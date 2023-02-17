Several years ago, two new students enrolled at a New Braunfels elementary school.
The boys had endured the extreme trauma of witnessing their mother being stabbed 30 times by her boyfriend.
The children were living at the Connections Individual and Family Services emergency shelter in New Braunfels after the horrific incident.
Connections board president Amy Cundiff recounted the story at the Mardi Gras with a Mission fundraiser gala on Feb. 16 at the McKenna Events Center.
“I knew if these boys were going to start healing, Connections was the place,” Cundiff said. “All of our staff are trained in how to work with kids in trauma, and children receive on-site counseling.”
Connections is working to fund a new facility on San Antonio Street.
An updated campus will help the organization “provide and restore hope to children,” said CEO Jacob Huereca.
“Our main building is a maze,” he said. “It’s over 100 years old. It was an old funeral home — I don’t know any kids that want to live in an old funeral home. I have staff working in converted spaces that used to be closets.”
Connections provides substance abuse services, counseling and emergency and transitional living for children and families.
The organization, founded in 1981, also has preventative counseling and drug awareness services for children and families.
In 2021, the group served more than 3,500 people across 17 counties in central and south Texas.
Thursday night’s fundraising gala was a festive affair. The McKenna Events Center was decked out in Mardi Gras colors.
Attendees enjoyed jazz music and Cajun food while bidding on auction items to help fund the new campus.
Keynote speaker Hope Skibitsky described the people and resources that helped her overcome the trauma of an abusive childhood.
Skibitsky, a 30-year U.S. Air Force veteran and Spring Branch resident, said she knows the value of an organization that helps children who are in situations out of their control.
“I was the youth that Connections helps,” she said. “I figured out that I really could be something other than what society had prescribed for me.”
The organization aims to break ground on the new facility in March.
“We’re going to continue to be here as long as there’s a need,” Huereca said.
