted the award for him. Later that day, Kris and Hank Williams Jr. drove out to his house and gave the bedridden Lewis the Hall of Fame statue. Social media sites falsely reported that he died on October 26, but he passed away two days later after a long bout of pneumonia.
Lewis, often called The Killer because of his wild live shows, left a permanent mark on music and inspired millions of young piano players.
Dolly Parton retires from touring
Country icon Dolly Parton remains the one remaining singer on my bucket list that I never got to see in concert. My wife was able to see her several years ago at a fundraiser for the Tobin Center and says it was one of the best shows she has ever seen.
Naturally, I have followed her career since her days with Porter Wagoner and have been a huge fan the entire time. The thing that most impressed me about Dolly were her songwriting skills. She wrote Jolene and I Will Always Love You on the same night. In 2009, on a CNN interview with Larry King, she said she has written at least 3,000 songs. She says she writes every day, either a song or the idea for a song. Though she hasn’t toured extensively in the last 20 years, she did perform selected dates around America.
She was always on my list to see whenever I got the chance. Two days ago, the 76-year-old country superstar announced that she was retiring from touring. She explained that as she and husband Dean grow older, she just doesn’t want to travel very far from her home near Dollywood in Knoxville, Tennessee.
She is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and this year was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. I guess now I may never see her in concert unless she decides to do a special show or fundraiser in our area. If she does, you can bet I won’t miss her this time.
Blackberry Smoke celebrate 10th anniversary of Whippoorwill album
Back in 2012, southern rock band Blackberry Smoke were on the verge of breaking out of regional band status and becoming major stars. Since Lynyrd Skynyrd’s career went down with the airplane crash back in 1977, no one has really stepped up to take their place as the premier southern rock band in America.
Only two bands have come close to Skynyrd’s popularity in the southern rock genre. Blackberry Smoke got their start in Atlanta, Georgia in 2000. Whiskey Myers got their start in Palestine, Texas in 2007. They built their following locally, then regionally, and now both tour internationally. Blackberry Smoke struck paydirt with their third album, titled The Whippoorwill. Released in August of 2012, the album entered the Billboard album charts at Number 8. With several hit singles, including One Horse Town, Six Ways to Sunday and Ain’t Much Left of Me, it quickly became a fan favorite.
The tour to promote the album was their first as headliners across America. Next Wednesday, Nov. 9, they will be at the Aztec Theatre in San Antonio to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their breakout album. According to press releases from the band, they are performing at least 7 or 8 songs from the album. At a few venues, they performed the complete album, then finished out the set with their greatest hits.
If you can’t make the November 9 show in San Antonio, they will be at Emo’s in Austin on November 10. To purchase tickets, go to Ticketmaster.com and search for Blackberry Smoke.
Random notes from the Music Scene
Lyle Lovett & his Acoustic Group return to Gruene Hall for two shows, Feb. 8 and 9 and tickets go on-sale tomorrow Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. at GrueneHall.com.
New Braunfels house concerts return on Dec. 4 with a show by Terri Hendrix and Lloyd Maines. This show will sell-out, so get your tickets now at NBHouseConcerts.com.
Even though they retired from touring and signed a contract guaranteeing they would never tour again, Motley Crue changed their mind and recently finished a massive stadium tour with Def Leppard. Soon after the tour was over, they quickly announced another tour with Def Leppard for 2023. This week, longtime Crue guitarist Mick Mars announced that due to health reasons, he can no longer tour with the band. For most of his life, Mars has suffered from Ankylosing Spondylitis, a chronic inflammatory form of arthritis that makes playing extremely difficult. Mars is being replaced by guitarist John William Lowery, who goes by the stage name of John 5.
Rock band Halestorm just released a new single titled Mine, which is only available on the deluxe addition of their new album, Back From The Dead.
Catie Offerman just released another single, ‘Til I See You Again. She was also a recent guest on the Bobby Bones radio show where she talked about growing up on the family ranch outside New Braunfels.
At the recent CMT Concert Tribute to Loretta Lynn, King George Strait sang a fantastic version of her first Number One hit song, Don’t Come Home A Drinkin’ With Lovin’ On Your Mind.
On Nov. 20, Elton John will return to Dodger Stadium for his Goodbye Yellowbrick Road Tour. You can watch this historic concert by streaming it live on Disney Plus. Speaking of Elton John, many people are complaining about his recent show in San Antonio. They contacted local TV news stations to complain about delays and lack of parking around the Alamodome. Several thousand fans were unable to get inside the venue to see the concert and are demanding a refund.
Floores Country Store just announced a concert featuring Roger Creager on Jan. 21. Tickets are available at LiveatFloores.com.
Texas Ski Ranch will host a concert this Friday featuring rock bands Hoobastank and Lit. Tickets can be purchased at TexasSkiRanch.com.
Redbird Listening Room will host a songwriters workshop on Saturday with Adam Carroll and Michael O’Connor. On Sunday they welcome the amazing talent of Kevin Galloway. Tickets to these shows and many more can be purchased at RedBirdListeningRoom.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.