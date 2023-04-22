Margie Ann Schoener Robinson passed away peacefully Monday, February 20, 2023 at Resolute Baptist Hospital in New Braunfels after a brief illness at 81 years old.
Margie was born October 19, 1941 to Richard A. and Elsie Kuhl Schoener in Taylor, Texas. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Taylor. She graduated from Taylor High School in 1960 where she was active in sports, future business club, church events, and was Queen of the May Fete for the SPJST. She was awarded a Life Scholarship to the Nixon-Clay Community College in Austin. After graduating from business college, she went to work for Taylor Bedding in Taylor. She met Alfred Dean Robinson in August 1962 and they were married on November 22, 1962 in Taylor. After living in Bryan, Temple, and Austin while welcoming their three children, Al’s job promotion in 1972 moved the family to New Braunfels where Margie lived most of the next 50 years. Margie was a stay at home mom and professional volunteer while her children were growing up, earning PTA member of the year as she served their schools and organizations. She served her church, St. Paul Lutheran Church, in many volunteer roles before being hired to serve as secretary and then preschool teacher. Margie worked for Starcke Furniture in Seguin and at Ingram Ready Mix in New Braunfels before retiring to care for her husband Al. Margie was also a great friend. She loved people and never met a stranger. Margie had a way of making everyone around her a better person just for knowing her. Her children and grandchildren will miss her and cherish the memories of having had such an amazing, faithful, and devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Margie is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Al Dean Robinson, parents, Richard A. and Elsie Schoener, her in-laws, Bryan and Mary Laverne Robinson, and her daughter in law Jan Robinson. Margie is survived by three children: son Jeff Robinson, and his wife Danielle of New Braunfels; daughter Debra Wissman and her husband Marc of Austin; and son Rick Robinson and his wife Ashley of Allen. Margie is also survived by her sister, Gladys Volney and her husband Milton of Georgetown. Margie is survived by 9 grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters: Skylar Robinson and fiancé Taylor Potter and their daughters, Aubrie and Lacie; Sierra Robinson, and long-time boyfriend Luke Heywood; and Ridge Robinson, all of New Braunfels, Marc Andrew Wissman of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Austin Wissman and Axel Wissman of Austin; and Parker Pollard of Stephenville and Jackson Robinson and Nathan Robinson of Allen, many extended family members and so many friends.
A Memorial Service will be held for Margie on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1 pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 777 West San Antonio Street, New Braunfels. In lieu of flowers, Margie’s family requests that memorials be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or charities benefiting children.
