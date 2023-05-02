Margaret Kutac Cunningham

Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 11am from the St. John Catholic Church, in St. John, Tx. Visitation will begin at the church after 9am on Wednesday, with the parish rosary recited prior to the mass at 10:30am from the church. Interment will be in the St. John Catholic Cemetery, St. John. Tx. Survivors include: husband-Tom Cunningham of New Braunfels; daughter-Mary Ana Miller/husband-Kevin of Austin; son- Joe Cunningham/wife-Lauren of Austin; sister-Irene Miksch/husband-Alvin of Houston; brother-George Kutac/wife Caroline of Port Neches; 4 grandchildren. The family request donations be made to the St. John Catholic Church, in St. John, Tx or a charity of one’s choice.
