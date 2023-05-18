When Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she was just as surprised as anyone. At first she told the organization to remove her name from the ballots. In typical Dolly humor, she said the only way she could rock and roll is if she tripped and rolled down a hill.
After her husband Dean explained to her that other country artists, like Hank Williams, Jimmie Rodgers and Johnny Cash were in the Rock Hall of Fame, Parton accepted the nomination. In her acceptance speech, she said, “Well, now that I’m a rockstar, I guess I need to record a rock album.”
True to her word, Dolly recorded the album and titled it “Rockstar.”
It is set for a Nov. 17 release and may have the largest number of rock star guests ever assembled on one album.
Listed alphabetically it includes Ann Wilson, Artimus Pyle (Lynyrd Skynyrd, Artimus Pyle Band), Brandi Carlile, Debbie Harry, Elton John, Joan Jett, John Fogerty, Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon) Kid Rock, Lizzo, Melissa Etheridge, Michael McDonald, Mick Fleetwood (Fleetwood Mac), Miley Cyrus, Nikki Sixx (Motley Crue), Pat Benatar, Paul McCartney, Peter Frampton, Pink, Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi), Ringo Starr, Rob Halford (Judas Priest), Simon LeBon (Duran, Duran), Sheryl Crow, Steve Perry, Stevie Nicks, Steven Tyler and Sting.
Dolly also invited two country superstars to sing on the album: Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton. Dolly cohosted the recent ACM Awards with Garth Brooks and sang a new song, “This World’s On Fire,” that will be included on the rock album. One of the first singles is going to be a killer version of “Free Bird” that will feature original Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle and guitarist Gary Rossington. It was one of the last recordings Rossington performed on before he died on March 5 of this year.
For more information on the new album, including all 30 songs she recorded for the project, check out DollyParton.com.
Americana Jam celebrates 25 years
With the exception of the two-year hiatus for the pandemic, the KNBT Americana Music Jam has been held on the third Sunday in May for the past 25 years.
On June 8, 1997, KNBT hosted their first Birthday Bash to celebrate all their listeners that stuck with them when they changed their format from country to Americana in 1996. A year later they changed the name to Americana Music Jam, moved the date to May and started donating the proceeds to local charities.
This Sunday, KNBT and Gruene Hall will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Jam. This year’s proceeds will benefit Connections Individual and Family Services. The music starts at 12:30 p.m. with Walt Wilkins, followed at 1:05 p.m. by Terri Hendrix & Lloyd Maines.
The music continues with Tom Gillam at 1:35 p.m., John Baumann at 2:10 p.m., Bruce Robison at 2:40 p.m., Slaid Cleaves at 3:20 p.m., Kelley Mickwee at 4 p.m., Hayes Carll at 4:30 p.m., Ray Wylie Hubbard at 5:15 p.m., Mike McClure at 5:55 p.m., Jamie Lin Wilson at 6:30 p.m., Jim Lauderdale at 7:05 p.m., Jack Ingram at 7:45 p.m., Randy Rogers at 8:25 p.m., Reckless Kelly at 9:05 p.m. and a special guest at 9:50 p.m.
James McMurtry plays Gruene Hall
Back in 1989 when I was writing a music column for the Victoria Advocate, I received a package from Columbia Records.
When I opened the padded envelope, there was a plain paper bag inside. It was the same type of paper bag my mom used to pack my lunch when I was in first grade. On the outside of the bag was written in black cursive script “Too Long In The Wasteland.”
The CD inside was in a white sleeve that had James McMurtry printed on it. Under his name it had a line that said produced by John Mellencamp. It definitely got my attention, especially after I popped it in the CD player. I played that album constantly for months on end.
Just two years earlier I had read “Lonesome Dove,” which was written by James’s dad Larry McMurtry. A few years later I saw James play a show at the Continental Club in Austin and was amazed at his guitar playing skills. I have followed his career faithfully and own every album in his catalog.
His “Childish Things” album, released in September 2005, is one of my Top 5 favorite albums of all time. His song “We Can’t Make It Here” stands right next to Robert Earl Keen’s “Road Goes On Forever” as two of the best songs ever written.
McMurtry’s latest album, “The Horses and the Hounds” came out in 2021 just as the pandemic was winding down. It has made several ‘Best Of’ lists in a wide variety of publications.
Like all of his albums, the songs always come first. McMurtry never intentionally tries to write a hit song; he writes what he lives or observes. In my opinion, he is one of our greatest living songwriters. There aren’t many left. After James, there’s Rodney Crowell and Kristofferson, so it is a short list.
Tomorrow night you can witness the intensity of his live show on the Gruene Hall stage with special guest Bonnie Whitmore opening. Tickets are still available at GrueneHall.com.
Pumphouse House Concert on Sunday
During the pandemic, music lovers Mark and Norma Graebener came up with an idea to help out their favorite singer songwriters.
They started hosting backyard concerts at their property in Bulverde and booked a wide variety of artists including Susan Gibson, Kelley Mickwee, Walt and Tina Wilkins, Tony Kamel and Kevin Galloway.
This Sunday, May 21, the Pumphouse Concert Series at 6040 Stoney Creek Cove in Bulverde will feature Tony Kamel and Walt Wilkins. If you would like to attend, please RSVP at (210) 452-1020. Suggested donation for the artists is a minimum of $30 per person.
Hill country artist Dan Taylor will be on hand to display and sell some of his artwork. There will be a light meal served at 6 p.m. and the music will start at 7 p.m. The Bourbon Branch will be at the event with their cocktail wagon. They will have Alex Meixner Polka Pilsner on hand, or you can BYOB.
Random notes from the music scene
Gruene Hall just won the Texas Travel Awards for Best Live Music Venue and Best Place to Dance. The award for Best Venue wasn’t announced at last week’s ACM awards — we learned that they will not announce the winner until August.
Morgan Wallen ruffled some feathers a few weeks ago when he waited until the last minute to cancel his concert due to vocal issues. Unfortunately, he reinjured his voice and was now ordered to take six weeks off with total vocal rest.
The ACL Festival in Austin just announced their lineup for the two weekends in October. There are far too many bands to list here, but the headliners are Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette and The 1975.
This year’s Texas Songwriter Hall of Fame inductees are Eric Johnson, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall, Ruthie Foster and Terry McBride.
Texan Charley Crockett is nominated for Artist of the Year and Album of the Year at the upcoming Americana Music Awards. In addition to being on the cover of the current Texas Monthly Magazine, he will headline a concert on Aug. 25 at Whitewater Amphitheater with Molly Tuttle opening.
This Friday, Mike Atkins will do a free full band show at the Faust Brewing Company Biergarten at 6:30 p.m.
Soul Sessions featuring Quiesean Wilson will perform a free show at the Phoenix Saloon on Friday night. Catch the Chris Cuevas Project at Krause’s Café at 6 p.m.
Local singer songwriter Drew Kennedy will be at the Redbird Listening Room on Sunday at 4 p.m. One of my favorite honky tonk bands, The Derailers, will be at Riley’s Tavern on Friday night. The Homebodies will open the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.