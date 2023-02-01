For children and young adults who have nowhere else to go, Connections Individual and Family Services offers a safe space.
But the organization’s aging, cramped New Braunfels building limits how many at-risk youth and families they can serve.
Spokesperson Megan Dupree said that CIFS plans to break ground on a new centralized campus in March.
The San Antonio Street facility will house an emergency children’s shelter and transitional living home.
“That phase is all about the kids,” Dupree said.
Phase 2 of the project will demolish the existing Connections facility and rebuild with new counseling services and administrative offices.
Connections will host a fundraiser gala on Thursday, Feb. 16 to help make the $7.5 million New Braunfels facility a reality.
Mardi Gras with a Mission at the New Braunfels Civic Center will feature a social hour, drinks and a Cajun dinner.
The Connections shelter can house about 18 children, many of whom are victims of abuse and neglect.
The 100-year-old building once housed a speakeasy, and then a funeral home.
“It sits on three different slabs, and it is a constant battle to keep up with it and keep it in good shape for the kids,” Dupree said. “We’re past the point of needing a new home.”
The separate transitional living facility is for 15- to 23-year-olds who are aging out of the foster care system.
Those young adults are at increased risk of teen pregnancy, incarceration and homelessness.
“It’s very hard for kids that have been in the system for a long time to know how to be a productive adult, when they probably haven’t been around many of those,” Dupree said.
The transitional home teaches life skills like budgeting, cooking, resume writing and interviewing.
Connections also offers free counseling for children and families.
CIFS received a grant from the McKenna Foundation to buy the property next door to its current building.
“I think we’re all excited about the resources that this facility will bring to that part of San Antonio Street,” Dupree said.
The Feb. 16 event from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. will also have live music, a live auction and a silent auction.
Hope Skibitsky will deliver the keynote address.
Skibitsky, a Chief Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, will speak about her journey to pursue an education and career.
“She has lived experience similar to what some of our youth face,” Dupree said. “She brings a very important perspective for us to be able to understand the struggles they’re going through, and ultimately be able to help them.”
Purchase tickets and learn more at connectionsifs.org/mardigras .
