A few days ago, I ran into a guy who works for a legendary Texas artist. He has been on the road with him since 1973 and had some incredible stores to share. Few can be shared here since this is a family newspaper, and when he found out I write a weekly music column, he asked that I not use his name.
“I know where all the bodies are buried,” he said with a smile.
We spent a few hours together and covered a lot of topics in our conversation. One thing he really seemed to dwell on is the current state of the music business.
His group plays shows with many of the young up-and-coming country artists, and he was not very impressed with a lot of these performers.
“So many of these new acts put a song online, and the next thing you know they are playing in front of thousands of people,” he said. “They have no idea how to manage a band or treat people with respect. It is all about instant gratification. They want to be superstars overnight.”
He said that no one wants to put in the years that it takes to develop a career and build a fan base.
“You have all these TV shows like ‘The Voice’ or ‘American Idol,’” he said. “One minute you are working at Pizza Hut, and two months later you have one hit song and are on tour playing arenas. You aren’t mentally prepared to handle that pressure.”
“Few bands want to starve to death touring in an old van with five smelly guys playing one-night stands all over the country,” he said. “If you can survive that, then if you are lucky enough to be successful, you are better equipped to handle the fame and the money.
“I predict a lot of these young acts are going to have a tough time maintaining a long career. Their fans are very young and as they grow older, they will get tired of songs about beer, pickups and dirt roads. If Merle Haggard or Willie Nelson were just starting their careers today, no radio station would play their music.”
He was right, of course. Today’s country music is one big joke with no punchline.
I did enjoy his road stories, though. They made bands like Motley Crue and Guns ‘N Roses look like choir boys in church.
I share some of his views. Music today seems to be so temporary and based more on an image than actual quality and content.
That’s one of the few advantages of getting old — I got to grow up when all the good bands were just starting out.
Anhalt Hall presents Western Roundup April 21 and 22
This weekend, it’s time for the Western Roundup at the historic Anhalt Hall at 2390 Anhalt Road in Spring Branch.
Things get started at 2 p.m. on Friday with the Rocky King Band, followed by Kenny Orts & No Chance. Traditional country artist Weldon Henson will close the night at 8:30 p.m.
The music scheduled for Saturday includes Lisa Layne & One Layne Road at 2 p.m., then George Dearborne & Branded at 5 p.m.
The evening will end with Jeff Woolsey & the Dancehall Kings with a set that starts at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $40 for a single day admission or $75 for a two-day ticket. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit AnhaltHall.com.
Them Dirty Roses keep southern rock alive
The Allman Brothers are often considered the godfathers of southern rock. They were one of the first bands to combine blues, classic rock and traditional country music into what became known as southern rock.
Soon after, bands like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Marshall Tucker Band, .38 Special and a long list of others were stuffed into the southern rock category.
Over the past few decades, not many new bands played that style of music, and the southern rock herd began to thin out.
Blackberry Smoke and Whiskey Myers are the only two bands that seemed to have any success in the southern rock field.
Recently, two more bands have been gaining attention as possible torchbearers that might be able to keep the format alive and healthy: The Steel Woods and Them Dirty Roses.
The Steel Woods have played here a few times already, and Them Dirty Roses have two shows in our area this weekend. They will be at Floores Country Store on Saturday night and at Cheatham Street Warehouse on Sunday.
Ironically, Blackberry Smoke will play Floores on Friday night, so there’s a double shot of southern rock happening in Helotes this weekend.
Them Dirty Roses are Alabama boys consisting of James Ford on vocals and guitar, brother Frank on drums, Andrew Davis on lead guitar and Ben Crain on bass.
They left their home in Gadsden, Alabama, in an old rusty RV and limped into Nashville on fumes, much like Cousin Eddie did in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
They all moved into an old battered rent house and determined to stay in Music City until they got a record deal or got arrested, whichever came first.
Lucky for us, the record deal came through and we have their album “Lost in the Valley of Hate & Love” as proof that good music can still be made in Nashville.
Tickets are available at Floores Country Store and Cheatham Street Warehouse websites in case you want to check these guys out.
Richard Marx and Liverpool Legends come to the Brauntex
The Brauntex Theatre has two popular acts performing this week, starting Friday night with Richard Marx, followed on Saturday night by the Liverpool Legends.
Pop rock singer songwriter Richard Marx is celebrating 35 years in the music business with a brand-new memoir called “Stories To Tell” and a new album titled “Songwriter.”
He released his memoir in late 2021 and it became an instant bestseller around the world. A paperback edition of the book was released in July of last year.
Marx has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, starting with his debut album that produced two hits: “Hold On To The Nights” and “Don’t Mean Nothing.” Marx has written a No. 1 song in each of the last four decades. The only other artist to accomplish that feat is Michael Jackson.
Marx will be doing a solo acoustic performance, telling the stories behind his hit songs and performing them on an acoustic guitar and grand piano.
The Grammy-nominated Liverpool Legends are one of the premiere Beatles tribute bands. George Harrison’s sister Louise put the band together to honor her brother’s legacy and to re-create the band that changed the music world forever.
They have performed on many prestigious stages around the world, including the Cavern Club in Liverpool where the Beatles honed their chops, all the way to Carnegie Hall and the Rose Bowl.
They were also allowed to record at London’s famed Abbey Road Studios, where the Beatles recorded all of their classic songs in the 1960s.
With note-perfect vocals, precise attention to every musical detail, vintage costumes and instruments, the Liverpool Legends will make you feel like you are actually seeing the Beatles.
Tickets for both of these concerts are available at Brauntex.org.
Random notes from the music scene
Cody Johnson will release another new album this fall. Like his latest record, the 2-CD “Human,” the new album will also be a double disc and will be titled “Leather.” Krause’s Café will feature the Lonely Hearts Club, a new Beatles tribute band from Austin, on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Roger McGuinn, front man of the famous band The Byrds, will be performing in Austin at the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 21. He sang lead vocals on all of the band’s biggest hits, like “Turn, Turn, Turn” and “Mr. Tambourine Man.”
Texas country artist Granger Smith just announced that he is leaving the music business to concentrate on ministry and religion. Local singer songwriter Drew Kennedy has a new album out now titled “Marathon.” For vinyl collectors, it is available on 180 gram gold swirl vinyl, too.
Chris Duarte, one of my favorite guitar players, has a new album out now called “Ain’t Giving Up.” Luckenbach will host their 2nd Annual Bluegrass Festival this Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
Alli Mattice will be performing on Saturday night with her band at Villa at Gruene at 7 p.m. The New Braunfels House Concerts will feature the duo Rough & Tumble this Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Songwriter Jade Marie Patek will perform on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Redbird Listening Room. They will also host a rare Wednesday night show with Amy LaVere & Will Sexton.
