Manuel Martinez, Jr., passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the age of 67. Manny was born on February 6, 1956 in La Mesa, Texas to Irene Casillas.
Manny grew up in a time that most of us have no knowledge of. He was proud of his heritage, where he came from and who he was. He worked for his father from a young age, after graduating high school he went on to attend college and from there he did a myriad of things including working in the oil fields and for Enron. He obtained his EMT certification along the way and in the 90’s he decided to leave Enron and become a civil servant. He became a licensed Paramedic while working for San Marcos Hays EMS, he went on to become the Operations Manager for SouthernCross Ambulance but then decided it was time to be back on the front line and he went to Allegiance EMS to be a shift supervisor, altogether with 30 years of service given to EMS and if he could, he would still be on a truck, ready to run that next call.
In high school Manny was voted “Best Dressed” and he carried that image throughout his life. His friends have many nicknames for him, but to his crews and partners in EMS, he was known as “Silver Wings” because of the beautiful mixture of black and silver that his hair became. Also “Manny Fresh” because even at 3 am, waking from sleep to respond to a call, he could wake up and respond with that hair in perfect condition.
Manny was an amazing cook, he had the best tacos in town and could grill you up the best steak ever. He was not one to eat “food from a box”, it had to be from scratch and he wasn’t shy about telling you that. Manny enjoyed the simple life, he was proud to be a civil servant. He was also one of the biggest jokesters and pranksters and he loved to tell the stories of his antics.
Manny is preceded in death by his son, Matthew Martinez, and his father, Don Casillas. Manny is survived by his wife, Chrystine “Chrys” Martinez; sons, Kaleb Martinez and Braylen Martinez and his wife Sydney; mother, Irene, and sister, Janie Menix; and fur babies, Teeky and Tazzy.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday, March 17, 2023 with a Service to begin at 12:00 PM at Lux Funeral Home Chapel. Procession will immediately follow to Santo Tomas Cemetery. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
