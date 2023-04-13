When I graduated high school in 1975, I had no idea that people gave you money if you sent them an invitation to your graduation. Before long, I was getting checks and cash in the mail. I think I got more than $200, which was a lot of money for a 17-year-old kid.
Naturally, I went straight to the store and bought two albums.
One was “Red Headed Stranger” by Willie Nelson, and the other was “Fandango” by ZZ Top. Both of those records had a huge impact on their respective artists’ careers.
Willie’s album contained his hit song, “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” and ZZ Top’s album contained their biggest hit, “Tush.” These albums put both Willie and ZZ Top on the path to superstar status, where they have remained ever since.
Now, 48 years later, both bands are playing for two nights at Whitewater Amphitheater.
It is a co-headlining show, and ZZ Top will open both nights and will hit the stage about 8 p.m. on April 14 and 15. It will be a bittersweet show for both acts.
The last time ZZ Top played Whitewater, bassist Dusty Hill was still in the band. Sadly, he died in July of 2021.
He was replaced in the band by their guitar tech, Elwood Francis. Ironically, while the band was sidelined during the pandemic, Elwood let his beard grow to the same length as Dusty’s. When he took over for Dusty, the beard was there.
Dusty sang lead vocals on some of Tops biggest hits like “Tush,” “Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers” and “Heard It On The X.” Guitarist Billy Gibbons now handles all lead vocals alone.
Willie lost his older sister Bobbie in March of 2022 at the age of 91.
In a unique turn of events, Bobbie played her last show on the Whitewater stage on Oct. 9, 2021. So, Willie will be returning to the scene of Bobbie’s final concert.
According to the venue website, both shows are sold out. If you are going to either show, be sure to check the website for gate times, clear bag policies and parking rules.
Americana Music Jam lineup announced
Tickets are on sale now at GrueneHall.com for the 25th Annual Americana Music Jam on Sunday, May 21.
The jam is presented each year by 92.1 Radio New Braunfels and Gruene Hall.
The lineup was announced last week, and it included some of the biggest acts in Americana.
On Easter Sunday, Program Director Mattson Rainer posted a photo on Instagram and Facebook of the scratch paper he used to determine the set times for each artist.
It listed Walt Wilkins kicking things off at 12:30 p.m., Terri Hendrix & Lloyd Maines at 1:10 p.m., Tom Gillam at 1:40 p.m., John Baumann at 2:20 p.m., Bruce Robison at 2:50 p.m., Slaid Cleaves at 3:30 p.m., Kelley Mickwee at 4:15 p.m., Hayes Carll at 4:45 p.m., Ray Wylie Hubbard at 5:30 p.m., Mike McClure at 6:15 p.m., Jamie Lynn Wilson at 6:50 p.m., Jim Lauderdale at 7:20 p.m., Jack Ingram at 8 p.m., Randy Rogers at 8:40 p.m. and a special surprise guest at 9:15 p.m. Reckless Kelly ends the night with their set at 10 p.m.
With any music event of this size, there is always the chance a schedule could change or another special guest could be added. This year the event proceeds will benefit Connections Individual & Family Services.
Comal Country Music Show scheduled for April 18
It is time for another Comal Country Music Show. The show will take place next Tuesday, April 18, at the Columbus Club Hall on Landa Street.
Chuck Woods and his group of musicians always provide a fun night of traditional country music that is a family-friendly event. In fact, kids under 10 years old get in for free.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m.
This month the special musical guests will include Bob Appel on guitar and vocals, plus Denise Steele on vocals. Sound engineer Bruce Weldy is always there to make sure the band sounds great.
Admission is still just $8 at the door, and as always, the proceeds go to our local Meals on Wheels program.
Jake Worthington, the next big thing in Texas country music
Sometimes, all you need in the music business is a little luck. Current country star ERNEST was scrolling through YouTube one night to kill some downtime while on tour. Yes, he only uses his first name and it is always capitalized.
He came across a live video of a La Porte, Texas singer named Jake Worthington.
He sent the video to his manager with a note saying, “Listen to this guy — he is amazing.”
It was a true statement; Worthington is an incredible singer.
Several years ago, he came in second on the TV show “The Voice,” and thought for sure his career was on the way. It wasn’t.
The producers forced him to sing pop country songs, then sent him on tour with other contestants.
It was a disaster.
He returned home to La Porte and thought his chance of making it as a country singer was over.
Not one to give up easily, Worthington bought a van and put together a band of solid country players. For the next few years, he played in every bar and dancehall that had electricity.
Some nights the cigarette smoke was so thick, he couldn’t see his band members standing next to him.
Just when he was about ready to quit for the second time, he got a call from Seth England, CEO of Big Loud Music in Nashville. He had no idea how Seth got ahold of his cell number.
England offered him a record deal over the phone based on the video that ERNEST sent him.
Jake had written more than 100 original songs, so he headed to Nashville to record his debut album. His self-titled album was just released, and is already being compared to George Strait’s first album.
The 13-song album is 100% traditional country, full of fiddles and steel guitars.
If you like the album, you can catch him in concert on May 5 at the Freiheit Country Store.
Tickets are available now at FreiheitCountryStore.net.
Random notes from the music scene
Local rockers Knotty Grove had to postpone their Bob Seger tribute show scheduled for tomorrow night at the Brauntex Theatre. Lead guitarist Tommy Thompson was involved in a motorcycle accident and suffered a broken collarbone and bruised ribs. Hang on to your tickets; a new date will be announced soon. We all wish Tommy a full and speedy recovery.
Gruene Hall just announced three more new shows for their summer lineup. They include Tejas Brothers, Cooder Graw and Pony Bradshaw. Tickets go on sale on Friday morning at 10 a.m. at GrueneHall.com.
George Strait just announced two new concerts happening this year. He will play at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on November 17 and 18. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. If you are planning to try to buy tickets, you will need to sell your home and car first.
The Canadian band The Guess Who have released a new album titled “Plein D’Amour” and their American tour starts tonight in Lebanon, Illinois. The album title means full of love in French and it is their 12th studio album. Drummer Garry Peterson is the only remaining member of the original lineup, but obviously there are still fans out there that want to hear the old hits.
Rock band Ratt only released five albums during their time together in the mid-80s. BMG Records is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of their first album, “Out of the Cellar,” by releasing a 5-CD box set of their albums on June 9.
Blues rock band Gov’t Mule just announced the release of a brand-new album, “Peace Like A River,” set for a June 16 release date on Fantasy Records. Their upcoming American tour only lists one Texas show on August 9 in Dallas.
If you missed Austin Gilliam last week at the Redbird Listening Room, you can catch his full band show at Billy’s Ice on Friday night.
Though I still can’t correctly pronounce their name, Das Ist Lustig are a great band that are a lot of fun to see live. In fact, their name means “That’s Fun” in German. The band was formed by Ross and Valina Witte and often includes a guitarist and drummer. You can catch them at the Faust Brewery on Friday at 6 p.m. Come back Saturday night for Ace Pepper.
Krause’s Café will have Josh Calvin & 183 South on Saturday night at 6 p.m.
Motley Crue’s former guitarist Mick Mars has filed a lawsuit against the band, claiming they have failed to pay him royalties they owe him. He also contends that one reason he left the band was because they use backing tracks and lip-synched to their songs. I agree with Mars — if you can’t play or sing your songs live, then it is time to quit.
Donny Edwards, the world-famous Elvis tribute artist, had seven of his rare vintage guitars stolen recently. The police are actively working to help him recover the stolen instruments.
The Hideaway on Jahn Street will feature a Mudbugs & Music Festival on Sunday starting at 1 p.m. Live music will be provided by Jason Allen, Matt Castillo, Juliana Rankin, Case Hardin and Gunnar Latham.
