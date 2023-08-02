Margaret Donato, 94, peacefully passed away in her home in New Braunfels, Texas on July 30th, 2023. She was born in Beaverdale, PA on March 24th, 1929, to Anthony Nastase and Ellen Nastase (Rhoads). She graduated from college at Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania and chose a career in education. Before he preceded her in death in 2010, Margaret was married for 56 years to the only love of her life Arthur Donato. In addition to teaching in both public and private school she raised five children. Through her children, grandchildren, friends, and pupils she will touch the lives of future generations. She was emblematic of that generation carrying with her strong Christian values, a hard work ethic, and sense of fairness to all. She did not suffer fools well but was always forgiving. All that were blessed to have her in their lives are much better people for it.
In Addition to her mother and father Margaret is now reunited in heaven with her husband Arthur Donato, her daughter Rosemary Donato, her grandchildren Michael and Shawn Donato, and her brothers Dave and Tony Nastase.
Margaret is survived by daughters Ellen Donato of Little Rock Ark. and Mark Steindl, Camille Grazda and husband Paul of Kingwood; sons David Donato of San Antonio and Darlene Coker, Randy Donato and wife Hazel; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 2:00pm at the Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St., New Braunfels, Tx, 78130. Viewing will begin at 1:00pm. The family wishes to thank Hope Hospice and Caring Senior Service for their care and attendance which allowed Margaret to remain at home as she wished. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice or Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels, Texas.
