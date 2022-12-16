Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series on area residents facing federal charges in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
On a cold January afternoon in Washington nearly two years ago, a sea of people wearing bright red baseball caps flooded the U.S. Capitol.
Within hours, the building echoed with flash bangs and gunfire.
In the midst of the chaos that day stood a Canyon Lake man with a megaphone.
Treniss Jewell Evans, III was sentenced on Nov. 21 to 3 years of probation, including 20 days of intermittent incarceration, for knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building.
The 46-year-old man was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $500 in restitution.
According to federal prosecutors and his own court statements, Evans traveled from Canyon Lake to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 5 to attend a “Stop the Steal” rally and a planned Second Amendment demonstration.
The blue megaphone
Evans went to the Jan. 6 rally in D.C. and then walked toward the U.S. Capitol building.
He carried a blue megaphone and was wearing a bright yellow beanie, olive green jacket, jeans and a camo backpack.
Outside the Capitol building, Evans spoke through the megaphone:
“I don’t support looting, I don’t support violence, I support a peaceful protest to put them on notice that we the people demand justice,” he told the crowd.
The Canyon Lake man then stepped through a broken window into the Senate Wing of the Capitol building.
Alarms were blaring. Shattered glass was scattered across the windowsill.
Capitol Police officers blocked off a hallway near the window where Evans entered.
Most officers were wearing riot helmets with plastic face shields. All had uniforms and helmets or hats marked with official Capitol Police insignia.
After Evans stepped inside, he looked outside to the other rioters.
“Bring ’em in,” he called through the megaphone.
Evans then marched through a hallway, his megaphone in hand.
“We want justice,” he said, and “Back the blue” — a reference to supporting law enforcement, spoken even as rioters were beating police with flagpoles outside the building.
About 140 law enforcement officials were injured in the attack.
Evans also led crowds in the Pledge of Allegiance and the Star-Spangled Banner.
‘We’re not here to hurt you’
These days, Evans no longer has the beard he sported on Jan. 6.
His red baseball cap and black sweatshirt have the sword and shield logo of CondemnedUSA.
He organized the group to defend people who have been arrested for Jan. 6 crimes.
Most of the group’s merchandise bears the slogan “Free the J6ers. Arrest the mules.”
When Evans answers a call from a defendant’s mom, his phone case shows a “Let’s Go Brandon” sticker.
Evans filmed some of his time in the Capitol building.
At one point in his video, a man who appears to be an officer approaches Evans.
“What time do you think we can get some people out of here?” he says, as Evans pulls up an American flag gaiter over his mouth.
“There’s more coming,” Evans replies. “Sir, we’re not here to hurt you.”
He took a shot of Fireball whiskey inside a conference room that belonged to Nancy Pelosi.
He left the building at about 3:20 p.m., about 20 minutes after he stepped through the broken window.
Agents investigate
An anonymous tipster provided the FBI on Jan. 12 with information related to Evans’ actions at the Capitol.
The person told the agency that they knew one of Evans’ relatives.
The tipster referenced Evans drinking whiskey in Pelosi’s conference room and provided a picture of him outside the Capitol building speaking into the megaphone.
FBI agents attempted to interview Evans at his Canyon Lake home on Jan. 17, 2021.
Evans confirmed his identity and provided his phone number. But he said his lawyer had advised him not to speak without an attorney present.
About a month later, the FBI received video footage from the Capitol Police that showed Evans climbing through the window.
Evans was arrested in March 2021. He had no prior criminal convictions.
He originally faced five charges:
— Obstruction of an official proceeding before Congress by entering the Capitol without authority and destroying federal property.
— Knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building and grounds where the Vice President and Vice President-elect were temporarily visiting.
— Engaging in disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building with the intent to impede government business.
— Disrupting Congressional business.
— Demonstrating inside the U.S. Capitol building.
In April 2021, he pleaded not guilty on all five counts.
But in March of this year, Evans accepted a plea agreement from the government.
He pleaded guilty to the second charge of “unlawfully and knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building and grounds.”
Evans was sentenced on Nov. 21.
He avoided the maximum sentence, which would have been one year of prison, a $100,000 fine and 1 year of supervised release.
As part of the plea agreement, Evans will not be prosecuted for the other charges.
But he had to acknowledge that the dismissed charges “were based in fact.”
Evans also agreed to allow law enforcement agencies to review his social media accounts for activity involving the Jan. 6, 2021 attack.
But he said he is not remorseful for what he did that day.
The U.S. House committee investigating the riot has spent months interviewing witnesses about events leading up to and during the attack.
Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards described her experiences on that day during the committee’s first public hearing in June.
She said the grounds were a “war scene.”
“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” Edwards said. “There were officers on the ground. You know, they were bleeding. They were throwing up ... Never in my wildest dreams did I think that, as a police officer, as a law enforcement officer, I would find myself in the middle of a battle. You know, I — I’m trained to detain, you know, a couple of subjects and — and handle — you know, handle a crowd, but I — I’m not combat trained.”
Marching with the Proud Boys
Evans considers himself a Jan. 6 expert.
But that wasn’t his first time in Washington, D.C.
He recalls a Dec. 2020 incident when he was at a D.C. restaurant wearing a MAGA hat.
Evans then saw what he said was a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters walking down the street. He said the business owners told him he “needed to get out of there.”
After Evans returned to his hotel, a group of Proud Boys showed up in the area, chanting “Whose streets? Our streets!”
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four others are facing federal charges of conspiring to forcibly stop the transfer of presidential power.
The far-right, exclusively male group supports anti-BLM and pro-Trump causes and demonstrations.
Evans said he is not affiliated with the group. But he called the members “admirable,” and said they “liberated” him from his hotel.
Whiskey in hand, Evans marched with the Proud Boys at least twice.
Early on the morning of Jan. 6, Evans woke up in his D.C. hotel room to a MAGA chant outside.
He described the Stop the Steal rally as a “street party.”
Then he made his way to the Capitol building.
He says he was unaware that the crowd had turned violent.
Fever pitch
Evans is a frequent guest on right-wing shows and conservative events, and recently presented at a Canyon Lake Republican Women meeting.
He maintains that Jan. 6 defendants are being wrongfully prosecuted and that Trump won the 2020 election.
“This thing built to a fever pitch … a nation sick of leftists and their bull—,” Evans said. “It’s not what they tell you. They lie to you.”
It’s a sentiment he repeats often when talking about government and media reports, as well as “BLM and Antifa.”
Evans has a fundraising page, on which donors quote scripture and applaud his actions.
The Canyon Lake resident doesn’t hesitate to weave religious imagery into his own defense.
“I think I’m supposed to be here,” he said. “God put me — I went in that building for a reason.”
He signs the occasional blog post with the moniker “Patriot Prophet.”
Evans said he approached his sentencing proceedings “in the spirit of ‘Pharaoh, do your worst.’”
“Nothing (a judge) says is going to change anything I say, think, or do,” he said.
Federal prosecutors continue to pursue charges for hundreds of Americans who participated in an insurrection designed to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Sentencing has varied for the Jan. 6 defendants. Some, like Evans, received probation, fines, or minimal jail time.
Others who assaulted police officers were given lengthy prison time.
The House Committee is expected to release its final report next week and make criminal referrals to the Justice Department.
The federal government’s latest estimates show that the rioters caused more than $2.5 million in damage to the Capitol building and grounds.
