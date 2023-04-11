New Braunfels police arrested a knife-wielding local resident on Monday after the man fled from officers and drove through a fence.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Dogwood Drive at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.
A woman reported that her boyfriend “had taken her car and threatened her.”
Officers saw a blue Pontiac Grand Prix being driven away from the scene by 42-year-old Michael Wayne Redford.
Redford drove away, leading officers on a pursuit that ended near Randolph Air Force Base in the Schertz area.
Police say Redford then drove through a yard and into a privacy fence, where his car got stuck.
Redford allegedly got out of the car with a knife in his hand, “prompting officers to deploy less lethal beanbag rounds.”
The rounds were ineffective, according to police, and Redford ran a short distance “before being apprehended by an NBPD K-9 unit.”
Redford was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
He was then booked into the Comal County Jail and charged with evading arrest and methamphetamine possession.
Redford was also served with two warrants out of Hays County. The warrants were for failure to appear on charges of unlawful restraint and a repeat offense of assault/family violence.
Additional charges may be pending, according to NBPD.
Redford remained in jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
