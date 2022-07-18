It was a busy weekend for New Braunfels Fire Department personnel, which responded to several traffic snarls and took a man run over by his own vehicle to a regional trauma center.
NBFD Battalion Chief Ethan Lindner said 54 calls were received between 7 a.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday, and the department totaled 80 calls during the weekend.
“It was busy, busy, busy,” Lindner said of weekend calls, which included Sunday, when units dispatched to Buc-ee’s, in the 2700 block of Interstate 35 North around 8:43 p.m., treated and transported a man in his 30s who had been run over by a vehicle in the parking area.
“A man had crawled under a vehicle to work on it and it ran him over,” Lindner said of the patient who was later transported to Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle with life-threatening injuries.
“I just witnessed a man run over and stuck under the tires of a dual work truck at Buc-ee’s gas pumps,” one witness reported in a social media post, adding she and 20 others help extricate the man from underneath the vehicle.
Lindner had no other information on the incident, New Braunfels police were unavailable for comment, and no other information on the man’s condition was available Monday afternoon.
Lindner added NBFD units responded to a motorcycle vs. vehicle accident in the 3200 block of Interstate 35 South among other accidents during the weekend, which included extinguishing a handful of small spot fires at or near residences around town.
“We usually average around 35 calls (per 24-hour period) this time of year but this was way above normal,” Lindner said of Saturday’s call volume, which he said decreased to 26 calls on Sunday.
(0) comments
