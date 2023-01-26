I had a rare day off a few weeks ago and decided to clean out my music room. It had been collecting clutter for over a year.
Old posters, albums, ticket stubs and boxes of compact discs were stacked everywhere.
I was doing research for a Randy Rogers story and needed to find my copy of his first album, “Live at Cheatham Street.”
After an unsuccessful hour-long search, it was obvious that a thorough cleanup was in order. Going through old clutter can often be nostalgic.
Old ticket stubs brought back fond memories of concerts attended long ago. I came across a box of microcassettes of every interview I had ever done.
I started taping my interviews back in the late 70s and kept every tape.
The names printed on the tape boxes included Paul Rodgers from Bad Company, Ian Gillam from Deep Purple, Alto Reed from Bob Seger’s band, Tommy Lee from Motley Crue, Todd Snider, plus dozens of Texas artists and Nashville country singers.
I realized that tapes can deteriorate with age, so I started researching how to transfer them to a digital format.
This led down a two-hour rabbit hole of YouTube videos and searches on Amazon seeking the correct cables to hook the old microcassette to my new digital recorder.
Trips to local stores proved to be futile. Many of the younger generation had never seen a microcassette and had no idea what to do with them.
Finally, when all hope seemed to be lost, one last hail Mary search on Amazon located the patch cable I needed. My happiness was short lived, though.
Just as I was putting the final touches on organizing the room, I accidentally knocked over a huge mug of sweet tea. My wife Glenda grabbed the paper towels and headed for the kitchen cabinet to get a wet Swiffer mop.
That’s when she discovered a major water leak from the kitchen sink that had flooded the bottom cabinets.
This led to another rabbit hole search for a new faucet, a plumber and lots of towels to clean up the mess.
If only that Randy Rogers CD would have been easier to find.
David Crosby dies at age 81
It was just last week that I was writing about guitarist Jeff Beck dying, and before the ink dried, the news came that David Crosby had died.
David Van Cortlandt Crosby was born in 1941 in Los Angeles. His father was an award-winning film cinematographer, and his mom worked at Macy’s department store.
Crosby got into music at an early age and was playing professionally by the time he was a teenager.
While on tour in Chicago, he met Roger McGuinn and Gene Clark. Along with Michael Clarke and Chris Hillman, they formed The Byrds and had a huge hit with the Bob Dylan song “Mr. Tambourine Man.”
Crosby left the Byrds in 1967 and joined forces with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash.
There is a TV interview with Dan Rather where the three musicians agree to disagree on when they first met, sang together and decided to form a group.
Regardless of how or when they got together, they became one of the biggest groups in America.
The second time they played publicly was at the Woodstock Music Festival in 1969.
Neil Young would eventually join them for a four-piece supergroup.
Over the next several decades, they would record albums, tour, have a fight, break up, regroup and do it all over again.
Crosby’s drug use escalated to the point that he spent a year in the Texas prison in Huntsville.
Known as cranky and often difficult to get along with, Crosby had a strained relationship with his bandmates.
In his later years he struggled with many serious health issues like hepatitis C, diabetes and heart problems.
In 1994 he received a liver transplant that fellow musician Phil Collins paid for.
Friends claimed that Crosby appeared in fair health in the days prior to his death, and was working on a new album.
He had stopped touring a few years ago due to his health problems.
Before he died he had sold the rights to his music because he needed the money to live on, since he was no longer able to tour. Crosby left the music world with a collection of songs that will be enjoyed for generations to come.
Zach Bryan fights Ticketmaster
Following in the well-worn path of Pearl Jam, U2 and most recently, Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan is taking on the corporate giant Ticketmaster.
For his upcoming Burn Burn Burn Tour, Bryan plans to do everything possible to stop Ticketmaster from selling his tickets for insanely high prices.
In a recent press release, Bryan says, “There seems to be a massive issue with fans being able to buy fair priced tickets lately.
“I have met kids at my shows that had to pay over $450 to be there, and I’m done with it. I’m going to play a limited number of headline shows this year and will do everything I can to keep prices as cheap as possible.
“I want to prove to people that they can see a good honest show without having to pay hundreds of dollars. I believe that working class people should be able to afford tickets to shows.
“I’m tired of people saying that nothing can be done about this issue while these huge monopolies are stealing money from working class people.”
To purchase tickets for Zach’s tour, fans must go to a new ticket site called AXS.com/ZachBryan.
You will have to register for tickets and then you will be notified by email on February 13 to learn if you have been randomly selected to buy tickets for the show in your city.
If you decide to resell your tickets, they must be resold through the AXS.com website and no profit is allowed to be made by the seller.
As you enter each venue, your driver’s license and the credit card you used to purchase the tickets must match.
Zach’s latest album, “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster,” was recorded live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.
He is also the top selling artist in America for the past 15 weeks.
At press time, only one show was scheduled for Texas. That will be on May 19 at the Toyota Center in Houston.
Hopefully Zach’s method will work and other performers will care enough to do the same thing.
Redbird Listening Room has a full show schedule
The Redbird Listening Room continues to bring in an amazing variety of singer-songwriters.
Yesterday I was working on the concert calendar and noticed a lot of new shows added to their website.
Here’s a partial list of their upcoming acoustic shows that are worth checking out if you enjoy these types of concerts: Chris Knight, Zach Talbert, Pat Byrne, Betty Soo, Jim Lauderdale, Mike McClure, Courtney Patton, Bill Whitbeck, Jay Boy Adams, Kelley Mickwee, Zac Wilkerson, Matt Hillyer, Willis Alan Ramsey, Mando Saenz, Johnny Chops, Shake Russell, Jeff Plankenhorn, Jordan Minor, Jesse Daniel, Lisa Morales, Jason Eady, Jade Marie Patek, Susan Gibson, Darden Smith, Drew Kennedy and Darrell Scott. Buy tickets to any of these shows at RedbirdListeningRoom.com.
Random notes from the music scene
Gruene Hall just announced some new concerts that include a third show by Leann Rimes, plus Jack Ingram, Stoney LaRue and Jonathan Tyler. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at GrueneHall.com.
Whitewater Amphitheatre just announced a new show coming June 17. It will be country artist Billy Currington, and tickets are on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at WhitewaterRocks.com.
If you like Linda Ronstadt music, you will love Karla Bonoff. She sang backup for Ronstadt before going solo in 1977. She will be performing Friday night at the Brauntex Theatre.
Joel Hofmann, the owner of Riley’s Tavern, just released a new single titled “Gold Rush Town.” It has that classic country feel of songs like “Ghost Riders in the Sky.” Give it a listen on Hofmann’s Facebook page.
Stevie Nicks will embark on a solo tour on March 15, starting in Seattle and going through June, where it concludes in Louisville, Kentucky. No Texas dates are listed, but maybe she will add more dates soon.
Nickelback will tour this summer, with country artist Brantley Gilbert opening the shows. There are two Texas shows on the schedule, July 22 in Dallas and July 23 at The Woodlands.
Outlaw Texas artist Koe Wetzel will begin his Road to Hell Paso Tour on March 2 in Tallahassee, Florida, and end in Dubuque, Iowa, on July 1. His only three Texas dates so far are April 13 in Austin, June 9 in Fort Worth and June 10 at The Woodlands. He always plays a few nights at Whitewater Amphitheater every summer, so hopefully he will continue that tradition.
Save the date of May 21 for the 25th KNBT 92.1 FM Americana Music Jam at Gruene Hall.
Wade Bowen will be performing at Cheatham Street Warehouse on Thursday, Feb. 9, with special guest David Lee Murphy. James Taylor and his all-star band will perform a residency at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas from June 3 to June 10. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.
